PUBLISHED May 5, 2022, at 10:07 AM

2022 WNBA Predictions

Updated after every game.

Team Elo ratingElo1-Week ChangeProj. RecordProj. Point Diff/G Make playoffsMake play-offs Make Finals Win Finals
Sun0-01583
22-14+3.6 91%34%19%
Sky0-01578
22-14+3.3 90%33%18%
Aces0-01569
21-15+2.8 88%31%16%
Lynx0-01548
20-16+1.9 83%24%12%
Mercury0-01544
20-16+1.8 83%23%11%
Storm0-01527
19-17+1.0 78%19%9%
Wings0-01470
16-20-1.3 59%9%4%
Sparks0-01469
16-20-1.4 57%9%4%
Mystics0-01462
16-20-1.5 57%8%3%
Liberty0-01428
14-22-3.1 40%4%2%
Dream0-01414
14-22-3.3 39%4%1%
Fever0-01408
13-23-3.8 34%3%1%
