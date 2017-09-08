PUBLISHED Sep. 8, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Can You Beat FiveThirtyEight's NFL Predictions?

Can you outsmart our forecasts? Make your picks using the sliders below. Our NFL forecasts are based on a simple algorithm called Elo ratings, which use only a few pieces of information to rate each team and project each game.

But beware: We’re asking you to make a probabilistic forecast for each matchup — and our game punishes overconfidence. For the full rules, read here. The margin of victory in each NFL game won’t affect your score.

Sign in using Google or Facebook to save your selections, and check back next week to see how well you did against FiveThirtyEight and everybody else playing the game.

Week 1

/ forecasts completed

Sunday, Sept. 10
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
" + game.team2 + "-logo
ArizonaARIAway
" + game.team1 + "-logo
DetroitDETHome
Sunday, Sept. 10
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
" + game.team2 + "-logo
AtlantaATLAway
" + game.team1 + "-logo
ChicagoCHIHome
Sunday, Sept. 10
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
" + game.team2 + "-logo
BaltimoreBALAway
" + game.team1 + "-logo
CincinnatiCINHome
Sunday, Sept. 10
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
" + game.team2 + "-logo
JacksonvilleJAXAway
" + game.team1 + "-logo
HoustonHOUHome
Sunday, Sept. 10
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
" + game.team2 + "-logo
N.Y. JetsNYJAway
" + game.team1 + "-logo
BuffaloBUFHome
Sunday, Sept. 10
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
" + game.team2 + "-logo
OaklandOAKAway
" + game.team1 + "-logo
TennesseeTENHome
Sunday, Sept. 10
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
" + game.team2 + "-logo
PhiladelphiaPHIAway
" + game.team1 + "-logo
WashingtonWSHHome
Sunday, Sept. 10
at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
" + game.team2 + "-logo
PittsburghPITAway
" + game.team1 + "-logo
ClevelandCLEHome
Sunday, Sept. 10
at 4:05 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:05 p.m.
" + game.team2 + "-logo
IndianapolisINDAway
" + game.team1 + "-logo
L.A. RamsLARHome
Sunday, Sept. 10
at 4:25 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m.
" + game.team2 + "-logo
CarolinaCARAway
" + game.team1 + "-logo
San FranciscoSFHome
Sunday, Sept. 10
at 4:25 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m.
" + game.team2 + "-logo
SeattleSEAAway
" + game.team1 + "-logo
Green BayGBHome
Sunday, Sept. 10
at 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8:30 p.m.
" + game.team2 + "-logo
N.Y. GiantsNYGAway
" + game.team1 + "-logo
DallasDALHome
Monday, Sept. 11
at 7:10 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 11 at 7:10 p.m.
" + game.team2 + "-logo
New OrleansNOAway
" + game.team1 + "-logo
MinnesotaMINHome
Monday, Sept. 11
at 10:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 11 at 10:20 p.m.
" + game.team2 + "-logo
L.A. ChargersLACAway
" + game.team1 + "-logo
DenverDENHome

Check back Tuesday morning to see whether you beat FiveThirtyEight and how you stacked up against everyone else.

and check back Tuesday morning to see whether you beat FiveThirtyEight and how you stacked up against everyone else.

/forecasts completed

FiveThirtyEight has points.

You have 0.0 points.

That’s better than % of players.

Comments