Updated Apr. 6, 2022, at 6:00 AM

2022 MLB Predictions

Updated after every game.

Avg. Simulated SeasonAvg. SimulationPostseason Chances
Team
Division
Team rating
1-Week Change
RecordProj.
rec.
Run Diff.
Make PlayoffsMake
Play-
offs
Win
DivisionWin
Div.
Win World SeriesWin
W.S.
Dodgers0-0
Dodgers
NL West158199-63+17193%70%19%
Braves0-0
Braves
NL East155593-69+11081%54%10%
Yankees0-0
Yankees
AL East155492-70+10276%34%9%
Blue Jays0-0
Blue Jays
AL East155392-70+10175%33%9%
Astros0-0
Astros
AL West154492-70+9675%56%7%
White Sox0-0
White Sox
AL Central154191-71+9073%56%7%
Brewers0-0
Brewers
NL Central154291-71+8875%58%7%
Padres0-0
Padres
NL West153187-75+5762%17%4%
Rays0-0
Rays
AL East153187-75+5256%17%4%
Red Sox0-0
Red Sox
AL East153086-76+4753%16%4%
Phillies0-0
Phillies
NL East152285-77+3351%20%3%
Mets0-0
Mets
NL East152084-78+2849%18%3%
Angels0-0
Angels
AL West151884-78+3148%24%3%
Giants0-0
Giants
NL West151884-78+2849%11%3%
Twins0-0
Twins
AL Central151483-79+2144%23%2%
Cardinals0-0
Cardinals
NL Central150181-81037%18%1%
Mariners0-0
Mariners
AL West150180-82-532%14%1%
Reds0-0
Reds
NL Central149980-82-934%16%1%
Guardians0-0
Guardians
AL Central149378-84-2426%11%<1%
Marlins0-0
Marlins
NL East148876-86-4321%5%<1%
Cubs0-0
Cubs
NL Central147975-87-5418%7%<1%
Tigers0-0
Tigers
AL Central147173-89-7112%5%<1%
Royals0-0
Royals
AL Central147273-89-7112%5%<1%
Nationals0-0
Nationals
NL East146972-90-8011%3%<1%
Rangers0-0
Rangers
AL West146772-90-8010%4%<1%
Rockies0-0
Rockies
NL West146471-91-949%<1%<1%
Diamondbacks0-0
Dbacks
NL West145969-93-1077%<1%<1%
Athletics0-0
Athletics
AL West145669-93-1076%2%<1%
Pirates0-0
Pirates
NL Central144667-95-1285%2%<1%
Orioles0-0
Orioles
AL East143062-100-1821%<1%<1%
Forecast from

How this works: Elo ratings are a measure of team strength based on head-to-head results, margin of victory and quality of opponent. We’re using an Elo-based system that also accounts for starting pitchers, travel distance and rest, with an average team rating of about 1500. This forecast is based on 100,000 simulations of the season and updates after each game. Read more »

Download data. For historical team ratings, see the Complete History Of MLB.

Design and development by Jay Boice. Statistical model by Jay Boice and Nate Silver.