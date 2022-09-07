UPDATED Sep. 8, 2022, at 8:59 AM

Can You Beat FiveThirtyEight’s NFL Forecasts?

Can you outsmart our forecasts? Make your picks using the sliders below.

Our NFL forecasts are based on a simple algorithm that relies on Elo ratings, which use only a few pieces of information to rate each team and project each game. But beware: We’re asking you to make a probabilistic forecast for each matchup — and our game punishes overconfidence. For the full rules, read here. The margin of victory in each NFL game won’t affect your score.

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 8
at 8:20 p.m. Eastern
Thursday, Sept. 8
at 8:20 p.m. Eastern
BillsBUFAway
RamsLARHome
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
RavensBALAway
JetsNYJHome
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
BrownsCLEAway
PanthersCARHome
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
ColtsINDAway
TexansHOUHome
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
JaguarsJAXAway
WashingtonWSHHome
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
PatriotsNEAway
DolphinsMIAHome
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
SaintsNOAway
FalconsATLHome
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
EaglesPHIAway
LionsDETHome
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
SteelersPITAway
BengalsCINHome
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 1 p.m.
49ersSFAway
BearsCHIHome
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 4:25 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 4:25 p.m.
PackersGBAway
VikingsMINHome
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 4:25 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 4:25 p.m.
ChiefsKCAway
CardinalsARIHome
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 4:25 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 4:25 p.m.
GiantsNYGAway
TitansTENHome
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 4:25 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 4:25 p.m.
RaidersLVAway
ChargersLACHome
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
at 8:20 p.m.
BuccaneersTBAway
CowboysDALHome
Monday, Sept. 12
at 8:15 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
at 8:15 p.m.
BroncosDENAway
SeahawksSEAHome

Check back after this week's games to see whether you beat FiveThirtyEight and how you stacked up against everyone else.

and check back Tuesday morning to see whether you beat FiveThirtyEight and how you stacked up against everyone else.

Season leaderboard

