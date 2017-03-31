2017 MLB Predictions

Get more FiveThirtyEight
|NL Central
|1572
|98-64
|+158
|84%
|70%
|14%
|NL West
|1556
|95-67
|+130
|77%
|58%
|11%
|AL Central
|1554
|94-68
|+117
|75%
|63%
|11%
|AL West
|1545
|90-72
|+79
|61%
|40%
|8%
|NL East
|1543
|92-70
|+97
|68%
|49%
|7%
|AL East
|1536
|88-74
|+61
|54%
|35%
|6%
|AL West
|1529
|86-76
|+48
|48%
|27%
|5%
|NL West
|1527
|88-74
|+64
|53%
|28%
|5%
|NL East
|1526
|87-75
|+55
|51%
|30%
|4%
|AL East
|1522
|84-78
|+27
|40%
|24%
|4%
|AL West
|1511
|81-81
|+5
|32%
|15%
|3%
|AL East
|1508
|81-81
|-5
|29%
|16%
|3%
|AL Central
|1506
|82-80
|+10
|34%
|19%
|3%
|AL East
|1506
|80-82
|-11
|27%
|14%
|2%
|NL Central
|1504
|81-81
|+4
|31%
|12%
|2%
|NL Central
|1503
|81-81
|-3
|28%
|11%
|2%
|AL West
|1503
|79-83
|-20
|24%
|11%
|2%
|NL East
|1500
|80-82
|-6
|27%
|13%
|2%
|AL East
|1498
|78-84
|-28
|22%
|11%
|2%
|AL West
|1487
|75-87
|-55
|15%
|7%
|1%
|NL West
|1483
|76-86
|-43
|17%
|6%
|<1%
|NL West
|1480
|75-87
|-52
|15%
|6%
|<1%
|AL Central
|1476
|74-88
|-65
|13%
|6%
|<1%
|AL Central
|1476
|74-88
|-60
|14%
|7%
|<1%
|NL Central
|1476
|74-88
|-62
|13%
|4%
|<1%
|NL East
|1475
|74-88
|-64
|13%
|6%
|<1%
|AL Central
|1473
|73-89
|-74
|12%
|6%
|<1%
|NL Central
|1466
|72-90
|-87
|9%
|3%
|<1%
|NL East
|1459
|70-92
|-103
|7%
|3%
|<1%
|NL West
|1450
|68-94
|-116
|6%
|2%
|<1%
Forecast from
Chance of winning
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1506
|1508
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+31
|+21
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|-3
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1534
|1553
GiantsGiants at Diamondbacks Dbacks
Bumgarner vs. Greinke
53%
47%
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1527
|1483
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+23
|+23
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|-3
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1547
|1530
Chance of winning
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1475
|1526
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+27
|+23
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|-3
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1499
|1573
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1500
|1543
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|-12
|+15
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|-3
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1485
|1582
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1503
|1536
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+6
|+20
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|-2
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1507
|1580
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1480
|1476
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+12
|+33
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|-3
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1489
|1533
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1522
|1498
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+17
|+21
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|-2
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1537
|1543
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1450
|1556
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+14
|+50
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|-1
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1463
|1630
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1506
|1473
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+47
|+28
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|-2
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1551
|1525
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1459
|1466
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+11
|+1
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|-2
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1468
|1491
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1476
|1476
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+13
|+30
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|-2
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1487
|1530
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1554
|1511
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+36
|+32
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|-3
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1587
|1567
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1529
|1545
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|0
|+15
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|-4
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1525
|1584
Chance of winning
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1506
|1508
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+9
|+11
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|+2
|+26
|Adjusted team rating
|1517
|1545
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1480
|1476
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+28
|+10
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1508
|1510
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1554
|1511
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+10
|-8
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1564
|1527
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1529
|1545
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+2
|+11
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1531
|1580
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1572
|1504
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+13
|-3
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|+2
|+26
|Adjusted team rating
|1587
|1527
GiantsGiants at Diamondbacks Dbacks
Cueto vs. Corbin
59%
41%
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1527
|1483
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+23
|-21
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|+2
|+26
|Adjusted team rating
|1552
|1488
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1503
|1487
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|0
|+20
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1503
|1531
Chance of winning
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1476
|1476
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+13
|+1
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|+2
|+26
|Adjusted team rating
|1491
|1503
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1572
|1504
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+1
|+3
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1573
|1531
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1506
|1473
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|-24
|-33
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|+2
|+26
|Adjusted team rating
|1484
|1466
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1522
|1498
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+10
|+1
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|+2
|+26
|Adjusted team rating
|1534
|1525
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1500
|1543
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+18
|0
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|+2
|+26
|Adjusted team rating
|1520
|1569
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1503
|1536
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+20
|+22
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|+2
|+26
|Adjusted team rating
|1525
|1584
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1459
|1466
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+15
|+6
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|+2
|+26
|Adjusted team rating
|1476
|1498
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1475
|1526
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+4
|+7
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|+2
|+26
|Adjusted team rating
|1481
|1559
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1506
|1508
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+8
|+1
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1514
|1533
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1554
|1511
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|-6
|+14
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1548
|1549
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1529
|1545
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+11
|-19
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1540
|1550
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1480
|1476
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|0
|-5
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1480
|1495
GiantsGiants at Diamondbacks Dbacks
Moore vs. Walker
52%
48%
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1527
|1483
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|-2
|+5
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1525
|1512
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1503
|1487
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|0
|+1
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1503
|1512
Chance of winning
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1459
|1466
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+5
|-8
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1464
|1482
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1476
|1476
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|-7
|-3
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1469
|1497
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1503
|1536
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|-1
|-10
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1502
|1550
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1480
|1476
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|0
|-1
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1480
|1499
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1506
|1473
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|-8
|-3
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1498
|1494
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1450
|1556
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|+1
|-18
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1451
|1562
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1503
|1487
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|0
|+3
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1503
|1514
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1500
|1543
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|-6
|0
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1494
|1567
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1475
|1526
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|-12
|-7
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1463
|1543
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1522
|1508
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|-4
|-5
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|-3
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1515
|1527
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1529
|1545
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|-3
|-10
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1526
|1559
GiantsGiants at Diamondbacks Dbacks
Samardzija vs. Ray
51%
49%
Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating
|Team rating
|1527
|1483
|Pitcher adjustment
|Adjust for pitcher quality
|-10
|+6
|Home field, travel and rest
|Adjust for home field, travel and rest
|0
|+24
|Adjusted team rating
|1517
|1513
This forecast is based on 100,000 simulations of the season and accounts for starting pitchers, travel distance and rest. It updates after each game. Methodology »
For historical team ratings, see the Complete History Of MLB »
By Jay Boice and Gus Wezerek
