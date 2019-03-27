Updated Apr. 25, 2019 at 1:41 AM

2019 MLB Predictions

Updated after every game.

Pitcher ratings

Every pitcher who has started or is scheduled to start a game this season, by rolling game score — our model’s prediction of how a pitcher will perform in a typical start. Pitchers with larger bubbles have recorded more starts.

AL East
Orioles
Red Sox
Yankees
Rays
Blue Jays
AL Central
White Sox
Indians
Tigers
Royals
Twins
AL West
Astros
Angels
Athletics
Mariners
Rangers
NL East
Braves
Marlins
Mets
Phillies
Nationals
NL Central
Cubs
Reds
Brewers
Pirates
Cardinals
NL West
Diamondbacks
Dbacks
Rockies
Dodgers
Padres
Giants
Our rolling game scores are generated using a version of Bill James’s game scores proposed by Tangotiger (and slightly modified by us) to isolate pitching performances. Like our team ratings, these pitcher game scores are normalized for eras and stadiums, so pitchers can be directly compared with one another throughout history. They’re also adjusted to take the opposing team’s offensive strength into account, so a pitcher earns more credit for a great start against a top team than against a mediocre one. Read more »

Download data. For historical team ratings, see the Complete History Of MLB.

Design and development by Jay Boice and Gus Wezerek. Statistical model by Jay Boice and Nate Silver.

