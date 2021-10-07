PUBLISHED Oct. 7, 2021, at 6:00 AM

2021-22 NHL Predictions

Updated after every game.

Team
DIVISION
Elo ratingElo
1-Week Change
Proj. Points
Proj. Goal Diff.
Make playoffsMake play-
offs
Make Cup Final
Win Stanley Cup
Avalanche0 ptsCentral1565
104+4087%22%12%
Lightning0 ptsAtlantic1569
105+4186%20%12%
Golden Knights0 ptsPacific1560
104+3888%22%12%
Bruins0 ptsAtlantic1548
101+2977%12%7%
Hurricanes0 ptsMetropolitan1544
100+2674%11%6%
Islanders0 ptsMetropolitan1541
99+2472%10%6%
Penguins0 ptsMetropolitan1538
99+2271%10%5%
Panthers0 ptsAtlantic1532
97+1867%8%4%
Capitals0 ptsMetropolitan1531
97+1766%8%4%
Wild0 ptsCentral1525
96+1365%9%4%
Maple Leafs0 ptsAtlantic1531
97+1767%7%4%
Oilers0 ptsPacific1516
94+864%7%3%
Predators0 ptsCentral1513
93+657%6%3%
Jets0 ptsCentral1509
92+354%5%2%
Rangers0 ptsMetropolitan1512
93+451%5%2%
Blues0 ptsCentral1505
92+152%5%2%
Flames0 ptsPacific1502
91054%5%2%
Stars0 ptsCentral1505
92051%5%2%
Canadiens0 ptsAtlantic1504
91-147%4%2%
Kraken0 ptsPacific1490
89-845%3%1%
Flyers0 ptsMetropolitan1492
88-1036%2%1%
Canucks0 ptsPacific1482
87-1438%2%<1%
Coyotes0 ptsCentral1485
88-1337%3%<1%
Blackhawks0 ptsCentral1483
87-1435%2%<1%
Kings0 ptsPacific1468
84-2329%2%<1%
Senators0 ptsAtlantic1470
84-2423%<1%<1%
Sharks0 ptsPacific1460
83-2825%1%<1%
Blue Jackets0 ptsMetropolitan1465
83-2720%<1%<1%
Ducks0 ptsPacific1450
80-3420%<1%<1%
Devils0 ptsMetropolitan1456
81-3216%<1%<1%
Red Wings0 ptsAtlantic1445
79-4012%<1%<1%
Sabres0 ptsAtlantic1448
80-3714%<1%<1%
How this works These forecasts are based on 50,000 simulations of the rest of the season. Elo ratings are a measure of team strength based on head-to-head results, margin of victory and quality of opponent. Read more »

Design and development by Ryan Best and Elena Mejía. Edited by Maya Sweedler, Julia Wolfe and Sara Ziegler. Statistical model by Ryan Best and Neil Paine. Additional contributions by Jay Boice.