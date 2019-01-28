PUBLISHED Jan. 28, 2019, at 10:30 AM

Which 2020 Contender Has The Widest Appeal? You Tell Us.

By Rachael Dottle

Two weeks ago, we published FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver’s preliminary evaluations of Democratic presidential contenders, which were based on how much support he thought each candidate might get from each of five major constituencies of the party.

Now we want to know what you think. Wherever you disagree with Nate, you can change the shapes below to show how much appeal you think a candidate holds for each segment of the Democratic electorate. The goal for a candidate is to form a solid coalition among multiple groups, so the rankings are weighted to give extra credit to anyone that has meaningful support in three or more corners.

Drag the corners to change the shapes

Kamala Harris

Most appealleast

Beto O'Rourke

Nate's take

Cory Booker

Sherrod Brown

Julian Castro

Nate's take

Elizabeth Warren

Most appealleast

Joe Biden

Nate's take

Bernie Sanders

Most appealleast

Kirsten Gillibrand

Amy Klobuchar

How you ranked the candidates

CandidateRanking
Kamala Harris1
Beto O'Rourke2
Cory Booker3
Sherrod Brown4
Julian Castro5
Elizabeth Warren6
Joe Biden7
Bernie Sanders8
Kirsten Gillibrand9
Amy Klobuchar10

Want us to see your rankings? Click that submit button! Your response is anonymous and will not be publicly shared except as part of a group of aggregated findings.

Rankings are based on a weighted average of the candidate’s scores. After assigning a value between one and five for the level of support in each group, we average the scores from the three strongest groups and then average the scores from all five groups. Finally, the two averages are averaged together to produce a total score.

