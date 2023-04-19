PUBLISHED Apr. 19, 2023, at 6:00 AM

Which 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Has The Most Endorsements?

We’re tracking endorsements in the 2024 primary, weighted by the prominence of each endorser.

Point system
  • 10 points
    • Former presidents and vice presidents
    • Current national party leaders
  • 8 points
    • Governors
  • 6 points
    • U.S. senators
  • 5 points
    • Former presidential and vice-presidential nominees
    • Former national party leaders
    • 2024 presidential candidates who have dropped out
  • 3 points
    • U.S. representatives
    • Mayors of large cities
  • 2 points
    • Officials in statewide elected offices
    • State legislative leaders
*Candidate has not formally declared a campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
