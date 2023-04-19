Which 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Has The Most Endorsements?
We’re tracking endorsements in the 2024 primary, weighted by the prominence of each endorser.
Point system
- 10 points
- Former presidents and vice presidents
- Current national party leaders
- 8 points
- Governors
- 6 points
- U.S. senators
- 5 points
- Former presidential and vice-presidential nominees
- Former national party leaders
- 2024 presidential candidates who have dropped out
- 3 points
- U.S. representatives
- Mayors of large cities
- 2 points
- Officials in statewide elected offices
- State legislative leaders
*Candidate has not formally declared a campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
