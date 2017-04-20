PUBLISHED 12:15 PM EDT | Apr 20, 2017
35 Years Of American Death
Mortality rates for leading causes of death in every U.S. county from 1980 to 2014.
By
Ella Koeze
All causes of death
Cardiovascular diseases
Cancer (select to pick individual cancers)
Neurological disorders
Diabetes, blood and endocrine diseases
Chronic respiratory diseases
Diarrhea and common infectious diseases
Self-harm and interpersonal violence
Unintentional injuries
Cirrhosis and other chronic liver diseases
Digestive diseases
Transport injuries
Mental and substance use disorders
Other non-infectious diseases
Neonatal disorders
Musculoskeletal disorders
HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis
Other infectious diseases
Nutritional deficiencies
Maternal disorders
Forces of nature, war and legal intervention
Neglected tropical diseases and malaria
All cancers
All leukemias
Acute lymphoid leukemia
Acute myeloid leukemia
Bladder cancer
Brain and nervous system cancer
Breast cancer
Cervical cancer
Chronic lymphoid leukemia
Chronic myeloid leukemia
Colon and rectal cancer
Esophageal cancer
Gallbladder and biliary tract cancer
Hodgkin lymphoma
Kidney cancer
Larynx cancer
Lip and oral cavity cancer
Liver cancer
Malignant skin melanoma
Mesothelioma
Multiple myeloma
Nasopharynx cancer
Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Non-melanoma skin cancer
Ovarian cancer
Pancreatic cancer
Prostate cancer
Stomach cancer
Testicular cancer
Thyroid cancer
Tracheal, bronchus and lung cancer
Uterine cancer
Other pharynx cancers
Other cancers
2014
1980
2014
Fargo
Fargo
Portland
Portland
Chicago
Chicago
Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Baltimore
Baltimore
Wichita
Wichita
New Orleans
New Orleans
Burlington
Burlington
Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls
Newark
Newark
Manchester
Manchester
Milwaukee
Milwaukee
Providence
Providence
Columbus
Columbus
Virginia Beach
Virginia Bea