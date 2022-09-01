Explore The Ways Republicans Or Democrats Could Win The Midterms Pick the winner of each race to see how FiveThirtyEight’s forecast would change. 2022 election forecastHow our forecast works

FiveThirtyEight’s Senate and House forecasts are based on myriad factors, with changes in one race often influencing odds in another. To see just how much individual races can change the forecast, first try picking different winners in key Senate races (or feel free to skip ahead to key races in the House!). But beware, the choices you make in the Senate affect the House, and vice versa.

Pick Senate winners Pick House winners Reset Alaska solid R Chesbro a Republican Ariz. likely D Kelly i Masters Colo. likely D Bennet i O'Dea Fla. likely R Demings Rubio i Ga. toss-up Warnock i Walker Iowa solid R Franken Grassley i La. solid R a Democrat a Republican Mo. solid R Busch Valentine Schmitt N.C. lean R Beasley Budd Nev. lean D Cortez Masto i Laxalt N.H. likely D Hassan i Bolduc Ohio lean R Ryan Vance Pa. likely D Fetterman Oz Wash. solid D Murray i Smiley Wis. toss-up Barnes Johnson i CA-22 toss-up Salas Valadao i CA-27 toss-up Smith Garcia i CO-8 toss-up Caraveo Kirkmeyer IL-17 toss-up Sorensen King KS-3 toss-up Davids i Adkins MD-6 lean D Trone i Parrott ME-2 toss-up Golden i Poliquin NC-13 toss-up Nickel Hines NJ-7 lean R Malinowski i Kean NM-2 toss-up Vasquez Herrell i NV-3 toss-up Lee i Becker NY-18 toss-up Ryan i Schmitt NY-22 lean D Conole Williams PA-7 toss-up Wild i Scheller VA-2 toss-up Luria i Kiggans i Incumbent candidate Scroll to see more races ✓