No candidate in either of Georgia’s Senate races won a majority of the vote on Nov. 3, triggering a runoff for both seats, with the top two candidates in each race facing off. Control of the Senate now hinges on the outcome of these two races.
Republican Sen. David Perdue is running for reelection against Democrat Jon Ossoff in a regularly scheduled election.
Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock in a special election. Loeffler was appointed to fill former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat after he resigned.
The Senate currently stands at 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats. If Democrats win both runoffs, the party will have control of the chamber because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would break any ties. But if Republicans win one of the two races, they will maintain control.
FiveThirtyEight’s averages use all runoff polls conducted since the Nov. 3 general election. We adjust polls for house effects based on how much each poll differs from the polling consensus.
|Dates
|Pollster
|Sample
|Dec. 1-3
|1,083
|LV
Perdue
47%
48%
Ossoff
LeaderOssoff +1
Adjusted LeaderOssoff +3
Loeffler
50%
45%
Warnock
LeaderLoeffler +5
Adjusted LeaderTie
|Nov. 27-30
|583
|LV
Perdue
48%
50%
Ossoff
LeaderOssoff +2
Adjusted LeaderOssoff +2
Loeffler
45%
52%
Warnock
LeaderWarnock +7
Adjusted LeaderWarnock +6
|Nov. 19-24
|1,377
|LV
Perdue
47%
48%
Ossoff
LeaderOssoff +1
Adjusted LeaderOssoff +1
Loeffler
46%
48%
Warnock
LeaderWarnock +2
Adjusted LeaderWarnock +2
|Nov. 16
|800
|LV
Perdue
49%
49%
Ossoff
LeaderTie
Adjusted LeaderTie
Loeffler
48%
49%
Warnock
LeaderWarnock +1
Adjusted LeaderWarnock +1
|Nov. 10
|300
|LV
Loeffler
50%
46%
Warnock
LeaderLoeffler +4
Adjusted LeaderTie
|Nov. 8-9
|1,450
|LV
Perdue
50%
46%
Ossoff
LeaderPerdue +4
Adjusted LeaderPerdue +3
Loeffler
49%
48%
Warnock
LeaderLoeffler +1
Adjusted LeaderTie
