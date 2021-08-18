Latest Polls Of The California Recall Election

Opponents of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California have gathered enough signatures to trigger a recall election for him on Sept. 14 — only the fourth gubernatorial recall election in U.S. history. If a majority of Californians vote “yes” to recall, Newsom will be removed from office.

Do Californians want to remove Gavin Newsom from office?

An updating average of 2021 California gubernatorial recall election polls, accounting for each poll's quality, recency and sample size

A chart showing the polling averages since July 14 for whether to keep California Gov. Gavin Newsom in office or remove him, with dots representing each poll. “Keep” is polling at an average of 48.8 percent, and “Remove” is polling at an average of 47.6 percent.