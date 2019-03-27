2019 MLB Predictions

Our rolling game scores are generated using a version of Bill James’s game scores proposed by Tangotiger (and slightly modified by us) to isolate pitching performances. Like our team ratings, these pitcher game scores are normalized for eras and stadiums, so pitchers can be directly compared with one another throughout history. They’re also adjusted to take the opposing team’s offensive strength into account, so a pitcher earns more credit for a great start against a top team than against a mediocre one. Read more »

