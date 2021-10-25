If there's one thing we've learned since March 2020, it's that pandemics are all about hard decisions. It's hard to keep track of the information that helps us make those choices — let alone notice or remember when new science and expert recommendations come along. At FiveThirtyEight, we want to help. We’ve read the science and have come up with broad assumptions you can make based on where the evidence is. When the science changes, so will the assumptions: We’ll be updating this page regularly as new research is published. We think these assumptions will help you more easily make decisions for yourself and your family. (But do let us know if there are risk-assessment questions you think we’re leaving out.) We want this tool to be something that helps take the stress out of decision-making so that you can worry more about the best way to live and less about the virus.

How likely am I to catch COVID-19 outside? What you can assume It is possible for the delta variant of COVID-19 to spread outside, even among the vaccinated. That said, outdoor transmission is probably still unlikely if you avoid crowds. If you’re vaccinated and not all up in one another’s business, outdoor transmission shouldn’t be a major fear. Why we make this assumption Pre-delta research suggested risks of outdoor transmission were small. ▹ Read More In November 2020, a systematic review found that less than 10 percent of globally documented outbreaks were associated with outdoor settings. The authors of that study have since clarified that the 10 percent figure was just an estimate — and a high one at that. It was meant to capture the study’s upper limits and keep people from getting too complacent while outdoors. The authors wrote in June that the rate of outdoor transmission is probably much less than 10 percent.

There’s not much delta-specific research, but evidence suggests it’s still fairly safe to be outside together. ▹ Read More There have definitely been cases of outdoor transmission of the delta variant, including a frequently cited case where six out of the 92 people who attended an outdoor tent wedding near Houston in early April contracted COVID-19. One of those six died. Vaccination was required for attendance at the wedding, but two people who traveled to Houston from India seem to have brought a breakthrough infection with them. Everyone else who got sick had close contact with them. Despite situations like this, outdoor transmission is still a low risk, said Dr. David Wohl, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. Delta is more contagious because it produces higher levels of the virus in nasal passages and lungs, so there’s more to spread around when a person coughs or sings or talks. And that makes it more likely that someone nearby is going to get a high enough dose to catch the disease themselves. But viruses are still fragile, and being outdoors is still a great way to disperse and kill them. All the stuff that makes the outdoors the outdoors — air circulation, moisture and UV light — are not great for viruses.

However, all outdoor contact is not the same. ▹ Read More The outdoor activities with the lowest likelihood for transmission involve a small number of people who are fully outside and giving one another physical space or aren’t around one another for very long. If all those people are vaccinated — or the unvaccinated people are masked — the risks go down even further. This can be complicated when you’re dealing with a mix of vaccinated adults and unvaccinated small children, but in general it is possible to set up low-risk activities outdoors

What test should I take if I’ve been exposed to COVID-19? What you can assume While instant at-home tests have their place, they won’t necessarily give you the most reliable answers. Why we make this assumption If you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19, test sensitivity matters. ▹ Read More Sensitivity is defined as the likelihood that a test will spot a potential infection. High-sensitivity tests are unlikely to produce a false negative — that is, send you out into the world thinking you’re healthy when you actually have COVID-19. Test sensitivity is particularly important for situations where asymptomatic people are exposed to COVID-19, or when someone is on a routine testing schedule to prevent spread in a work or school setting. The tests with the highest sensitivity are molecular (PCR) tests — the sort offered at drive-through clinics and state-run testing centers since early in the pandemic. These rely on specialized laboratory equipment that can find even tiny scraps of viral RNA and then make enough copies of the virus so that its presence is detectable. The tests can take several forms, including the ol’ swab up the nose, a saliva test or a throat swab. If you’re getting the nasal swab version, the highest sensitivity comes from the tests in which trained health care providers put the swab way up in the back of your nasal cavity. Less intrusive ones work but are more likely to produce a false negative.

Instant at-home tests are less sensitive. ▹ Read More The at-home kits are antigen tests, which are different (and less sensitive) than molecular tests. They're designed to spot relatively large pieces of viral protein — something you're more likely to have if you have a high viral load . Compared with molecular tests, these will turn up a false negative more often, especially in asymptomatic people. In general, at-home tests are probably a better option for situations when you know you’re sick and want to know what you’re sick with. Also, to clarify, there is a rapid molecular test, too, but it’s not administered at home. Its sensitivity is lower than regular molecular tests but higher than the antigen tests.