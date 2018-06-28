Filter by poll type or state

Who’s ahead in the national polls?

Updating average for each Democratic candidate in 2024 primary polls, accounting for each poll's recency, sample size, methodology and house effects.

KEY

ESTIMATE

95% OF POLLS PROJECTED TO FALL IN THIS RANGE

Our average includes all candidates that FiveThirtyEight considers “major.” Candidates with insufficient polling data are not displayed in the averages. In June 2023, we debuted a new way of calculating our polling averages. Read the full methodology here.

President: Democratic primary, 2024
Icon indicating this set of polls has an average.AVG.

Jul.24-26
922A
Jul.24-26
922A
Big Village
 Biden
63%
 Biden
63%

Biden

63%

Kennedy

20%

Williamson

9%
20%
 KennedyBiden+43
Jul.21-26
506RV
Jul.21-26
506RV
Premise
 Harris
22%
 Harris
22%

Harris

22%

Sanders

14%

H. Clinton

13%

Newsom

10%

Kennedy

7%

Buttigieg

7%

Ocasio-Cortez

6%

Warren

6%

Abrams

4%

Klobuchar

3%

Pritzker

2%

Williamson

1%
14%
 SandersHarris+8
Jul.21-26
619A
Jul.21-26
619A
Premise
 Harris
22%
 Harris
22%

Harris

22%

H. Clinton

15%

Sanders

14%

Newsom

9%

Kennedy

7%

Ocasio-Cortez

6%

Warren

6%

Buttigieg

6%

Abrams

4%

Klobuchar

3%

Pritzker

2%

Williamson

1%
15%
 H. ClintonHarris+7
Jul.19-24
428LV
Jul.19-24
428LV
McLaughlin & Associates
 Biden
65%
 Biden
65%

Biden

65%

Kennedy

13%

Williamson

3%
13%
 KennedyBiden+52
Jul.20-22
800LV
Jul.20-22
800LV
Morning Consult
 Biden
71%
 Biden
71%

Biden

71%

Kennedy

12%

Williamson

4%
12%
 KennedyBiden+59
Jul.19-20
765RV
Jul.19-20
765RV
HarrisX/Harris Poll
 Harris
44%
 Harris
44%

Harris

44%

Kennedy

22%

Williamson

7%
22%
 KennedyHarris+22
Jul.19-20
765RV
Jul.19-20
765RV
HarrisX/Harris Poll
 Biden
62%
 Biden
62%

Biden

62%

Kennedy

16%

Williamson

5%
16%
 KennedyBiden+46
Jul.13-17
494RV
Jul.13-17
494RV
YouGov
 Biden
69%
 Biden
69%

Biden

69%

Kennedy

7%

Williamson

5%
7%
 KennedyBiden+62
Jul.13-17
763RV
Jul.13-17
763RV
Quinnipiac University
 Biden
71%
 Biden
71%

Biden

71%

Kennedy

14%

Williamson

7%
14%
 KennedyBiden+57
