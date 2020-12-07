Latest Polls Of The Georgia Senate Runoffs Two runoff elections on Jan. 5 will determine which party controls the Senate

No candidate in either of Georgia’s Senate races won a majority of the vote on Nov. 3, triggering a runoff for both seats, with the top two candidates in each race facing off. Control of the Senate now hinges on the outcome of these two races.

Georgia’s regular Senate election Republican Sen. David Perdue is running for reelection against Democrat Jon Ossoff in a regularly scheduled election. Georgia’s special Senate election Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock in a special election. Loeffler was appointed to fill former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat after he resigned.

The Senate currently stands at 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats. If Democrats win both runoffs, the party will have control of the chamber because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would break any ties. But if Republicans win one of the two races, they will maintain control.

All runoff polls FiveThirtyEight’s averages use all runoff polls conducted since the Nov. 3 general election. We adjust polls for house effects based on how much each poll differs from the polling consensus.