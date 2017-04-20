35 Years Of American Death

All causes of death Cardiovascular diseases Cancer (select to pick individual cancers) Neurological disorders Diabetes, blood and endocrine diseases Chronic respiratory diseases Diarrhea and common infectious diseases Self-harm and interpersonal violence Unintentional injuries Cirrhosis and other chronic liver diseases Digestive diseases Transport injuries Mental and substance use disorders Other non-infectious diseases Neonatal disorders Musculoskeletal disorders HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis Other infectious diseases Nutritional deficiencies Maternal disorders Forces of nature, war and legal intervention Neglected tropical diseases and malaria

All cancers All leukemias Acute lymphoid leukemia Acute myeloid leukemia Bladder cancer Brain and nervous system cancer Breast cancer Cervical cancer Chronic lymphoid leukemia Chronic myeloid leukemia Colon and rectal cancer Esophageal cancer Gallbladder and biliary tract cancer Hodgkin lymphoma Kidney cancer Larynx cancer Lip and oral cavity cancer Liver cancer Malignant skin melanoma Mesothelioma Multiple myeloma Nasopharynx cancer Non-Hodgkin lymphoma Non-melanoma skin cancer Ovarian cancer Pancreatic cancer Prostate cancer Stomach cancer Testicular cancer Thyroid cancer Tracheal, bronchus and lung cancer Uterine cancer Other pharynx cancers Other cancers