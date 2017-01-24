Tracking The Oscars Race We love the Academy Awards: the glitz! the glam! the shameless campaigning! This year, we’re keeping up with the race to the Oscars — will the night belong to “Moonlight” or “La La Land”? can Denzel win No. 3? who’s Mel Gibson? — with the scorecards below. Nominees get points by earning nods and wins from other film awards, such as the Golden Globes, with more points available for awards that have tracked closely with the Oscars over the past 25 years. We’ll be updating the scores until Oscar night, Feb. 26. Follow along with us! How this works ...

Best picture Next update: Jan. 27, American Cinema Editors awards In this category, we trust the guilds. The Directors Guild, Producers Guild and Screen Actors Guild awards offer the best insight into how the academy may vote on best picture. Last year, each of those awards broke in favor of a different movie, leading to a tight three-way race and general chaos. Will it go that way again? “La La Land,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight” have beguiled the critics, but it’s still anyone’s race. Nominee Points from awards and nominations La La Land 117 Won New York Critics, Critics’ Choice, Satellite, Golden Globes (comedy) Moonlight 114 Won Los Angeles Critics, Chicago Critics, Golden Globes (drama) Manchester by the Sea 104 Won Satellite, National Board of Review Arrival 67 Lion 55 Fences 43 Hell or High Water 40 Hacksaw Ridge 38 Hidden Figures 35 Nominee Producers Guild 87 pts for win 17 for nom Screen Actors Guild 55 pts for win 11 for nom Directors Guild 116 pts for win 23 for nom Other nominations and awards Total points La La Land 17 23 77 117 Moonlight 17 11 23 63 114 Manchester by the Sea 17 11 23 53 104 Arrival 17 23 27 67 Lion 17 23 15 55 Fences 17 11 15 43 Hell or High Water 17 23 40 Hacksaw Ridge 17 21 38 Hidden Figures 17 11 7 35

Best director Next update: Feb. 4, Directors Guild awards Over the past 25 years, the winner of the “feature film” category at the Directors Guild awards went on to win the Academy Award for best director 21 times (a ridiculous 84 percent of the time). The DGA winner gets more than three times the points as the second-most-valuable win in this category, the Critics’ Choice Award for best director. Of this year’s Oscar nominees, directors Damien Chazelle, Barry Jenkins, Kenneth Lonergan and Denis Villeneuve are up for the DGA prize. Nominee Points from awards and nominations Damien Chazelle La La Land 113 Won Critics’ Choice, Golden Globes Barry Jenkins Moonlight 86 Won New York Critics, Los Angeles Critics, Chicago Critics, National Board of Review Kenneth Lonergan Manchester by the Sea 59 Won Satellite Denis Villeneuve Arrival 41 Mel Gibson Hacksaw Ridge 16 Nominee Critics’ Choice 41 pts for win 8 for nom Golden Globes 31 pts for win 6 for nom Directors Guild 141 pts for win 28 for nom Other nominations and awards Total points Damien Chazelle La La Land 41 31 28 13 113 Barry Jenkins Moonlight 8 6 28 44 86 Kenneth Lonergan Manchester by the Sea 8 6 28 17 59 Denis Villeneuve Arrival 8 28 5 41 Mel Gibson Hacksaw Ridge 8 6 2 16

Best actress Next update: Jan. 29, Screen Actors Guild Awards A perennial favorite to watch, this category once again looks like it’ll be competitive. A surprise win at the Golden Globes put Isabelle Huppert back in the conversation just as it looked like Natalie Portman would be dueling Emma Stone for the prize. For this award, it’s all about the Screen Actors Guild and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. Nominee Points from awards and nominations Isabelle Huppert Elle 96 Won New York Critics, Los Angeles Critics, Satellite, Golden Globes (drama) Natalie Portman Jackie 96 Won Critics’ Choice, Chicago Critics Emma Stone La La Land 52 Won Golden Globes (comedy) Meryl Streep Florence Foster Jenkins 39 Ruth Negga Loving 35 Won Satellite Nominee Golden Globes (drama) 46 pts for win 9 for nom Screen Actors Guild 106 pts for win 21 for nom BAFTA 63 pts for win 13 for nom Other nominations and awards Total points Isabelle Huppert Elle 46 50 96 Natalie Portman Jackie 9 21 13 53 96 Emma Stone La La Land 21 13 18 52 Meryl Streep Florence Foster Jenkins 21 13 5 39 Ruth Negga Loving 9 26 35

Best actor Next update: Jan. 29, Screen Actors Guild Awards The Screen Actors Guild’s choice for best actor has gone on to win at the Academy Awards 18 out of the past 22 years, so that’s the show to watch. Casey Affleck has been cleaning up at the critics awards, but any category with Denzel Washington in it is far from decided. Nominee Points from awards and nominations Casey Affleck Manchester by the Sea 150 Won New York Critics, Critics’ Choice, Chicago Critics, National Board of Review, Golden Globes (drama) Andrew Garfield Hacksaw Ridge 64 Won Satellite Viggo Mortensen Captain Fantastic 56 Won Satellite Ryan Gosling La La Land 49 Won Golden Globes (comedy) Denzel Washington Fences 47 Nominee Critics’ Choice 38 pts for win 8 for nom Screen Actors Guild 134 pts for win 27 for nom BAFTA 54 pts for win 11 for nom Other nominations and awards Total points Casey Affleck Manchester by the Sea 38 27 11 74 150 Andrew Garfield Hacksaw Ridge 8 27 11 18 64 Viggo Mortensen Captain Fantastic 27 11 18 56 Ryan Gosling La La Land 8 27 11 3 49 Denzel Washington Fences 8 27 12 47

Best supporting actress Next update: Jan. 29, Screen Actors Guild Awards Typically, at least one Oscars category is a slam dunk; last season, Brie Larson and Leonardo DiCaprio were the runaway favorites to win the main acting awards by freaking Christmas. This season, it might be best supporting actress — Viola Davis has pulled in most of the hardware from critics so far. Still, this is a bit of an anything-can-happen category, so it’s worth monitoring. Nominee Points from awards and nominations Viola Davis Fences 100 Won Critics’ Choice, Golden Globes Michelle Williams Manchester by the Sea 61 Won New York Critics, Chicago Critics Naomie Harris Moonlight 53 Won Satellite, National Board of Review Nicole Kidman Lion 44 Octavia Spencer Hidden Figures 25 Nominee Critics’ Choice 38 pts for win 8 for nom Screen Actors Guild 87 pts for win 17 for nom BAFTA 54 pts for win 11 for nom Other nominations and awards Total points Viola Davis Fences 38 17 11 34 100 Michelle Williams Manchester by the Sea 8 17 11 25 61 Naomie Harris Moonlight 8 17 11 17 53 Nicole Kidman Lion 8 17 11 8 44 Octavia Spencer Hidden Figures 17 8 25

Best supporting actor Next update: Jan. 29, Screen Actors Guild Awards This is one of the only categories in which the Golden Globes carry a lot of weight. Last year, Sylvester Stallone won, but the Oscar race became a too-close-to-call bracket buster after Mark Rylance’s victory at the BAFTAs. This year, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s win at the Globes threw a wrench into our model’s ability to call this category, considering that he didn’t get an Oscar nod. It’s Mahershala Ali’s Oscar to lose. Nominee Points from awards and nominations Mahershala Ali Moonlight 101 Won New York Critics, Los Angeles Critics, Critics’ Choice, Chicago Critics Jeff Bridges Hell or High Water 44 Won Satellite, National Board of Review Dev Patel Lion 37 Lucas Hedges Manchester by the Sea 24 Michael Shannon Nocturnal Animals 9 Nominee Golden Globes 46 pts for win 9 for nom Screen Actors Guild 70 pts for win 14 for nom BAFTA 39 pts for win 8 for nom Other nominations and awards Total points Mahershala Ali Moonlight 9 14 8 70 101 Jeff Bridges Hell or High Water 9 14 8 13 44 Dev Patel Lion 9 14 8 6 37 Lucas Hedges Manchester by the Sea 14 10 24 Michael Shannon Nocturnal Animals 9 9

Best animated feature Next update: Jan. 27, American Cinema Editors awards This is the first year that we’re tracking the race for the best animated feature Oscar, which is a somewhat recent addition to the Academy Awards. But even though we have only 15 years of data, the precursor prizes have been very, very good at calling the eventual Oscar winner. At least two-thirds of the time, the winner of the feature animation prizes from the BAFTAs, American Cinema Editors awards, Annie Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globes and National Board of Review went on to win the Oscar. Nominee Points from awards and nominations Zootopia 228 Won New York Critics, Critics’ Choice, Golden Globes Kubo and the Two Strings 199 Won Chicago Critics, National Board of Review Moana 125 The Red Turtle 25 My Life as a Zucchini 10 Nominee American Cinema Editors 147 pts for win 29 for nom Annie Awards 89 pts for win 18 for nom BAFTA 162 pts for win 32 for nom Other nominations and awards Total points Zootopia 29 18 32 149 228 Kubo and the Two Strings 29 18 32 120 199 Moana 29 18 32 46 125 The Red Turtle 25 25 My Life as a Zucchini 10 10

Best documentary Next update: Jan. 27, American Cinema Editors awards This category is new to the model, and no pre-Oscar award is highly predictive. There are a couple of reasons for that: The groups that have a long history of honoring documentaries (the Directors Guild, the New York Film Critics Circle) aren’t very good at recognizing the eventual Oscar winner, and the groups that are good at predicting it (the British Academy, the Producers Guild) haven’t been giving out documentary prizes for long. Nominee Points from awards and nominations O.J.: Made in America 60 Won Critics’ Choice, New York Critics, Chicago Critics, National Board of Review 13th 25 Won Satellite Life, Animated 15 I Am Not Your Negro 8 Won Los Angeles Critics Fire at Sea 4 Nominee American Cinema Editors 32 pts for win 6 for nom Producers Guild 40 pts for win 8 for nom BAFTA 72 pts for win 14 for nom Other nominations and awards Total points O.J.: Made in America 6 8 46 60 13th 6 14 5 25 Life, Animated 8 7 15 I Am Not Your Negro 8 8 Fire at Sea 4 4