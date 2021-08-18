PUBLISHED Aug. 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM

Latest Polls Of The California Recall Election

Voters will decide whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom and — if removed — whom to replace him with

Opponents of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California have gathered enough signatures to trigger a recall election for him on Sept. 14 — only the fourth gubernatorial recall election in U.S. history. If a majority of Californians vote “yes” to recall, Newsom will be removed from office.

Do Californians want to remove Gavin Newsom from office?

An updating average of 2021 California gubernatorial recall election polls, accounting for each poll's quality, recency and sample size

A chart showing the polling averages since July 14 for whether to keep California Gov. Gavin Newsom in office or remove him, with dots representing each poll. “Keep” is polling at an average of 48.8 percent, and “Remove” is polling at an average of 47.6 percent.

DatesPollsterSample
Keep
Remove
LeaderAdjusted Leader
Aug. 6-12
B+
YouGov
Aug. 6-12
1,534LV
52%
48%
Keep +4Keep +3
Aug. 2-4
A
SurveyUSA
Aug. 2-4
613LV
40%
51%
Remove +11Remove +9
Jul. 30-Aug. 1
A-
Emerson College
Jul. 30-Aug. 1
1,000LV
48%
46%
Keep +3Keep +3
Jul. 27-29
Core Decision Analytics
Jul. 27-29
731LV
51%
44%
Keep +7Keep +6
Jul. 18-24
B/C
University of California, Berkeley
Jul. 18-24
2,783LV
50%
47%
Keep +3Keep +2
Jul. 19-20
A-
Emerson College
Jul. 19-20
1,085RV
48%
43%
Keep +5Keep +5
Jun. 11-16
B-
Change Research
Jun. 11-16
1,085RV
54%
40%
Keep +14Keep +12
Jun. 1-3
B/C
Moore Information
Jun. 1-3
682LV
46%
49%
Remove +3Tie
If Newsom is removed from office, the second question on the recall ballot will determine his replacement. Forty-six candidates are in the running, and it just takes a simple plurality to win, meaning a candidate could win with only minority support (there is no runoff). Californians can vote on the second question even if they vote against recalling Newsom on the first question.

Whom would Californians want to replace Gavin Newsom as governor?

An updating average of 2021 California gubernatorial replacement election polls, accounting for each poll's quality, recency and sample size

A chart showing the polling averages since July 14 for whom to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom with (if his recall is successful), with dots representing each poll. Candidates with a polling average of at least 5 percent are listed by name. Republican Larry Elder is leading with an average of 19.3 percent.

DatesPollsterSampleLeaderAdjusted Leader
Aug. 6-12
B+
YouGov
Aug. 6-12
1,534LVElder +10Elder +10
Aug. 2-4
A
SurveyUSA
Aug. 2-4
545LVPaffrath +4Tie
Jul. 30-Aug. 1
A-
Emerson College
Jul. 30-Aug. 1
1,000LVElder +15Elder +14
Jul. 27-29
Core Decision Analytics
Jul. 27-29
731LVElder +6Elder +7
Jul. 18-24
B/C
University of California, Berkeley
Jul. 18-24
5,795RVElder +4Elder +7
Jul. 19-20
A-
Emerson College
Jul. 19-20
1,085RVElder +10Elder +9
Jun. 1-3
B/C
Moore Information
Jun. 1-3
682LVCox +12Cox +9