EN|ES

Updated 3:15 PM EST | Jan 19, 2017

2016-17 Club Soccer Predictions

Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings for six leagues, updated after each match

Premier League
Upcoming
1/21
Liverpool
80%
13%
Swansea City
6%
1/21
Middlesbrough
40%
30%
West Ham
30%
1/21
Bournemouth
52%
25%
Watford
23%
1/21
West Brom
54%
26%
Sunderland
20%
1/21
Stoke City
23%
27%
Man. United
50%
1/21
Crystal Palace
30%
27%
Everton
43%
1/21
Man. City
47%
26%
Tottenham
27%
1/22
Southampton
51%
28%
Leicester City
22%
1/22
Arsenal
78%
15%
Burnley
7%
1/22
Chelsea
84%
12%
Hull City
4%
See all
Completed
After every match, our model calculates three additional metrics for each team to evaluate their performance. See more ...Adjusted goals reduce the value of late game goals when a team is already winning and goals when their opponent is a man down. Shot-based expected goals (xG) is an estimate of how many goals a team could have scored given the location of their shots and the players who took them, and Non-shot expected goals is an estimate of how many goals a team could have scored given their nonshooting actions in and around their opponent’s penalty area. These advanced metrics are combined with the actual score of the game to affect each team’s ratings and future predictions. Read the full methodology »
1/15
Man. United1
44%26%
Liverpool1
30%
MANLIV
Adjusted goals1.11.1
Shot-based xG1.11.4
Non-shot xG1.41.1
1/15
Everton4
22%25%
Man. City0
54%
EVEMNC
Adjusted goals3.50.0
Shot-based xG0.40.7
Non-shot xG0.72.7
1/14
Leicester City0
14%22%
Chelsea3
64%
LEICHE
Adjusted goals0.03.1
Shot-based xG0.20.8
Non-shot xG0.51.2
1/14
Watford0
45%29%
Middlesbrough0
26%
WATMID
Adjusted goals0.00.0
Shot-based xG0.90.4
Non-shot xG1.30.8
1/14
Swansea City0
9%15%
Arsenal4
75%
SWAARS
Adjusted goals0.04.1
Shot-based xG0.52.2
Non-shot xG1.12.3
1/14
Hull City3
29%26%
Bournemouth1
44%
HCYBOU
Adjusted goals3.21.1
Shot-based xG1.11.8
Non-shot xG1.00.7
1/14
Sunderland1
35%28%
Stoke City3
37%
SUNSTK
Adjusted goals1.13.2
Shot-based xG1.31.1
Non-shot xG1.22.2
1/14
Burnley1
38%29%
Southampton0
33%
BRNSOU
Adjusted goals1.10.0
Shot-based xG0.41.1
Non-shot xG0.81.5
1/14
West Ham3
50%25%
Crystal Palace0
24%
WHUCRY
Adjusted goals2.50.0
Shot-based xG1.71.0
Non-shot xG1.10.9
1/14
Tottenham4
68%21%
West Brom0
10%
TOTWBA
Adjusted goals3.70.0
Shot-based xG3.00.1
Non-shot xG2.10.3
1/4
Tottenham2
34%28%
Chelsea0
38%
TOTCHE
Adjusted goals2.10.0
Shot-based xG1.01.2
Non-shot xG0.61.2
1/3
Crystal Palace1
52%24%
Swansea City2
24%
CRYSWA
Adjusted goals1.12.1
Shot-based xG0.51.3
Non-shot xG0.61.4
See all
SPI ratingavg simulated seasonavg simulated seasonend-of-season probabilities
teamoffdefWDLgoal diffproj. ptsptsrelegatedrele-gatedqualify for UCLqualify for UCLwin Premier Leaguewin league
Chelsea52 pts
2.4
0.6
28.14.45.5+5289<1%96%62%
Liverpool45 pts
2.4
0.8
23.89.44.9+4581<1%79%15%
Arsenal44 pts
2.6
0.8
23.58.36.2+4679<1%71%9%
Tottenham45 pts
2.2
0.8
23.09.85.2+4679<1%70%9%
Man. City42 pts
2.3
0.8
23.26.68.2+3376<1%54%4%
Man. United40 pts
2.1
0.7
20.311.06.7+2572<1%29%<1%
Everton33 pts
1.8
1.0
15.910.211.9+1158<1%<1%<1%
West Brom29 pts
1.4
1.1
13.09.415.7-748<1%<1%<1%
Stoke City27 pts
1.6
1.1
12.210.315.4-11471%<1%<1%
Southampton24 pts
1.5
1.0
11.810.515.7-10463%<1%<1%
Bournemouth25 pts
1.7
1.3
12.48.117.5-13452%<1%<1%
West Ham25 pts
1.6
1.2
12.18.317.6-15454%<1%<1%
Burnley26 pts
1.4
1.2
12.66.419.1-17444%<1%<1%
Watford23 pts
1.4
1.3
10.49.118.5-234011%<1%<1%
Leicester City21 pts
1.5
1.2
10.010.317.7-174012%<1%<1%
Middlesbrough20 pts
1.1
1.0
8.512.616.9-133819%<1%<1%
Crystal Palace16 pts
1.5
1.4
8.58.021.5-203444%<1%<1%
Swansea City15 pts
1.5
1.5
8.37.022.7-383261%<1%<1%
Sunderland15 pts
1.3
1.4
7.77.123.2-333068%<1%<1%
Hull City16 pts
1.2
1.4
7.57.822.7-413071%<1%<1%
Forecast from

commentsAdd comment