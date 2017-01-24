Tracking The Oscars Race

Published on Jan. 24

By Walt Hickey and Gus Wezerek

We love the Academy Awards: the glitz! the glam! the shameless campaigning! This year, we’re keeping up with the race to the Oscars — will the night belong to “Moonlight” or “La La Land”? can Denzel win No. 3? who’s Mel Gibson? — with the scorecards below. Nominees get points by earning nods and wins from other film awards, such as the Golden Globes, with more points available for awards that have tracked closely with the Oscars over the past 25 years. We’ll be updating the scores until Oscar night, Feb. 26. Follow along with us! How this works ...

Current leaders

La La Land

Best picture

La La Land

Damien Chazelle

Best director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Isabelle Huppert

Best actress (tie)

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Natalie Portman

Best actress (tie)

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Casey Affleck

Best actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Viola Davis

Best supporting actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Mahershala Ali

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Zootopia

Best animated feature

Zootopia

O.J.: Made in America

Best documentary

O.J.: Made in America

Best picture

Next update: Jan. 27, American Cinema Editors awards

In this category, we trust the guilds. The Directors Guild, Producers Guild and Screen Actors Guild awards offer the best insight into how the academy may vote on best picture. Last year, each of those awards broke in favor of a different movie, leading to a tight three-way race and general chaos. Will it go that way again? “La La Land,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight” have beguiled the critics, but it’s still anyone’s race.

Nominee

Points from awards and nominations

La La Land

La La Land

117

Won New York Critics, Critics’ Choice, Satellite, Golden Globes (comedy)

Moonlight

Moonlight

114

Won Los Angeles Critics, Chicago Critics, Golden Globes (drama)

Manchester by the Sea

Manchester by the Sea

104

Won Satellite, National Board of Review

Arrival

Arrival

67

Lion

Lion

55

Fences

Fences

43

Hell or High Water

Hell or High Water

40

Hacksaw Ridge

Hacksaw Ridge

38

Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures

35

NomineeJan. 28Producers Guild87 pts for win17 for nomJan. 29Screen Actors Guild55 pts for win11 for nomFeb. 4Directors Guild116 pts for win23 for nomOther nominations and awardsTotal points
La La LandLa La Land 17 2377117
MoonlightMoonlight 17 11 2363114
Manchester by the SeaManchester by the Sea 17 11 2353104
ArrivalArrival 17 232767
LionLion 17 231555
FencesFences 17 11 1543
Hell or High WaterHell or High Water 17 2340
Hacksaw RidgeHacksaw Ridge 17 2138
Hidden FiguresHidden Figures 17 11 735

Best director

Next update: Feb. 4, Directors Guild awards

Over the past 25 years, the winner of the “feature film” category at the Directors Guild awards went on to win the Academy Award for best director 21 times (a ridiculous 84 percent of the time). The DGA winner gets more than three times the points as the second-most-valuable win in this category, the Critics’ Choice Award for best director. Of this year’s Oscar nominees, directors Damien Chazelle, Barry Jenkins, Kenneth Lonergan and Denis Villeneuve are up for the DGA prize.

Nominee

Points from awards and nominations

Damien Chazelle

Damien Chazelle

La La Land

113

Won Critics’ Choice, Golden Globes

Barry Jenkins

Barry Jenkins

Moonlight

86

Won New York Critics, Los Angeles Critics, Chicago Critics, National Board of Review

Kenneth Lonergan

Kenneth Lonergan

Manchester by the Sea

59

Won Satellite

Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve

Arrival

41

Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson

Hacksaw Ridge

16

NomineeDec. 11Critics’ Choice41 pts for win8 for nomJan. 8Golden Globes31 pts for win6 for nomFeb. 4Directors Guild141 pts for win28 for nomOther nominations and awardsTotal points
Damien ChazelleDamien ChazelleLa La Land 41 31 2813113
Barry JenkinsBarry JenkinsMoonlight 8 6 284486
Kenneth LonerganKenneth LonerganManchester by the Sea 8 6 281759
Denis VilleneuveDenis VilleneuveArrival 8 28541
Mel GibsonMel GibsonHacksaw Ridge 8 6 216

Best actress

Next update: Jan. 29, Screen Actors Guild Awards

A perennial favorite to watch, this category once again looks like it’ll be competitive. A surprise win at the Golden Globes put Isabelle Huppert back in the conversation just as it looked like Natalie Portman would be dueling Emma Stone for the prize. For this award, it’s all about the Screen Actors Guild and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Nominee

Points from awards and nominations

Isabelle Huppert

Isabelle Huppert

Elle

96

Won New York Critics, Los Angeles Critics, Satellite, Golden Globes (drama)

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman

Jackie

96

Won Critics’ Choice, Chicago Critics

Emma Stone

Emma Stone

La La Land

52

Won Golden Globes (comedy)

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep

Florence Foster Jenkins

39

Ruth Negga

Ruth Negga

Loving

35

Won Satellite

NomineeJan. 8Golden Globes (drama)46 pts for win9 for nomJan. 29Screen Actors Guild106 pts for win21 for nomFeb. 12BAFTA63 pts for win13 for nomOther nominations and awardsTotal points
Isabelle HuppertIsabelle HuppertElle 46 5096
Natalie PortmanNatalie PortmanJackie 9 21 135396
Emma StoneEmma StoneLa La Land 21 131852
Meryl StreepMeryl StreepFlorence Foster Jenkins 21 13539
Ruth NeggaRuth NeggaLoving 9 2635

Best actor

Next update: Jan. 29, Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Screen Actors Guild’s choice for best actor has gone on to win at the Academy Awards 18 out of the past 22 years, so that’s the show to watch. Casey Affleck has been cleaning up at the critics awards, but any category with Denzel Washington in it is far from decided.

Nominee

Points from awards and nominations

Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck

Manchester by the Sea

150

Won New York Critics, Critics’ Choice, Chicago Critics, National Board of Review, Golden Globes (drama)

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield

Hacksaw Ridge

64

Won Satellite

Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen

Captain Fantastic

56

Won Satellite

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling

La La Land

49

Won Golden Globes (comedy)

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington

Fences

47

NomineeDec. 11Critics’ Choice38 pts for win8 for nomJan. 29Screen Actors Guild134 pts for win27 for nomFeb. 12BAFTA54 pts for win11 for nomOther nominations and awardsTotal points
Casey AffleckCasey AffleckManchester by the Sea 38 27 1174150
Andrew GarfieldAndrew GarfieldHacksaw Ridge 8 27 111864
Viggo MortensenViggo MortensenCaptain Fantastic 27 111856
Ryan GoslingRyan GoslingLa La Land 8 27 11349
Denzel WashingtonDenzel WashingtonFences 8 27 1247

Best supporting actress

Next update: Jan. 29, Screen Actors Guild Awards

Typically, at least one Oscars category is a slam dunk; last season, Brie Larson and Leonardo DiCaprio were the runaway favorites to win the main acting awards by freaking Christmas. This season, it might be best supporting actress — Viola Davis has pulled in most of the hardware from critics so far. Still, this is a bit of an anything-can-happen category, so it’s worth monitoring.

Nominee

Points from awards and nominations

Viola Davis

Viola Davis

Fences

100

Won Critics’ Choice, Golden Globes

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams

Manchester by the Sea

61

Won New York Critics, Chicago Critics

Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris

Moonlight

53

Won Satellite, National Board of Review

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

Lion

44

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer

Hidden Figures

25

NomineeDec. 11Critics’ Choice38 pts for win8 for nomJan. 29Screen Actors Guild87 pts for win17 for nomFeb. 12BAFTA54 pts for win11 for nomOther nominations and awardsTotal points
Viola DavisViola DavisFences 38 17 1134100
Michelle WilliamsMichelle WilliamsManchester by the Sea 8 17 112561
Naomie HarrisNaomie HarrisMoonlight 8 17 111753
Nicole KidmanNicole KidmanLion 8 17 11844
Octavia SpencerOctavia SpencerHidden Figures 17 825

Best supporting actor

Next update: Jan. 29, Screen Actors Guild Awards

This is one of the only categories in which the Golden Globes carry a lot of weight. Last year, Sylvester Stallone won, but the Oscar race became a too-close-to-call bracket buster after Mark Rylance’s victory at the BAFTAs. This year, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s win at the Globes threw a wrench into our model’s ability to call this category, considering that he didn’t get an Oscar nod. It’s Mahershala Ali’s Oscar to lose.

Nominee

Points from awards and nominations

Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali

Moonlight

101

Won New York Critics, Los Angeles Critics, Critics’ Choice, Chicago Critics

Jeff Bridges

Jeff Bridges

Hell or High Water

44

Won Satellite, National Board of Review

Dev Patel

Dev Patel

Lion

37

Lucas Hedges

Lucas Hedges

Manchester by the Sea

24

Michael Shannon

Michael Shannon

Nocturnal Animals

9

NomineeJan. 8Golden Globes46 pts for win9 for nomJan. 29Screen Actors Guild70 pts for win14 for nomFeb. 12BAFTA39 pts for win8 for nomOther nominations and awardsTotal points
Mahershala AliMahershala AliMoonlight 9 14 870101
Jeff BridgesJeff BridgesHell or High Water 9 14 81344
Dev PatelDev PatelLion 9 14 8637
Lucas HedgesLucas HedgesManchester by the Sea 14 1024
Michael ShannonMichael ShannonNocturnal Animals 99

Best animated feature

Next update: Jan. 27, American Cinema Editors awards

This is the first year that we’re tracking the race for the best animated feature Oscar, which is a somewhat recent addition to the Academy Awards. But even though we have only 15 years of data, the precursor prizes have been very, very good at calling the eventual Oscar winner. At least two-thirds of the time, the winner of the feature animation prizes from the BAFTAs, American Cinema Editors awards, Annie Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globes and National Board of Review went on to win the Oscar.

Nominee

Points from awards and nominations

Zootopia

Zootopia

228

Won New York Critics, Critics’ Choice, Golden Globes

Kubo and the Two Strings

Kubo and the Two Strings

199

Won Chicago Critics, National Board of Review

Moana

Moana

125

The Red Turtle

The Red Turtle

25

My Life as a Zucchini

My Life as a Zucchini

10

NomineeJan. 27American Cinema Editors147 pts for win29 for nomFeb. 4Annie Awards89 pts for win18 for nomFeb. 12BAFTA162 pts for win32 for nomOther nominations and awardsTotal points
ZootopiaZootopia 29 18 32149228
Kubo and the Two StringsKubo and the Two Strings 29 18 32120199
MoanaMoana 29 18 3246125
The Red TurtleThe Red Turtle 2525
My Life as a ZucchiniMy Life as a Zucchini 1010

Best documentary

Next update: Jan. 27, American Cinema Editors awards

This category is new to the model, and no pre-Oscar award is highly predictive. There are a couple of reasons for that: The groups that have a long history of honoring documentaries (the Directors Guild, the New York Film Critics Circle) aren’t very good at recognizing the eventual Oscar winner, and the groups that are good at predicting it (the British Academy, the Producers Guild) haven’t been giving out documentary prizes for long.

Nominee

Points from awards and nominations

O.J.: Made in America

O.J.: Made in America

60

Won Critics’ Choice, New York Critics, Chicago Critics, National Board of Review

13th

13th

25

Won Satellite

Life, Animated

Life, Animated

15

I Am Not Your Negro

I Am Not Your Negro

8

Won Los Angeles Critics

Fire at Sea

Fire at Sea

4

NomineeJan. 27American Cinema Editors32 pts for win6 for nomJan. 28Producers Guild40 pts for win8 for nomFeb. 12BAFTA72 pts for win14 for nomOther nominations and awardsTotal points
O.J.: Made in AmericaO.J.: Made in America 6 8 4660
13th13th 6 14525
Life, AnimatedLife, Animated 8 715
I Am Not Your NegroI Am Not Your Negro 88
Fire at SeaFire at Sea 44

Disclosure: FiveThirtyEight is owned by ESPN, which produced “O.J.: Made in America,” and The Walt Disney Co., which made “Moana” and “Zootopia.”

