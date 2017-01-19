2016-17 Club Soccer Predictions

Get more FiveThirtyEight
Updated 3:15 PM EST | Jan 19, 2017
1/21
Liverpool
|80%
13%
Swansea City
|6%
1/21
Middlesbrough
|40%
30%
West Ham
|30%
1/21
Bournemouth
|52%
25%
Watford
|23%
1/21
West Brom
|54%
26%
Sunderland
|20%
1/21
Stoke City
|23%
27%
Man. United
|50%
1/21
Crystal Palace
|30%
27%
Everton
|43%
1/21
Man. City
|47%
26%
Tottenham
|27%
1/22
Southampton
|51%
28%
Leicester City
|22%
1/22
Arsenal
|78%
15%
Burnley
|7%
1/22
Chelsea
|84%
12%
Hull City
|4%
1/31
Middlesbrough
|42%
31%
West Brom
|27%
1/31
Arsenal
|79%
14%
Watford
|6%
1/31
Sunderland
|11%
19%
Tottenham
|70%
1/31
Swansea City
|33%
28%
Southampton
|39%
1/31
Burnley
|44%
28%
Leicester City
|28%
1/31
Bournemouth
|52%
25%
Crystal Palace
|24%
1/31
Liverpool
|40%
27%
Chelsea
|34%
2/1
West Ham
|18%
22%
Man. City
|60%
2/1
Stoke City
|38%
28%
Everton
|34%
2/1
Man. United
|79%
16%
Hull City
|5%
2/4
Chelsea
|50%
25%
Arsenal
|24%
2/4
West Brom
|42%
28%
Stoke City
|29%
2/4
Southampton
|49%
27%
West Ham
|23%
2/4
Crystal Palace
|51%
26%
Sunderland
|23%
2/4
Hull City
|7%
15%
Liverpool
|78%
2/4
Watford
|43%
28%
Burnley
|29%
2/4
Everton
|56%
24%
Bournemouth
|20%
2/4
Tottenham
|73%
20%
Middlesbrough
|7%
2/5
Man. City
|80%
14%
Swansea City
|6%
2/5
Leicester City
|20%
26%
Man. United
|54%
2/11
Arsenal
|84%
12%
Hull City
|4%
2/11
Middlesbrough
|31%
30%
Everton
|38%
2/11
West Ham
|48%
27%
West Brom
|25%
2/11
Man. United
|74%
19%
Watford
|8%
2/11
Stoke City
|54%
25%
Crystal Palace
|21%
2/11
Sunderland
|31%
29%
Southampton
|40%
2/11
Liverpool
|48%
25%
Tottenham
|27%
2/12
Burnley
|11%
21%
Chelsea
|68%
2/12
Swansea City
|38%
27%
Leicester City
|35%
2/13
Bournemouth
|17%
21%
Man. City
|63%
2/25
West Brom
|44%
27%
Bournemouth
|29%
2/25
Southampton
|19%
24%
Arsenal
|58%
2/25
Hull City
|35%
29%
Burnley
|36%
2/25
Crystal Palace
|45%
30%
Middlesbrough
|26%
2/25
Everton
|66%
22%
Sunderland
|13%
2/25
Chelsea
|83%
13%
Swansea City
|5%
2/25
Watford
|39%
27%
West Ham
|33%
2/26
Tottenham
|67%
21%
Stoke City
|12%
2/26
Man. City
|49%
27%
Man. United
|24%
2/27
Leicester City
|14%
21%
Liverpool
|65%
3/4
Leicester City
|57%
25%
Hull City
|18%
3/4
Liverpool
|43%
24%
Arsenal
|33%
3/4
Man. United
|71%
19%
Bournemouth
|10%
3/4
Swansea City
|40%
27%
Burnley
|32%
3/4
West Ham
|13%
21%
Chelsea
|65%
3/4
Tottenham
|63%
23%
Everton
|15%
3/4
West Brom
|50%
27%
Crystal Palace
|24%
3/4
Watford
|36%
29%
Southampton
|35%
3/4
Stoke City
|51%
29%
Middlesbrough
|20%
3/4
Sunderland
|10%
17%
Man. City
|73%
3/11
Man. City
|71%
19%
Stoke City
|10%
3/11
Crystal Palace
|14%
21%
Tottenham
|65%
3/11
Bournemouth
|45%
26%
West Ham
|29%
3/11
Everton
|57%
25%
West Brom
|18%
3/11
Chelsea
|80%
15%
Watford
|5%
3/11
Hull City
|41%
27%
Swansea City
|32%
3/11
Middlesbrough
|51%
29%
Sunderland
|21%
3/11
Arsenal
|76%
16%
Leicester City
|8%
3/11
Southampton
|25%
29%
Man. United
|46%
3/12
Liverpool
|76%
16%
Burnley
|8%
3/18
Man. City
|45%
25%
Liverpool
|30%
3/18
West Ham
|49%
27%
Leicester City
|24%
3/18
Everton
|68%
21%
Hull City
|11%
3/18
Stoke City
|15%
22%
Chelsea
|63%
3/18
Sunderland
|39%
28%
Burnley
|33%
3/18
West Brom
|14%
20%
Arsenal
|66%
3/18
Middlesbrough
|19%
28%
Man. United
|54%
3/18
Tottenham
|67%
22%
Southampton
|11%
3/18
Crystal Palace
|46%
27%
Watford
|27%
3/18
Bournemouth
|55%
23%
Swansea City
|21%
4/1
Swansea City
|42%
29%
Middlesbrough
|29%
4/1
Arsenal
|49%
24%
Man. City
|27%
4/1
Liverpool
|65%
21%
Everton
|14%
4/1
Chelsea
|81%
14%
Crystal Palace
|5%
4/1
Burnley
|17%
24%
Tottenham
|60%
4/1
Hull City
|31%
28%
West Ham
|41%
4/1
Watford
|51%
26%
Sunderland
|23%
4/1
Man. United
|70%
20%
West Brom
|9%
4/1
Southampton
|50%
26%
Bournemouth
|23%
4/1
Leicester City
|42%
28%
Stoke City
|30%
4/4
Hull City
|37%
31%
Middlesbrough
|32%
4/4
Swansea City
|12%
19%
Tottenham
|70%
4/4
Watford
|42%
28%
West Brom
|30%
4/4
Arsenal
|76%
16%
West Ham
|8%
4/4
Leicester City
|55%
25%
Sunderland
|19%
4/4
Burnley
|40%
28%
Stoke City
|31%
4/4
Man. United
|61%
24%
Everton
|15%
4/5
Chelsea
|53%
26%
Man. City
|22%
4/5
Southampton
|55%
26%
Crystal Palace
|19%
4/5
Liverpool
|75%
16%
Bournemouth
|9%
4/8
Bournemouth
|12%
19%
Chelsea
|69%
4/8
Man. City
|82%
13%
Hull City
|5%
4/8
Everton
|57%
25%
Leicester City
|18%
4/8
Stoke City
|19%
23%
Liverpool
|58%
4/8
Sunderland
|13%
21%
Man. United
|66%
4/8
West Brom
|40%
30%
Southampton
|30%
4/8
West Ham
|56%
24%
Swansea City
|20%
4/8
Tottenham
|76%
17%
Watford
|7%
4/8
Middlesbrough
|44%
31%
Burnley
|26%
4/8
Crystal Palace
|10%
16%
Arsenal
|74%
4/15
Tottenham
|73%
18%
Bournemouth
|10%
4/15
Man. United
|36%
29%
Chelsea
|35%
4/15
Stoke City
|61%
24%
Hull City
|15%
4/15
Crystal Palace
|41%
27%
Leicester City
|31%
4/15
Southampton
|22%
26%
Man. City
|52%
4/15
Watford
|49%
26%
Swansea City
|25%
4/15
Sunderland
|34%
27%
West Ham
|39%
4/15
Everton
|59%
25%
Burnley
|17%
4/15
Middlesbrough
|13%
22%
Arsenal
|65%
4/16
West Brom
|16%
22%
Liverpool
|63%
4/22
Leicester City
|18%
24%
Tottenham
|58%
4/22
Liverpool
|78%
15%
Crystal Palace
|7%
4/22
West Ham
|36%
27%
Everton
|36%
4/22
Burnley
|18%
25%
Man. United
|56%
4/22
Bournemouth
|50%
28%
Middlesbrough
|22%
4/22
Chelsea
|73%
19%
Southampton
|8%
4/22
Swansea City
|35%
27%
Stoke City
|39%
4/22
Arsenal
|83%
12%
Sunderland
|5%
4/22
Hull City
|38%
28%
Watford
|34%
4/22
Man. City
|74%
18%
West Brom
|8%
4/29
West Brom
|45%
28%
Leicester City
|27%
4/29
Southampton
|62%
25%
Hull City
|14%
4/29
Everton
|21%
25%
Chelsea
|54%
4/29
Crystal Palace
|43%
27%
Burnley
|29%
4/29
Sunderland
|35%
26%
Bournemouth
|39%
4/29
Tottenham
|42%
26%
Arsenal
|32%
4/29
Stoke City
|47%
27%
West Ham
|26%
4/29
Man. United
|77%
16%
Swansea City
|7%
4/29
Middlesbrough
|16%
24%
Man. City
|60%
4/29
Watford
|12%
19%
Liverpool
|69%
5/6
Liverpool
|70%
20%
Southampton
|11%
5/6
Bournemouth
|44%
26%
Stoke City
|30%
5/6
Hull City
|43%
28%
Sunderland
|29%
5/6
West Ham
|19%
24%
Tottenham
|57%
5/6
Leicester City
|50%
27%
Watford
|23%
5/6
Burnley
|44%
29%
West Brom
|27%
5/6
Swansea City
|27%
26%
Everton
|48%
5/6
Man. City
|78%
15%
Crystal Palace
|7%
5/6
Arsenal
|52%
25%
Man. United
|23%
5/6
Chelsea
|78%
17%
Middlesbrough
|5%
5/13
Tottenham
|47%
28%
Man. United
|25%
5/13
Man. City
|74%
18%
Leicester City
|8%
5/13
Crystal Palace
|54%
26%
Hull City
|20%
5/13
West Brom
|13%
22%
Chelsea
|66%
5/13
Bournemouth
|49%
26%
Burnley
|25%
5/13
Stoke City
|16%
21%
Arsenal
|63%
5/13
West Ham
|17%
21%
Liverpool
|62%
5/13
Everton
|61%
23%
Watford
|15%
5/13
Sunderland
|44%
26%
Swansea City
|30%
5/13
Middlesbrough
|37%
32%
Southampton
|31%
5/21
Liverpool
|75%
18%
Middlesbrough
|7%
5/21
Chelsea
|83%
13%
Sunderland
|4%
5/21
Hull City
|10%
18%
Tottenham
|72%
5/21
Swansea City
|39%
27%
West Brom
|34%
5/21
Burnley
|42%
28%
West Ham
|30%
5/21
Leicester City
|45%
26%
Bournemouth
|29%
5/21
Man. United
|74%
18%
Crystal Palace
|8%
5/21
Arsenal
|68%
20%
Everton
|13%
5/21
Watford
|13%
20%
Man. City
|67%
5/21
Southampton
|47%
28%
Stoke City
|24%
|1/15
|
Man. United1
|44%
|26%
Liverpool1
|30%
|MAN
|LIV
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.1
|1.4
|Non-shot xG
|1.4
|1.1
|1/15
|
Everton4
|22%
|25%
Man. City0
|54%
|EVE
|MNC
|Adjusted goals
|3.5
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.4
|0.7
|Non-shot xG
|0.7
|2.7
|1/14
|
Leicester City0
|14%
|22%
Chelsea3
|64%
|LEI
|CHE
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|3.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.2
|0.8
|Non-shot xG
|0.5
|1.2
|1/14
|
Watford0
|45%
|29%
Middlesbrough0
|26%
|WAT
|MID
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.9
|0.4
|Non-shot xG
|1.3
|0.8
|1/14
|
Swansea City0
|9%
|15%
Arsenal4
|75%
|SWA
|ARS
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|4.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.5
|2.2
|Non-shot xG
|1.1
|2.3
|1/14
|
Hull City3
|29%
|26%
Bournemouth1
|44%
|HCY
|BOU
|Adjusted goals
|3.2
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.1
|1.8
|Non-shot xG
|1.0
|0.7
|1/14
|
Sunderland1
|35%
|28%
Stoke City3
|37%
|SUN
|STK
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|3.2
|Shot-based xG
|1.3
|1.1
|Non-shot xG
|1.2
|2.2
|1/14
|
Burnley1
|38%
|29%
Southampton0
|33%
|BRN
|SOU
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.4
|1.1
|Non-shot xG
|0.8
|1.5
|1/14
|
West Ham3
|50%
|25%
Crystal Palace0
|24%
|WHU
|CRY
|Adjusted goals
|2.5
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.7
|1.0
|Non-shot xG
|1.1
|0.9
|1/14
|
Tottenham4
|68%
|21%
West Brom0
|10%
|TOT
|WBA
|Adjusted goals
|3.7
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|3.0
|0.1
|Non-shot xG
|2.1
|0.3
|1/4
|
Tottenham2
|34%
|28%
Chelsea0
|38%
|TOT
|CHE
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.0
|1.2
|Non-shot xG
|0.6
|1.2
|1/3
|
Crystal Palace1
|52%
|24%
Swansea City2
|24%
|CRY
|SWA
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.5
|1.3
|Non-shot xG
|0.6
|1.4
|1/3
|
Stoke City2
|51%
|26%
Watford0
|23%
|STK
|WAT
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.2
|0.5
|Non-shot xG
|1.6
|2.0
|1/3
|
Bournemouth3
|15%
|20%
Arsenal3
|65%
|BOU
|ARS
|Adjusted goals
|3.2
|3.2
|Shot-based xG
|1.6
|1.4
|Non-shot xG
|1.0
|3.1
|1/2
|
West Ham0
|22%
|25%
Man. United2
|53%
|WHU
|MAN
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|1.9
|Shot-based xG
|0.8
|1.9
|Non-shot xG
|0.8
|2.1
|1/2
|
Sunderland2
|8%
|16%
Liverpool2
|76%
|SUN
|LIV
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.0
|2.4
|Non-shot xG
|0.4
|2.2
|1/2
|
Man. City2
|79%
|15%
Burnley1
|6%
|MNC
|BRN
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|0.9
|Non-shot xG
|1.5
|1.4
|1/2
|
Everton3
|45%
|29%
Southampton0
|26%
|EVE
|SOU
|Adjusted goals
|2.4
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.3
|0.7
|Non-shot xG
|2.0
|1.5
|1/2
|
West Brom3
|60%
|25%
Hull City1
|15%
|WBA
|HCY
|Adjusted goals
|3.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.8
|1.2
|Non-shot xG
|1.3
|1.7
|1/2
|
Middlesbrough0
|41%
|29%
Leicester City0
|30%
|MID
|LEI
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.9
|0.6
|Non-shot xG
|1.0
|1.4
|1/1
|
Arsenal2
|78%
|15%
Crystal Palace0
|8%
|ARS
|CRY
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.8
|0.6
|Non-shot xG
|2.6
|0.7
|1/1
|
Watford1
|22%
|25%
Tottenham4
|53%
|WAT
|TOT
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|4.2
|Shot-based xG
|1.3
|2.9
|Non-shot xG
|0.7
|1.8
|12/31
|
Liverpool1
|42%
|25%
Man. City0
|34%
|LIV
|MNC
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.3
|0.4
|Non-shot xG
|0.6
|0.6
|12/31
|
Southampton1
|52%
|28%
West Brom2
|20%
|SOU
|WBA
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.4
|0.5
|Non-shot xG
|0.8
|0.7
|12/31
|
Swansea City0
|40%
|25%
Bournemouth3
|34%
|SWA
|BOU
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|2.7
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|2.0
|Non-shot xG
|1.4
|1.5
|12/31
|
Burnley4
|48%
|28%
Sunderland1
|24%
|BRN
|SUN
|Adjusted goals
|4.2
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.6
|0.7
|Non-shot xG
|1.4
|0.6
|12/31
|
Man. United2
|70%
|22%
Middlesbrough1
|8%
|MAN
|MID
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.8
|0.7
|Non-shot xG
|4.3
|0.7
|12/31
|
Chelsea4
|77%
|17%
Stoke City2
|6%
|CHE
|STK
|Adjusted goals
|3.8
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.9
|0.9
|Non-shot xG
|3.2
|1.2
|12/31
|
Leicester City1
|46%
|26%
West Ham0
|28%
|LEI
|WHU
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.1
|2.2
|Non-shot xG
|1.1
|1.6
|12/30
|
Hull City2
|25%
|28%
Everton2
|47%
|HCY
|EVE
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.9
|1.3
|Non-shot xG
|1.0
|2.3
|12/28
|
Southampton1
|37%
|30%
Tottenham4
|33%
|SOU
|TOT
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|3.4
|Shot-based xG
|0.4
|1.7
|Non-shot xG
|0.6
|1.6
|12/27
|
Liverpool4
|74%
|17%
Stoke City1
|9%
|LIV
|STK
|Adjusted goals
|4.2
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.4
|0.3
|Non-shot xG
|2.0
|0.6
|12/26
|
Hull City0
|5%
|13%
Man. City3
|82%
|HCY
|MNC
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|2.4
|Shot-based xG
|0.5
|2.2
|Non-shot xG
|0.6
|1.6
|12/26
|
Leicester City0
|44%
|27%
Everton2
|29%
|LEI
|EVE
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|1.6
|Shot-based xG
|0.6
|1.3
|Non-shot xG
|1.4
|1.3
|12/26
|
Swansea City1
|42%
|26%
West Ham4
|32%
|SWA
|WHU
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|3.5
|Shot-based xG
|0.9
|3.2
|Non-shot xG
|1.5
|1.4
|12/26
|
Arsenal1
|74%
|17%
West Brom0
|9%
|ARS
|WBA
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.2
|0.6
|Non-shot xG
|4.4
|0.5
|12/26
|
Chelsea3
|79%
|15%
Bournemouth0
|6%
|CHE
|BOU
|Adjusted goals
|2.6
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.6
|0.7
|Non-shot xG
|2.7
|0.9
|12/26
|
Burnley1
|43%
|30%
Middlesbrough0
|27%
|BRN
|MID
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.4
|0.9
|Non-shot xG
|0.8
|0.7
|12/26
|
Man. United3
|75%
|18%
Sunderland1
|7%
|MAN
|SUN
|Adjusted goals
|2.5
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.1
|0.5
|Non-shot xG
|3.3
|0.8
|12/26
|
Watford1
|46%
|26%
Crystal Palace1
|28%
|WAT
|CRY
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.0
|1.5
|Non-shot xG
|1.1
|0.5
|12/19
|
Everton0
|23%
|23%
Liverpool1
|54%
|EVE
|LIV
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.5
|2.4
|Non-shot xG
|0.5
|1.9
|12/18
|
Tottenham2
|71%
|20%
Burnley1
|9%
|TOT
|BRN
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.7
|1.4
|Non-shot xG
|1.6
|1.1
|12/18
|
Man. City2
|48%
|23%
Arsenal1
|28%
|MNC
|ARS
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.7
|0.7
|Non-shot xG
|1.9
|0.9
|12/18
|
Bournemouth1
|37%
|28%
Southampton3
|34%
|BOU
|SOU
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.8
|Shot-based xG
|0.6
|1.4
|Non-shot xG
|1.4
|1.6
|12/17
|
West Brom0
|24%
|28%
Man. United2
|48%
|WBA
|MAN
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|0.9
|Non-shot xG
|0.8
|1.2
|12/17
|
West Ham1
|60%
|24%
Hull City0
|16%
|WHU
|HCY
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.1
|1.2
|Non-shot xG
|1.2
|1.5
|12/17
|
Middlesbrough3
|44%
|28%
Swansea City0
|28%
|MID
|SWA
|Adjusted goals
|3.2
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.8
|0.8
|Non-shot xG
|0.8
|2.0
|12/17
|
Sunderland1
|38%
|28%
Watford0
|34%
|SUN
|WAT
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.2
|0.7
|Non-shot xG
|1.3
|1.3
|12/17
|
Stoke City2
|43%
|28%
Leicester City2
|29%
|STK
|LEI
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.4
|1.4
|Non-shot xG
|1.8
|1.5
|12/17
|
Crystal Palace0
|10%
|17%
Chelsea1
|72%
|CRY
|CHE
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.4
|0.8
|Non-shot xG
|1.1
|1.9
|12/14
|
Man. City2
|78%
|14%
Watford0
|7%
|MNC
|WAT
|Adjusted goals
|1.7
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.7
|0.6
|Non-shot xG
|2.3
|0.5
|12/14
|
Tottenham3
|75%
|18%
Hull City0
|7%
|TOT
|HCY
|Adjusted goals
|3.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.6
|0.7
|Non-shot xG
|2.5
|1.3
|12/14
|
Crystal Palace1
|21%
|24%
Man. United2
|54%
|CRY
|MAN
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|1.4
|Non-shot xG
|0.8
|2.2
|12/14
|
Stoke City0
|39%
|30%
Southampton0
|32%
|STK
|SOU
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.3
|0.7
|Non-shot xG
|0.5
|2.3
|12/14
|
West Brom3
|50%
|26%
Swansea City1
|24%
|WBA
|SWA
|Adjusted goals
|3.2
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.9
|1.5
|Non-shot xG
|1.2
|1.6
|12/14
|
Sunderland0
|7%
|16%
Chelsea1
|77%
|SUN
|CHE
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.5
|1.1
|Non-shot xG
|1.0
|2.4
|12/14
|
Middlesbrough0
|17%
|23%
Liverpool3
|60%
|MID
|LIV
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|3.2
|Shot-based xG
|0.3
|2.2
|Non-shot xG
|0.5
|2.1
|12/14
|
West Ham1
|52%
|25%
Burnley0
|22%
|WHU
|BRN
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.2
|1.1
|Non-shot xG
|1.6
|1.4
|12/13
|
Bournemouth1
|45%
|25%
Leicester City0
|29%
|BOU
|LEI
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.6
|1.5
|Non-shot xG
|0.8
|2.4
|12/13
|
Everton2
|17%
|21%
Arsenal1
|61%
|EVE
|ARS
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.4
|1.5
|Non-shot xG
|1.5
|1.9
|12/11
|
Liverpool2
|75%
|16%
West Ham2
|10%
|LIV
|WHU
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.9
|0.7
|Non-shot xG
|3.4
|0.3
|12/11
|
Southampton1
|54%
|28%
Middlesbrough0
|18%
|SOU
|MID
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.6
|0.5
|Non-shot xG
|1.6
|0.8
|12/11
|
Man. United1
|47%
|28%
Tottenham0
|26%
|MAN
|TOT
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.1
|0.6
|Non-shot xG
|1.7
|0.9
|12/11
|
Chelsea1
|78%
|16%
West Brom0
|7%
|CHE
|WBA
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.6
|0.2
|Non-shot xG
|0.9
|0.4
|12/10
|
Leicester City4
|11%
|18%
Man. City2
|71%
|LEI
|MNC
|Adjusted goals
|4.0
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.9
|1.4
|Non-shot xG
|1.3
|3.7
|12/10
|
Swansea City3
|49%
|26%
Sunderland0
|25%
|SWA
|SUN
|Adjusted goals
|2.9
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.2
|0.8
|Non-shot xG
|2.1
|1.3
|12/10
|
Hull City3
|30%
|27%
Crystal Palace3
|43%
|HCY
|CRY
|Adjusted goals
|3.2
|3.2
|Shot-based xG
|2.1
|1.6
|Non-shot xG
|1.5
|1.4
|12/10
|
Arsenal3
|76%
|16%
Stoke City1
|8%
|ARS
|STK
|Adjusted goals
|3.0
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.4
|1.2
|Non-shot xG
|2.4
|1.5
|12/10
|
Burnley3
|35%
|27%
Bournemouth2
|37%
|BRN
|BOU
|Adjusted goals
|3.0
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.1
|1.1
|Non-shot xG
|1.7
|1.3
|12/10
|
Watford3
|38%
|28%
Everton2
|34%
|WAT
|EVE
|Adjusted goals
|3.2
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.7
|1.4
|Non-shot xG
|1.7
|1.7
|12/5
|
Middlesbrough1
|55%
|28%
Hull City0
|17%
|MID
|HCY
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.1
|0.2
|Non-shot xG
|1.8
|0.7
|12/4
|
Everton1
|28%
|28%
Man. United1
|45%
|EVE
|MAN
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.7
|0.5
|Non-shot xG
|1.1
|1.7
|12/4
|
Bournemouth4
|15%
|20%
Liverpool3
|65%
|BOU
|LIV
|Adjusted goals
|4.2
|3.2
|Shot-based xG
|2.7
|1.4
|Non-shot xG
|1.1
|1.6
|12/3
|
West Ham1
|14%
|19%
Arsenal5
|67%
|WHU
|ARS
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|4.2
|Shot-based xG
|0.9
|2.9
|Non-shot xG
|1.3
|2.7
|12/3
|
Stoke City2
|53%
|27%
Burnley0
|20%
|STK
|BRN
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.0
|0.9
|Non-shot xG
|1.3
|1.7
|12/3
|
Sunderland2
|35%
|28%
Leicester City1
|37%
|SUN
|LEI
|Adjusted goals
|1.9
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.5
|1.4
|Non-shot xG
|2.2
|1.3
|12/3
|
Tottenham5
|65%
|22%
Swansea City0
|13%
|TOT
|SWA
|Adjusted goals
|4.7
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|4.1
|0.1
|Non-shot xG
|2.0
|0.2
|12/3
|
West Brom3
|48%
|27%
Watford1
|25%
|WBA
|WAT
|Adjusted goals
|2.6
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.0
|1.5
|Non-shot xG
|1.0
|1.4
|12/3
|
Crystal Palace3
|34%
|28%
Southampton0
|39%
|CRY
|SOU
|Adjusted goals
|2.8
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.9
|1.0
|Non-shot xG
|0.9
|1.9
|12/3
|
Man. City1
|49%
|25%
Chelsea3
|26%
|MNC
|CHE
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.6
|Shot-based xG
|2.7
|1.4
|Non-shot xG
|2.1
|1.4
|11/27
|
Southampton1
|47%
|28%
Everton0
|25%
|SOU
|EVE
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.8
|0.8
|Non-shot xG
|1.9
|1.9
|11/27
|
Man. United1
|68%
|20%
West Ham1
|11%
|MAN
|WHU
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.8
|0.8
|Non-shot xG
|2.8
|1.3
|11/27
|
Arsenal3
|75%
|16%
Bournemouth1
|8%
|ARS
|BOU
|Adjusted goals
|2.6
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|3.0
|2.0
|Non-shot xG
|3.0
|1.4
|11/27
|
Watford0
|46%
|27%
Stoke City1
|27%
|WAT
|STK
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|0.8
|Non-shot xG
|1.6
|1.2
|11/26
|
Chelsea2
|65%
|22%
Tottenham1
|13%
|CHE
|TOT
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.1
|0.5
|Non-shot xG
|1.1
|0.9
|11/26
|
Liverpool2
|80%
|14%
Sunderland0
|6%
|LIV
|SUN
|Adjusted goals
|1.6
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.2
|0.4
|Non-shot xG
|2.9
|0.6
|11/26
|
Swansea City5
|46%
|27%
Crystal Palace4
|28%
|SWA
|CRY
|Adjusted goals
|5.3
|4.2
|Shot-based xG
|3.0
|2.1
|Non-shot xG
|1.3
|1.5
|11/26
|
Hull City1
|32%
|29%
West Brom1
|39%
|HCY
|WBA
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.5
|1.3
|Non-shot xG
|0.7
|1.3
|11/26
|
Leicester City2
|50%
|29%
Middlesbrough2
|21%
|LEI
|MID
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.1
|0.3
|Non-shot xG
|1.7
|0.6
|11/26
|
Burnley1
|6%
|14%
Man. City2
|80%
|BRN
|MNC
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|2.6
|Non-shot xG
|1.3
|2.2
|11/21
|
West Brom4
|50%
|28%
Burnley0
|23%
|WBA
|BRN
|Adjusted goals
|4.2
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.5
|0.6
|Non-shot xG
|0.9
|1.1
|11/20
|
Middlesbrough0
|12%
|21%
Chelsea1
|67%
|MID
|CHE
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|1.7
|Non-shot xG
|0.7
|3.1
|11/19
|
Tottenham3
|65%
|23%
West Ham2
|12%
|TOT
|WHU
|Adjusted goals
|3.2
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.6
|1.8
|Non-shot xG
|1.6
|1.0
|11/19
|
Crystal Palace1
|8%
|14%
Man. City2
|78%
|CRY
|MNC
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.6
|2.0
|Non-shot xG
|0.9
|1.6
|11/19
|
Sunderland3
|50%
|27%
Hull City0
|22%
|SUN
|HCY
|Adjusted goals
|2.8
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.8
|1.4
|Non-shot xG
|1.3
|1.3
|11/19
|
Watford2
|41%
|27%
Leicester City1
|31%
|WAT
|LEI
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.8
|1.3
|Non-shot xG
|1.2
|1.1
|11/19
|
Southampton0
|27%
|25%
Liverpool0
|49%
|SOU
|LIV
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.2
|1.7
|Non-shot xG
|0.3
|2.5
|11/19
|
Stoke City0
|46%
|27%
Bournemouth1
|26%
|STK
|BOU
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.8
|1.1
|Non-shot xG
|1.4
|0.7
|11/19
|
Everton1
|56%
|25%
Swansea City1
|19%
|EVE
|SWA
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.5
|1.1
|Non-shot xG
|1.3
|0.9
|11/19
|
Man. United1
|37%
|26%
Arsenal1
|37%
|MAN
|ARS
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.6
|0.7
|Non-shot xG
|1.8
|0.7
|11/6
|
Leicester City1
|52%
|27%
West Brom2
|21%
|LEI
|WBA
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|0.8
|Non-shot xG
|1.1
|0.7
|11/6
|
Swansea City1
|22%
|25%
Man. United3
|54%
|SWA
|MAN
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|3.2
|Shot-based xG
|0.6
|1.0
|Non-shot xG
|0.5
|1.8
|11/6
|
Liverpool6
|71%
|18%
Watford1
|11%
|LIV
|WAT
|Adjusted goals
|5.8
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|4.0
|1.0
|Non-shot xG
|3.6
|0.8
|11/6
|
Hull City2
|24%
|28%
Southampton1
|48%
|HCY
|SOU
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|2.2
|Non-shot xG
|0.8
|2.6
|11/6
|
Arsenal1
|62%
|22%
Tottenham1
|15%
|ARS
|TOT
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.9
|1.3
|Non-shot xG
|1.5
|0.9
|11/5
|
Chelsea5
|67%
|21%
Everton0
|12%
|CHE
|EVE
|Adjusted goals
|5.3
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.7
|0.0
|Non-shot xG
|3.4
|0.4
|11/5
|
West Ham1
|46%
|27%
Stoke City1
|27%
|WHU
|STK
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.4
|1.0
|Non-shot xG
|0.6
|0.9
|11/5
|
Man. City1
|81%
|14%
Middlesbrough1
|5%
|MNC
|MID
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.8
|0.2
|Non-shot xG
|2.9
|0.4
|11/5
|
Burnley3
|42%
|29%
Crystal Palace2
|29%
|BRN
|CRY
|Adjusted goals
|3.2
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.9
|2.4
|Non-shot xG
|1.0
|2.1
|11/5
|
Bournemouth1
|54%
|26%
Sunderland2
|20%
|BOU
|SUN
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.6
|1.1
|Non-shot xG
|3.4
|1.0
|10/31
|
Stoke City3
|45%
|27%
Swansea City1
|28%
|STK
|SWA
|Adjusted goals
|3.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.0
|1.1
|Non-shot xG
|2.0
|1.4
|10/30
|
Southampton0
|28%
|27%
Chelsea2
|45%
|SOU
|CHE
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.6
|1.1
|Non-shot xG
|1.3
|1.7
|10/30
|
Everton2
|56%
|25%
West Ham0
|20%
|EVE
|WHU
|Adjusted goals
|2.0
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.0
|1.2
|Non-shot xG
|1.8
|1.3
|10/29
|
Crystal Palace2
|18%
|22%
Liverpool4
|59%
|CRY
|LIV
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|4.2
|Shot-based xG
|0.4
|2.1
|Non-shot xG
|1.6
|2.1
|10/29
|
Watford1
|60%
|24%
Hull City0
|16%
|WAT
|HCY
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.3
|0.3
|Non-shot xG
|2.2
|0.6
|10/29
|
Middlesbrough2
|41%
|29%
Bournemouth0
|29%
|MID
|BOU
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.6
|1.6
|Non-shot xG
|1.0
|2.6
|10/29
|
Man. United0
|72%
|20%
Burnley0
|9%
|MAN
|BRN
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|3.3
|0.4
|Non-shot xG
|4.3
|1.3
|10/29
|
West Brom0
|10%
|17%
Man. City4
|72%
|WBA
|MNC
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|3.5
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|2.3
|Non-shot xG
|0.8
|2.2
|10/29
|
Tottenham1
|60%
|25%
Leicester City1
|15%
|TOT
|LEI
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.9
|0.8
|Non-shot xG
|2.3
|1.2
|10/29
|
Sunderland1
|9%
|16%
Arsenal4
|75%
|SUN
|ARS
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|3.9
|Shot-based xG
|0.9
|2.4
|Non-shot xG
|0.2
|2.5
|10/23
|
Chelsea4
|50%
|26%
Man. United0
|24%
|CHE
|MAN
|Adjusted goals
|4.2
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.2
|1.2
|Non-shot xG
|1.6
|2.1
|10/23
|
Man. City1
|71%
|18%
Southampton1
|10%
|MNC
|SOU
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.2
|0.6
|Non-shot xG
|2.7
|0.8
|10/22
|
Liverpool2
|72%
|18%
West Brom1
|10%
|LIV
|WBA
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.5
|0.8
|Non-shot xG
|1.9
|1.2
|10/22
|
Swansea City0
|45%
|26%
Watford0
|29%
|SWA
|WAT
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.6
|0.5
|Non-shot xG
|1.8
|1.2
|10/22
|
Arsenal0
|79%
|15%
Middlesbrough0
|6%
|ARS
|MID
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.6
|1.9
|Non-shot xG
|3.5
|0.8
|10/22
|
Hull City0
|37%
|29%
Stoke City2
|35%
|HCY
|STK
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|1.1
|Non-shot xG
|1.7
|1.2
|10/22
|
Burnley2
|29%
|29%
Everton1
|42%
|BRN
|EVE
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.0
|1.0
|Non-shot xG
|0.5
|1.9
|10/22
|
Leicester City3
|51%
|27%
Crystal Palace1
|21%
|LEI
|CRY
|Adjusted goals
|2.9
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.4
|2.2
|Non-shot xG
|1.7
|2.8
|10/22
|
West Ham1
|54%
|25%
Sunderland0
|21%
|WHU
|SUN
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.2
|0.9
|Non-shot xG
|2.1
|1.0
|10/22
|
Bournemouth0
|28%
|27%
Tottenham0
|45%
|BOU
|TOT
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.5
|0.9
|Non-shot xG
|0.9
|1.8
|10/17
|
Liverpool0
|47%
|24%
Man. United0
|28%
|LIV
|MAN
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.3
|0.7
|Non-shot xG
|1.5
|0.4
|10/16
|
Southampton3
|60%
|26%
Burnley1
|14%
|SOU
|BRN
|Adjusted goals
|3.2
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|4.7
|1.1
|Non-shot xG
|2.2
|1.1
|10/16
|
Middlesbrough0
|40%
|28%
Watford1
|32%
|MID
|WAT
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.6
|0.1
|Non-shot xG
|1.3
|0.4
|10/15
|
Crystal Palace0
|46%
|26%
West Ham1
|28%
|CRY
|WHU
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.0
|1.0
|Non-shot xG
|1.0
|1.1
|10/15
|
Bournemouth6
|53%
|27%
Hull City1
|20%
|BOU
|HCY
|Adjusted goals
|5.5
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.7
|0.4
|Non-shot xG
|2.3
|0.7
|10/15
|
Stoke City2
|47%
|27%
Sunderland0
|25%
|STK
|SUN
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.0
|0.8
|Non-shot xG
|2.4
|1.0
|10/15
|
Arsenal3
|78%
|15%
Swansea City2
|7%
|ARS
|SWA
|Adjusted goals
|3.2
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|3.8
|2.2
|Non-shot xG
|2.6
|1.7
|10/15
|
Man. City1
|73%
|17%
Everton1
|9%
|MNC
|EVE
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|3.1
|0.1
|Non-shot xG
|4.9
|0.2
|10/15
|
West Brom1
|24%
|27%
Tottenham1
|49%
|WBA
|TOT
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.3
|1.5
|Non-shot xG
|0.8
|2.1
|10/15
|
Chelsea3
|64%
|22%
Leicester City0
|14%
|CHE
|LEI
|Adjusted goals
|2.9
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.6
|0.3
|Non-shot xG
|2.0
|0.6
|10/2
|
Burnley0
|13%
|21%
Arsenal1
|66%
|BRN
|ARS
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|1.6
|Non-shot xG
|1.1
|3.6
|10/2
|
Tottenham2
|24%
|24%
Man. City0
|53%
|TOT
|MNC
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.6
|1.0
|Non-shot xG
|0.5
|2.1
|10/2
|
Leicester City0
|44%
|28%
Southampton0
|28%
|LEI
|SOU
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.5
|1.0
|Non-shot xG
|0.9
|1.4
|10/2
|
Man. United1
|73%
|18%
Stoke City1
|9%
|MAN
|STK
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|3.2
|1.0
|Non-shot xG
|3.0
|0.6
|10/1
|
Sunderland1
|42%
|28%
West Brom1
|30%
|SUN
|WBA
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.4
|0.9
|Non-shot xG
|1.1
|1.4
|10/1
|
Hull City0
|15%
|22%
Chelsea2
|62%
|HCY
|CHE
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.3
|2.1
|Non-shot xG
|0.5
|2.9
|10/1
|
West Ham1
|50%
|26%
Middlesbrough1
|24%
|WHU
|MID
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.2
|0.8
|Non-shot xG
|1.7
|0.7
|10/1
|
Watford2
|49%
|26%
Bournemouth2
|25%
|WAT
|BOU
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.3
|1.2
|Non-shot xG
|2.4
|1.0
|10/1
|
Swansea City1
|16%
|20%
Liverpool2
|63%
|SWA
|LIV
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.4
|2.5
|Non-shot xG
|0.7
|2.4
|9/30
|
Everton1
|59%
|24%
Crystal Palace1
|17%
|EVE
|CRY
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.2
|0.6
|Non-shot xG
|1.5
|1.7
|9/26
|
Burnley2
|38%
|28%
Watford0
|34%
|BRN
|WAT
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.6
|0.8
|Non-shot xG
|1.3
|0.8
|9/25
|
West Ham0
|39%
|27%
Southampton3
|34%
|WHU
|SOU
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|2.6
|Shot-based xG
|1.2
|2.3
|Non-shot xG
|1.7
|1.6
|9/24
|
Arsenal3
|50%
|25%
Chelsea0
|26%
|ARS
|CHE
|Adjusted goals
|3.2
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.7
|0.7
|Non-shot xG
|2.8
|1.3
|9/24
|
Stoke City1
|42%
|28%
West Brom1
|30%
|STK
|WBA
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.1
|0.4
|Non-shot xG
|1.8
|1.1
|9/24
|
Sunderland2
|43%
|28%
Crystal Palace3
|28%
|SUN
|CRY
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|3.2
|Shot-based xG
|1.7
|1.3
|Non-shot xG
|1.1
|1.4
|9/24
|
Middlesbrough1
|26%
|28%
Tottenham2
|46%
|MID
|TOT
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.4
|1.3
|Non-shot xG
|0.6
|2.5
|9/24
|
Swansea City1
|7%
|14%
Man. City3
|79%
|SWA
|MNC
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|3.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.2
|2.6
|Non-shot xG
|1.7
|3.9
|9/24
|
Bournemouth1
|31%
|27%
Everton0
|43%
|BOU
|EVE
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|1.1
|Non-shot xG
|0.8
|1.5
|9/24
|
Liverpool5
|74%
|18%
Hull City1
|8%
|LIV
|HCY
|Adjusted goals
|5.2
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|4.8
|0.2
|Non-shot xG
|3.7
|0.3
|9/24
|
Man. United4
|62%
|23%
Leicester City1
|15%
|MAN
|LEI
|Adjusted goals
|4.2
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.1
|0.3
|Non-shot xG
|1.6
|1.1
|9/18
|
Tottenham1
|66%
|22%
Sunderland0
|13%
|TOT
|SUN
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.8
|1.2
|Non-shot xG
|2.2
|0.8
|9/18
|
Crystal Palace4
|45%
|29%
Stoke City1
|26%
|CRY
|STK
|Adjusted goals
|4.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.3
|1.3
|Non-shot xG
|1.2
|1.1
|9/18
|
Southampton1
|53%
|26%
Swansea City0
|21%
|SOU
|SWA
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.4
|0.6
|Non-shot xG
|2.0
|1.1
|9/18
|
Watford3
|20%
|23%
Man. United1
|57%
|WAT
|MAN
|Adjusted goals
|2.6
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.8
|1.6
|Non-shot xG
|1.1
|1.1
|9/17
|
Everton3
|59%
|25%
Middlesbrough1
|16%
|EVE
|MID
|Adjusted goals
|3.2
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.1
|0.2
|Non-shot xG
|1.5
|0.6
|9/17
|
Man. City4
|81%
|13%
Bournemouth0
|6%
|MNC
|BOU
|Adjusted goals
|4.2
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|3.1
|0.3
|Non-shot xG
|3.3
|0.8
|9/17
|
Hull City1
|17%
|24%
Arsenal4
|59%
|HCY
|ARS
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|3.4
|Shot-based xG
|1.0
|3.9
|Non-shot xG
|0.7
|3.4
|9/17
|
West Brom4
|42%
|27%
West Ham2
|30%
|WBA
|WHU
|Adjusted goals
|4.2
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.1
|2.8
|Non-shot xG
|0.7
|2.9
|9/17
|
Leicester City3
|55%
|26%
Burnley0
|19%
|LEI
|BRN
|Adjusted goals
|3.0
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.8
|0.5
|Non-shot xG
|1.2
|0.5
|9/16
|
Chelsea1
|51%
|24%
Liverpool2
|25%
|CHE
|LIV
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.3
|1.5
|Non-shot xG
|2.1
|1.2
|9/12
|
Sunderland0
|34%
|28%
Everton3
|38%
|SUN
|EVE
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|3.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.2
|2.8
|Non-shot xG
|1.0
|1.8
|9/11
|
Swansea City2
|17%
|23%
Chelsea2
|60%
|SWA
|CHE
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.3
|2.4
|Non-shot xG
|0.7
|3.1
|9/10
|
Liverpool4
|61%
|22%
Leicester City1
|16%
|LIV
|LEI
|Adjusted goals
|3.7
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.8
|1.3
|Non-shot xG
|2.4
|1.2
|9/10
|
Bournemouth1
|46%
|27%
West Brom0
|27%
|BOU
|WBA
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.0
|1.6
|Non-shot xG
|1.5
|1.1
|9/10
|
West Ham2
|52%
|25%
Watford4
|24%
|WHU
|WAT
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|4.2
|Shot-based xG
|1.5
|1.7
|Non-shot xG
|1.3
|1.5
|9/10
|
Stoke City0
|29%
|28%
Tottenham4
|43%
|STK
|TOT
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|4.2
|Shot-based xG
|1.2
|2.7
|Non-shot xG
|2.5
|1.4
|9/10
|
Burnley1
|46%
|30%
Hull City1
|24%
|BRN
|HCY
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.5
|1.0
|Non-shot xG
|1.4
|0.7
|9/10
|
Middlesbrough1
|49%
|29%
Crystal Palace2
|22%
|MID
|CRY
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|1.3
|Non-shot xG
|1.0
|1.8
|9/10
|
Arsenal2
|65%
|22%
Southampton1
|13%
|ARS
|SOU
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.9
|1.1
|Non-shot xG
|2.9
|0.7
|9/10
|
Man. United1
|38%
|26%
Man. City2
|35%
|MAN
|MNC
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.4
|2.0
|Non-shot xG
|1.9
|2.1
|8/28
|
Man. City3
|77%
|15%
West Ham1
|8%
|MNC
|WHU
|Adjusted goals
|2.6
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.9
|0.9
|Non-shot xG
|2.9
|0.7
|8/28
|
West Brom0
|46%
|28%
Middlesbrough0
|26%
|WBA
|MID
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.8
|0.4
|Non-shot xG
|1.7
|0.9
|8/27
|
Hull City0
|18%
|25%
Man. United1
|58%
|HCY
|MAN
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.3
|2.6
|Non-shot xG
|0.5
|3.1
|8/27
|
Crystal Palace1
|40%
|29%
Bournemouth1
|31%
|CRY
|BOU
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.7
|1.0
|Non-shot xG
|3.1
|1.3
|8/27
|
Everton1
|55%
|26%
Stoke City0
|20%
|EVE
|STK
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.3
|0.2
|Non-shot xG
|2.7
|1.6
|8/27
|
Leicester City2
|54%
|26%
Swansea City1
|21%
|LEI
|SWA
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.9
|0.5
|Non-shot xG
|1.2
|1.2
|8/27
|
Watford1
|17%
|22%
Arsenal3
|61%
|WAT
|ARS
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|3.2
|Shot-based xG
|1.4
|1.9
|Non-shot xG
|1.6
|1.7
|8/27
|
Southampton1
|60%
|24%
Sunderland1
|16%
|SOU
|SUN
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|1.5
|Non-shot xG
|1.3
|1.4
|8/27
|
Chelsea3
|71%
|19%
Burnley0
|9%
|CHE
|BRN
|Adjusted goals
|2.7
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.7
|0.3
|Non-shot xG
|3.4
|0.9
|8/27
|
Tottenham1
|40%
|26%
Liverpool1
|34%
|TOT
|LIV
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|1.9
|Non-shot xG
|1.7
|1.4
|8/21
|
West Ham1
|49%
|26%
Bournemouth0
|26%
|WHU
|BOU
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.8
|0.5
|Non-shot xG
|1.8
|1.4
|8/21
|
Sunderland1
|44%
|29%
Middlesbrough2
|27%
|SUN
|MID
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.6
|0.8
|Non-shot xG
|2.2
|1.0
|8/20
|
Leicester City0
|25%
|24%
Arsenal0
|51%
|LEI
|ARS
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.4
|0.6
|Non-shot xG
|0.7
|1.5
|8/20
|
West Brom1
|37%
|28%
Everton2
|35%
|WBA
|EVE
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.1
|1.9
|Non-shot xG
|1.8
|2.1
|8/20
|
Tottenham1
|66%
|22%
Crystal Palace0
|12%
|TOT
|CRY
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|2.3
|0.4
|Non-shot xG
|1.4
|0.8
|8/20
|
Swansea City0
|50%
|28%
Hull City2
|22%
|SWA
|HCY
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|1.6
|Shot-based xG
|1.3
|1.9
|Non-shot xG
|3.1
|0.9
|8/20
|
Watford1
|20%
|23%
Chelsea2
|58%
|WAT
|CHE
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|2.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.8
|1.9
|Non-shot xG
|0.5
|2.0
|8/20
|
Burnley2
|21%
|24%
Liverpool0
|55%
|BRN
|LIV
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|0.2
|1.2
|Non-shot xG
|0.3
|2.4
|8/20
|
Stoke City1
|13%
|20%
Man. City4
|67%
|STK
|MNC
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|3.3
|Shot-based xG
|1.4
|2.3
|Non-shot xG
|0.8
|2.0
|8/19
|
Man. United2
|62%
|23%
Southampton0
|15%
|MAN
|SOU
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|0.0
|Shot-based xG
|1.4
|0.7
|Non-shot xG
|1.6
|1.7
|8/15
|
Chelsea2
|69%
|19%
West Ham1
|12%
|CHE
|WHU
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.6
|0.6
|Non-shot xG
|1.8
|0.7
|8/14
|
Arsenal3
|56%
|23%
Liverpool4
|21%
|ARS
|LIV
|Adjusted goals
|3.2
|4.2
|Shot-based xG
|1.1
|1.8
|Non-shot xG
|1.2
|1.5
|8/14
|
Bournemouth1
|21%
|24%
Man. United3
|55%
|BOU
|MAN
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|3.2
|Shot-based xG
|0.5
|2.2
|Non-shot xG
|1.1
|0.9
|8/13
|
Man. City2
|82%
|13%
Sunderland1
|5%
|MNC
|SUN
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|2.1
|1.2
|Non-shot xG
|1.8
|0.9
|8/13
|
Crystal Palace0
|42%
|28%
West Brom1
|29%
|CRY
|WBA
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.1
|0.7
|Non-shot xG
|0.8
|1.6
|8/13
|
Burnley0
|45%
|29%
Swansea City1
|27%
|BRN
|SWA
|Adjusted goals
|0.0
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.2
|1.8
|Non-shot xG
|1.7
|1.6
|8/13
|
Middlesbrough1
|44%
|29%
Stoke City1
|27%
|MID
|STK
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.4
|0.5
|Non-shot xG
|1.1
|1.1
|8/13
|
Everton1
|39%
|27%
Tottenham1
|34%
|EVE
|TOT
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.7
|1.1
|Non-shot xG
|0.9
|1.8
|8/13
|
Southampton1
|58%
|24%
Watford1
|19%
|SOU
|WAT
|Adjusted goals
|1.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|1.1
|0.2
|Non-shot xG
|1.5
|0.4
|8/13
|
Hull City2
|35%
|29%
Leicester City1
|36%
|HCY
|LEI
|Adjusted goals
|2.1
|1.1
|Shot-based xG
|0.9
|2.8
|Non-shot xG
|0.2
|1.3
|SPI rating
|avg simulated season
|avg simulated season
|end-of-season probabilities
|team
|off
|def
|W
|D
|L
|goal diff
|proj. ptspts
|relegatedrele-gated
|qualify for UCLqualify for UCL
|win Premier Leaguewin league
Chelsea52 pts
2.4
0.6
|28.1
|4.4
|5.5
|+52
|89
|<1%
|96%
|62%
Liverpool45 pts
2.4
0.8
|23.8
|9.4
|4.9
|+45
|81
|<1%
|79%
|15%
Arsenal44 pts
2.6
0.8
|23.5
|8.3
|6.2
|+46
|79
|<1%
|71%
|9%
Tottenham45 pts
2.2
0.8
|23.0
|9.8
|5.2
|+46
|79
|<1%
|70%
|9%
Man. City42 pts
2.3
0.8
|23.2
|6.6
|8.2
|+33
|76
|<1%
|54%
|4%
Man. United40 pts
2.1
0.7
|20.3
|11.0
|6.7
|+25
|72
|<1%
|29%
|<1%
Everton33 pts
1.8
1.0
|15.9
|10.2
|11.9
|+11
|58
|<1%
|<1%
|<1%
West Brom29 pts
1.4
1.1
|13.0
|9.4
|15.7
|-7
|48
|<1%
|<1%
|<1%
Stoke City27 pts
1.6
1.1
|12.2
|10.3
|15.4
|-11
|47
|1%
|<1%
|<1%
Southampton24 pts
1.5
1.0
|11.8
|10.5
|15.7
|-10
|46
|3%
|<1%
|<1%
Bournemouth25 pts
1.7
1.3
|12.4
|8.1
|17.5
|-13
|45
|2%
|<1%
|<1%
West Ham25 pts
1.6
1.2
|12.1
|8.3
|17.6
|-15
|45
|4%
|<1%
|<1%
Burnley26 pts
1.4
1.2
|12.6
|6.4
|19.1
|-17
|44
|4%
|<1%
|<1%
Watford23 pts
1.4
1.3
|10.4
|9.1
|18.5
|-23
|40
|11%
|<1%
|<1%
Leicester City21 pts
1.5
1.2
|10.0
|10.3
|17.7
|-17
|40
|12%
|<1%
|<1%
Middlesbrough20 pts
1.1
1.0
|8.5
|12.6
|16.9
|-13
|38
|19%
|<1%
|<1%
Crystal Palace16 pts
1.5
1.4
|8.5
|8.0
|21.5
|-20
|34
|44%
|<1%
|<1%
Swansea City15 pts
1.5
1.5
|8.3
|7.0
|22.7
|-38
|32
|61%
|<1%
|<1%
Sunderland15 pts
1.3
1.4
|7.7
|7.1
|23.2
|-33
|30
|68%
|<1%
|<1%
Hull City16 pts
1.2
1.4
|7.5
|7.8
|22.7
|-41
|30
|71%
|<1%
|<1%
The top four teams in the Premier League qualify for next season’s Champions League. The bottom three are relegated. Also, the third-from-last team in Bundesliga plays a home-and-away playoff match against the third-place team in the Bundesliga second division to determine an additional relegation and promotion. Read more about how these predictions work.
By Jay Boice and Reuben Fischer-Baum.