2022 World Cup Predictions
Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings and chances of advancing for every team, updating live.
1 Select the first- and second-place finishers in each group to advance to the knockout stageHover over a team's name to see its chances of reaching each possible match
|Group A
|1st place
|2nd place
|Qatar
|Ecuador
|Senegal
|Netherlands
|Group B
|1st place
|2nd place
|England
|Iran
|USA
|Wales
|Group C
|1st place
|2nd place
|Argentina
|Saudi Arabia
|Mexico
|Poland
|Group D
|1st place
|2nd place
|France
|Denmark
|Tunisia
|Australia
|Group E
|1st place
|2nd place
|Spain
|Germany
|Japan
|Costa Rica
|Group F
|1st place
|2nd place
|Belgium
|Canada
|Morocco
|Croatia
|Group G
|1st place
|2nd place
|Brazil
|Serbia
|Switzerland
|Cameroon
|Group H
|1st place
|2nd place
|Portugal
|Ghana
|Uruguay
|South Korea
2 Click on a team to advance it to the next matchHover over a match to see teams' chances of reaching it
-
Group A
1st place
-
Group B
2nd place
-
Group C
1st place
-
Group D
2nd place
-
Group E
1st place
-
Group F
2nd place
-
Group G
1st place
-
Group H
2nd place
-
-
Round of 16
December 3
-
-
Round of 16
December 3
-
-
Round of 16
December 5
-
-
Round of 16
December 5
-
-
-
Quarterfinal
December 9
-
-
Quarterfinal
December 9
-
-
-
Semifinal
December 13
-
- World Cup champion
-
Final
December 18
-
-
-
Semifinal
December 14
-
-
-
Quarterfinal
December 10
-
-
Quarterfinal
December 10
-
-
-
Round of 16
December 4
-
-
Round of 16
December 4
-
-
Round of 16
December 6
-
-
Round of 16
December 6
-
-
Group A
2nd place
-
Group B
1st place
-
Group C
2nd place
-
Group D
1st place
-
Group E
2nd place
-
Group F
1st place
-
Group G
2nd place
-
Group H
1st place
