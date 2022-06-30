Looking for the national forecast? Click me!
U.S. senate
We simulate the election 40,000 times to see who wins most often. This sample of 100 outcomes gives you an idea of the range of scenarios our model considers possible.
Republicans win
Democrats win
No Electoral College majority, House decides election
U.S. house
Remember me? I’m Fivey Fox! Welcome to our 2020 forecast. Oh, @#$%&!, it’s the midterms already?
U.S. GOVERNORS
Forecasting each governorship
Solid R
Solid
≥95% R
Likely R
Likely
≥75%
Lean R
Lean
≥60%
Toss-up
<60% both
Lean D
Lean
≥60%
Likely D
Likely
≥75%
Solid D
Solid
≥95% D
Swipe to see more of the map →
We’re forecasting the race to control the Senate and House, as well as each party’s chance of winning the 36 governors seats up for election.
