2017 MLB Predictions

Avg. Simulated SeasonAvg. SimulationPostseason Chances
TeamDivisionRating1-Week ChangeRecordProj. Rec.Run Diff.Make PlayoffsMake PlayoffsWin
DivisionWin
Div.		Win World SeriesWin
W.S.
Cubs0-0
Cubs
NL Central157298-64+15884%70%14%
Dodgers0-0
Dodgers
NL West155695-67+13077%58%11%
Indians0-0
Indians
AL Central155494-68+11775%63%11%
Astros0-0
Astros
AL West154590-72+7961%40%8%
Nationals0-0
Nationals
NL East154392-70+9768%49%7%
Red Sox0-0
Red Sox
AL East153688-74+6154%35%6%
Mariners0-0
Mariners
AL West152986-76+4848%27%5%
Giants0-0
Giants
NL West152788-74+6453%28%5%
Mets0-0
Mets
NL East152687-75+5551%30%4%
Blue Jays0-0
Blue Jays
AL East152284-78+2740%24%4%
Rangers0-0
Rangers
AL West151181-81+532%15%3%
Rays0-0
Rays
AL East150881-81-529%16%3%
Tigers0-0
Tigers
AL Central150682-80+1034%19%3%
Yankees0-0
Yankees
AL East150680-82-1127%14%2%
Cardinals0-0
Cardinals
NL Central150481-81+431%12%2%
Pirates0-0
Pirates
NL Central150381-81-328%11%2%
Angels0-0
Angels
AL West150379-83-2024%11%2%
Marlins0-0
Marlins
NL East150080-82-627%13%2%
Orioles0-0
Orioles
AL East149878-84-2822%11%2%
Athletics0-0
Athletics
AL West148775-87-5515%7%1%
Diamondbacks0-0
Dbacks
NL West148376-86-4317%6%<1%
Rockies0-0
Rockies
NL West148075-87-5215%6%<1%
Royals0-0
Royals
AL Central147674-88-6513%6%<1%
Twins0-0
Twins
AL Central147674-88-6014%7%<1%
Brewers0-0
Brewers
NL Central147674-88-6213%4%<1%
Braves0-0
Braves
NL East147574-88-6413%6%<1%
White Sox0-0
White Sox
AL Central147373-89-7412%6%<1%
Reds0-0
Reds
NL Central146672-90-879%3%<1%
Phillies0-0
Phillies
NL East145970-92-1037%3%<1%
Padres0-0
Padres
NL West145068-94-1166%2%<1%
Forecast from

Chance of winning

YankeesYankees at Rays Rays

Tanaka vs. Archer

NYY

47%

TB

53%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15061508
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+31+21
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest-3+24
Adjusted team rating15341553

GiantsGiants at Diamondbacks Dbacks

Bumgarner vs. Greinke

SF

53%

ARI

47%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15271483
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+23+23
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest-3+24
Adjusted team rating15471530

CubsCubs at Cardinals Cardinals

Lester vs. Martinez

CHC

57%

STL

43%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15721504
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+29+24
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest-2+24
Adjusted team rating15991552

Chance of winning

BravesBraves at Mets Mets

Teheran vs. Syndergaard

ATL

40%

NYM

60%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14751526
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+27+23
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest-3+24
Adjusted team rating14991573

MarlinsMarlins at Nationals Nationals

Volquez vs. Strasburg

MIA

36%

WSH

64%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15001543
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality-12+15
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest-3+24
Adjusted team rating14851582

PiratesPirates at Red Sox Red Sox

Cole vs. Porcello

PIT

39%

BOS

61%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15031536
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+6+20
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest-2+24
Adjusted team rating15071580

RockiesRockies at Brewers Brewers

Gray vs. Guerra

COL

44%

MIL

56%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14801476
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+12+33
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest-3+24
Adjusted team rating14891533

Blue JaysBlue Jays at Orioles Orioles

Estrada vs. Gausman

TOR

49%

BAL

51%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15221498
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+17+21
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest-2+24
Adjusted team rating15371543

PadresPadres at Dodgers Dodgers

Chacin vs. Kershaw

SD

28%

LAD

72%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14501556
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+14+50
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest-1+24
Adjusted team rating14631630

TigersTigers at White Sox White Sox

Verlander vs. Quintana

DET

54%

CHW

46%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15061473
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+47+28
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest-2+24
Adjusted team rating15511525

PhilliesPhillies at Reds Reds

Hellickson vs. Feldman

PHI

47%

CIN

53%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14591466
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+11+1
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest-2+24
Adjusted team rating14681491

RoyalsRoyals at Twins Twins

Duffy vs. Santana

KC

44%

MIN

56%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14761476
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+13+30
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest-2+24
Adjusted team rating14871530

IndiansIndians at Rangers Rangers

Kluber vs. Darvish

CLE

53%

TEX

47%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15541511
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+36+32
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest-3+24
Adjusted team rating15871567

MarinersMariners at Astros Astros

Hernandez vs. Keuchel

SEA

42%

HOU

58%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15291545
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality0+15
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest-4+24
Adjusted team rating15251584

AngelsAngels at Athletics Athletics

Nolasco vs. Graveman

LAA

48%

OAK

52%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15031487
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+6+6
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest-2+24
Adjusted team rating15071517

Chance of winning

YankeesYankees at Rays Rays

Sabathia vs. Odorizzi

NYY

46%

TB

54%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15061508
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+9+11
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest+2+26
Adjusted team rating15171545

RockiesRockies at Brewers Brewers

Anderson vs. Davies

COL

50%

MIL

50%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14801476
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+28+10
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating15081510

IndiansIndians at Rangers Rangers

Carrasco vs. Perez

CLE

55%

TEX

45%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15541511
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+10-8
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating15641527

MarinersMariners at Astros Astros

Iwakuma vs. McCullers Jr.

SEA

43%

HOU

57%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15291545
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+2+11
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating15311580

CubsCubs at Cardinals Cardinals

Arrieta vs. Wainwright

CHC

58%

STL

42%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15721504
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+13-3
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest+2+26
Adjusted team rating15871527

GiantsGiants at Diamondbacks Dbacks

Cueto vs. Corbin

SF

59%

ARI

41%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15271483
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+23-21
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest+2+26
Adjusted team rating15521488

AngelsAngels at Athletics Athletics

— vs. Manaea

LAA

46%

OAK

54%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15031487
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality0+20
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating15031531

PadresPadres at Dodgers Dodgers

Richard vs. Maeda

SD

33%

LAD

67%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14501556
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality-8-14
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating14421566

Chance of winning

RoyalsRoyals at Twins Twins

Kennedy vs. Santiago

KC

48%

MIN

52%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14761476
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+13+1
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest+2+26
Adjusted team rating14911503

CubsCubs at Cardinals Cardinals

Lackey vs. Lynn

CHC

56%

STL

44%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15721504
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+1+3
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating15731531

TigersTigers at White Sox White Sox

Zimmermann vs. Shields

DET

53%

CHW

47%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15061473
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality-24-33
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest+2+26
Adjusted team rating14841466

Blue JaysBlue Jays at Orioles Orioles

Happ vs. Bundy

TOR

51%

BAL

49%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15221498
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+10+1
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest+2+26
Adjusted team rating15341525

MarlinsMarlins at Nationals Nationals

Straily vs. —

MIA

43%

WSH

57%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15001543
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+180
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest+2+26
Adjusted team rating15201569

PiratesPirates at Red Sox Red Sox

Taillon vs. Sale

PIT

42%

BOS

58%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15031536
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+20+22
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest+2+26
Adjusted team rating15251584

PhilliesPhillies at Reds Reds

Eickhoff vs. Finnegan

PHI

47%

CIN

53%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14591466
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+15+6
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest+2+26
Adjusted team rating14761498

BravesBraves at Mets Mets

Colon vs. deGrom

ATL

39%

NYM

61%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14751526
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+4+7
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest+2+26
Adjusted team rating14811559

YankeesYankees at Rays Rays

Pineda vs. Cobb

NYY

47%

TB

53%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15061508
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+8+1
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating15141533

IndiansIndians at Rangers Rangers

Salazar vs. Hamels

CLE

50%

TEX

50%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15541511
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality-6+14
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating15481549

MarinersMariners at Astros Astros

Paxton vs. Morton

SEA

49%

HOU

51%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15291545
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+11-19
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating15401550

RockiesRockies at Brewers Brewers

— vs. Peralta

COL

48%

MIL

52%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14801476
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality0-5
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating14801495

GiantsGiants at Diamondbacks Dbacks

Moore vs. Walker

SF

52%

ARI

48%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15271483
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality-2+5
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating15251512

AngelsAngels at Athletics Athletics

— vs. Cotton

LAA

49%

OAK

51%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15031487
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality0+1
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating15031512

PadresPadres at Dodgers Dodgers

Cahill vs. Hill

SD

29%

LAD

71%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14501556
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality-8+17
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating14421597

Chance of winning

PhilliesPhillies at Reds Reds

Buchholz vs. Davis

PHI

47%

CIN

53%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14591466
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+5-8
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating14641482

RoyalsRoyals at Twins Twins

Hammel vs. Gibson

KC

46%

MIN

54%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14761476
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality-7-3
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating14691497

PiratesPirates at Red Sox Red Sox

Kuhl vs. Rodriguez

PIT

43%

BOS

57%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15031536
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality-1-10
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating15021550

RockiesRockies at Brewers Brewers

— vs. Anderson

COL

47%

MIL

53%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14801476
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality0-1
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating14801499

TigersTigers at White Sox White Sox

Norris vs. Holland

DET

51%

CHW

49%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15061473
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality-8-3
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating14981494

PadresPadres at Dodgers Dodgers

Weaver vs. Ryu

SD

35%

LAD

65%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14501556
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality+1-18
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating14511562

AngelsAngels at Athletics Athletics

— vs. Triggs

LAA

48%

OAK

52%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15031487
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality0+3
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating15031514

MarlinsMarlins at Nationals Nationals

Koehler vs. —

MIA

40%

WSH

60%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15001543
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality-60
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating14941567

BravesBraves at Mets Mets

Garcia vs. Harvey

ATL

39%

NYM

61%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating14751526
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality-12-7
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating14631543

Blue JaysBlue Jays at Rays Rays

Stroman vs. Snell

TOR

48%

TB

52%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15221508
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality-4-5
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest-3+24
Adjusted team rating15151527

MarinersMariners at Astros Astros

Miranda vs. Musgrove

SEA

45%

HOU

55%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15291545
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality-3-10
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating15261559

GiantsGiants at Diamondbacks Dbacks

Samardzija vs. Ray

SF

51%

ARI

49%

Chance of winning calculated from adjusted team rating

Team rating15271483
Pitcher adjustmentAdjust for pitcher quality-10+6
Home field, travel and restAdjust for home field, travel and rest0+24
Adjusted team rating15171513

This forecast is based on 100,000 simulations of the season and accounts for starting pitchers, travel distance and rest. It updates after each game. Methodology »

For historical team ratings, see the Complete History Of MLB »

By Jay Boice and Gus Wezerek

