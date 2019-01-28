Which 2020 Contender Has The Widest Appeal? You Tell Us.

Two weeks ago, we published FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver’s preliminary evaluations of Democratic presidential contenders, which were based on how much support he thought each candidate might get from each of five major constituencies of the party.

Now we want to know what you think. Wherever you disagree with Nate, you can change the shapes below to show how much appeal you think a candidate holds for each segment of the Democratic electorate. The goal for a candidate is to form a solid coalition among multiple groups, so the rankings are weighted to give extra credit to anyone that has meaningful support in three or more corners.

Drag the corners to change the shapes