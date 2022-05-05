2022 WNBA Predictions
Updated after every game.
|Team
|1-Week Change
|Proj. Record
|Proj. Point Diff/G
|Make Finals
|Win Finals
|Sun0-0
|1583
—
|22-14
|+3.6
|91%
|34%
|19%
|Sky0-0
|1578
—
|22-14
|+3.3
|90%
|33%
|18%
|Aces0-0
|1569
—
|21-15
|+2.8
|88%
|31%
|16%
|Lynx0-0
|1548
—
|20-16
|+1.9
|83%
|24%
|12%
|Mercury0-0
|1544
—
|20-16
|+1.8
|83%
|23%
|11%
|Storm0-0
|1527
—
|19-17
|+1.0
|78%
|19%
|9%
|Wings0-0
|1470
—
|16-20
|-1.3
|59%
|9%
|4%
|Sparks0-0
|1469
—
|16-20
|-1.4
|57%
|9%
|4%
|Mystics0-0
|1462
—
|16-20
|-1.5
|57%
|8%
|3%
|Liberty0-0
|1428
—
|14-22
|-3.1
|40%
|4%
|2%
|Dream0-0
|1414
—
|14-22
|-3.3
|39%
|4%
|1%
|Fever0-0
|1408
—
|13-23
|-3.8
|34%
|3%
|1%
