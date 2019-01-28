Which 2020 Contender Has The Widest Appeal? You Tell Us.

Get more FiveThirtyEight
Two weeks ago, we published FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver’s preliminary evaluations of Democratic presidential contenders, which were based on how much support he thought each candidate might get from each of five major constituencies of the party.
Now we want to know what you think. Wherever you disagree with Nate, you can change the shapes below to show how much appeal you think a candidate holds for each segment of the Democratic electorate. The goal for a candidate is to form a solid coalition among multiple groups, so the rankings are weighted to give extra credit to anyone that has meaningful support in three or more corners.
|Candidate
|Ranking
|Kamala Harris
|1
|Beto O'Rourke
|2
|Cory Booker
|3
|Sherrod Brown
|4
|Julian Castro
|5
|Elizabeth Warren
|6
|Joe Biden
|7
|Bernie Sanders
|8
|Kirsten Gillibrand
|9
|Amy Klobuchar
|10
Want us to see your rankings? Click that submit button! Your response is anonymous and will not be publicly shared except as part of a group of aggregated findings.
Rankings are based on a weighted average of the candidate’s scores. After assigning a value between one and five for the level of support in each group, we average the scores from the three strongest groups and then average the scores from all five groups. Finally, the two averages are averaged together to produce a total score.
