PUBLISHED 10:00 AM EST | Mar 9, 2018

Do You Know Where America Stands On Guns?

By Dhrumil Mehta and Julia Wolfe

It seems almost routine. There’s a high-profile mass shooting, followed by a week or two of fierce debate around gun policy. (And usually no legislative change.)

When it comes to the specific policy debates, where does the American public stand? This is normally where we’d answer that question for you, but why should we do all the work?

How well do you know how Americans feel about guns? Let’s start with the basics. (Keep in mind: This all comes from polling1We’re using results among registered voters. In four cases, though — a CBS News survey, an Ipsos/NPR poll and two Rasmussen surveys — only results among all adults were available. conducted after the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.)

What share of Americans support stricter gun laws?

More support
Less support
0
25
50
75
100
50%

Guess

Next, let’s look at particular measures that have been floated by lawmakers and see what the public has to say about them:

Getting a gun

Roughly 1 in 3 Americans2The estimate of the percentage of people who own guns varies depending on whether you’re looking at opinion polls, which are conducted over the phone or online, or the General Social Survey, which is conducted mostly in person. The General Social Survey usually shows a lower rate of gun ownership. already owns a gun, but several policy proposals look at limiting future purchases. Here’s where guessing support gets a bit trickier.

What share of Americans support raising the minimum purchase age to 21?

0
25
50
75
100
50%

Guess

What share of Americans support background checks for all gun purchases?

0
25
50
75
100
50%

Guess

What share of Americans support blocking gun sales to people with a history of mental illness?

0
25
50
75
100
50%

Guess

One proposal — pushed by President Trump — has garnered more attention than in the past: arming teachers.

What share of Americans support arming teachers?

0
25
50
75
100
50%

Guess

Banning guns

Other policies that have been hotly debated would involve removing guns from circulation. Let’s see what America’s appetite is for this kind of legislation.

What share of Americans support banning assault weapons?

0
25
50
75
100
50%

Guess

What share of Americans support banning high-capacity ammunition magazines?

0
25
50
75
100
50%

Guess

What share of Americans support outlawing all guns?

0
25
50
75
100
50%

Guess

Political proposals can seem abstract, but gun laws can also be a deeply personal issue. A majority of Americans in the polls we analyzed say they personally worry about themselves or loved ones falling victim to gun violence. While it’s clear that Americans can agree on at least some proposals to change gun laws, so far after each mass shooting, Congress hasn’t enacted any meaningful legislation. Higher-than-usual support in the polls for some stricter gun laws and persisting media attention and public interest in gun control in the wake of Parkland suggest that this time might be different. Still, the most recent polling shows that about half of the country believes the chances of stricter gun laws passing Congress are poor.

