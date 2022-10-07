PUBLISHED Oct. 7, 2022, at 6:00 AM

2022-23 NHL Predictions

Updated after every game.

TeamDIVISIONElo ratingElo1-Week ChangeProj. PointsProj. Goal Diff.Make playoffsMake play-
offs		Make Cup FinalWin Stanley CupWin Stan. Cup
Avalanche0 ptsCentral1593
110+5894%30%18%
Lightning0 ptsAtlantic1571
105+4489%18%10%
Hurricanes0 ptsMetropolitan1555
102+3381%14%7%
Panthers0 ptsAtlantic1555
102+3281%12%6%
Maple Leafs0 ptsAtlantic1554
102+3382%12%6%
Rangers0 ptsMetropolitan1551
101+3079%12%6%
Blues0 ptsCentral1549
101+2978%11%6%
Oilers0 ptsPacific1541
99+2576%11%5%
Bruins0 ptsAtlantic1547
100+2777%10%5%
Wild0 ptsCentral1544
100+2777%10%5%
Flames0 ptsPacific1538
99+2375%10%5%
Penguins0 ptsMetropolitan1535
98+2070%8%4%
Golden Knights0 ptsPacific1528
97+1668%8%3%
Capitals0 ptsMetropolitan1526
96+1565%6%3%
Stars0 ptsCentral1510
93+353%4%2%
Canucks0 ptsPacific1509
93+456%4%2%
Islanders0 ptsMetropolitan1510
93+353%4%2%
Kings0 ptsPacific1501
91-348%3%1%
Predators0 ptsCentral1506
92050%3%1%
Jets0 ptsCentral1503
91-147%3%1%
Blue Jackets0 ptsMetropolitan1474
85-2028%1%<1%
Senators0 ptsAtlantic1472
85-2126%<1%<1%
Sabres0 ptsAtlantic1465
83-2722%<1%<1%
Kraken0 ptsPacific1453
81-3418%<1%<1%
Sharks0 ptsPacific1450
80-3517%<1%<1%
Ducks0 ptsPacific1451
80-3517%<1%<1%
Blackhawks0 ptsCentral1447
80-3714%<1%<1%
Devils0 ptsMetropolitan1445
79-4013%<1%<1%
Red Wings0 ptsAtlantic1445
79-3814%<1%<1%
Canadiens0 ptsAtlantic1439
78-4311%<1%<1%
Flyers0 ptsMetropolitan1437
77-4410%<1%<1%
Coyotes0 ptsCentral1440
78-4311%<1%<1%
How this works These forecasts are based on 50,000 simulations of the rest of the season. Elo ratings are a measure of team strength based on head-to-head results, margin of victory and quality of opponent. Read more »



Design and development by Ryan Best and Elena Mejía. Edited by Maya Sweedler, Julia Wolfe and Sara Ziegler. Statistical model by Ryan Best and Neil Paine. Additional contributions by Jay Boice.