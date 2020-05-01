UPDATED May 11, 2020, at 10:24 AM

Where The Latest COVID-19 Models Think We're Headed — And Why They Disagree

By Ryan Best and Jay Boice

Models predicting the potential spread of the COVID-19 pandemic have become a fixture of American life. Yet each model tells a different story about the devastation to come, making it hard to know which one is “right.” But COVID-19 models aren’t made to be unquestioned oracles. They’re not trying to tell us one precise future, but rather the range of possibilities given the facts on the ground.

One of their more sober tasks is predicting the number of Americans who will die due to COVID-19. FiveThirtyEight — with the help of the Reich Lab at the University of Massachusetts Amherst — has assembled six models published by infectious disease researchers to illustrate possible trajectories of the pandemic’s death toll. In doing so, we hope to make them more accessible, as well as highlight how the assumptions underlying the models can lead to vastly different estimates. Here are the models’ U.S. fatality projections for the coming weeks.

Forecasts like these are useful because they help us understand the most likely outcomes as well as best- and worst-case possibilities — and they can help policymakers make decisions that can lead us closer to those best-case outcomes.

And looking at multiple models is better than looking at just one because it's difficult to know which model will match reality the closest. Even when models disagree, understanding why they are different can give us valuable insight.

How do the models differ?

Each model makes different assumptions about properties of the novel coronavirus, such as how infectious it is and the rate at which people die once infected. They also use different types of math behind the scenes to make their projections. And perhaps most importantly, they make different assumptions about the amount of contact we should expect between people in the near future.

Understanding the underlying assumptions that each model is currently using can help us understand why some forecasts are more optimistic or pessimistic than others.

    State-by-state breakdown

    Below are individual forecasts for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

    Alabama

    393 deaths as of May 10

    Alaska

    10 deaths

    Arizona

    536 deaths

    Arkansas

    91 deaths

    California

    2,716 deaths

    Colorado

    971 deaths

    Connecticut

    2,967 deaths

    Delaware

    221 deaths

    District of Columbia

    323 deaths

    Florida

    1,721 deaths

    Georgia

    1,406 deaths

    Hawaii

    17 deaths

    Idaho

    67 deaths

    Illinois

    3,406 deaths

    Indiana

    1,508 deaths

    Iowa

    265 deaths

    Kansas

    174 deaths

    Kentucky

    304 deaths

    Louisiana

    2,286 deaths

    Maine

    64 deaths

    Maryland

    1,644 deaths

    Massachusetts

    4,979 deaths

    Michigan

    4,555 deaths

    Minnesota

    578 deaths

    Mississippi

    430 deaths

    Missouri

    503 deaths

    Montana

    16 deaths

    Nebraska

    90 deaths

    Nevada

    310 deaths

    New Hampshire

    133 deaths

    New Jersey

    9,256 deaths

    New Mexico

    200 deaths

    New York

    26,641 deaths

    North Carolina

    564 deaths

    North Dakota

    35 deaths

    Ohio

    1,341 deaths

    Oklahoma

    272 deaths

    Oregon

    127 deaths

    Pennsylvania

    3,806 deaths

    Rhode Island

    422 deaths

    South Carolina

    331 deaths

    South Dakota

    34 deaths

    Tennessee

    243 deaths

    Texas

    1,094 deaths

    Utah

    67 deaths

    Vermont

    53 deaths

    Virginia

    839 deaths

    Washington

    931 deaths

    West Virginia

    54 deaths

    Wisconsin

    400 deaths

    Wyoming

    7 deaths