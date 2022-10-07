2022-23 NHL Predictions
Updated after every game.
|Team
|Proj. Points
|Make Cup Final
|Avalanche0 pts
|Central
|1593
—
|110
|+58
|94%
|30%
|18%
|Lightning0 pts
|Atlantic
|1571
—
|105
|+44
|89%
|18%
|10%
|Hurricanes0 pts
|Metropolitan
|1555
—
|102
|+33
|81%
|14%
|7%
|Panthers0 pts
|Atlantic
|1555
—
|102
|+32
|81%
|12%
|6%
|Maple Leafs0 pts
|Atlantic
|1554
—
|102
|+33
|82%
|12%
|6%
|Rangers0 pts
|Metropolitan
|1551
—
|101
|+30
|79%
|12%
|6%
|Blues0 pts
|Central
|1549
—
|101
|+29
|78%
|11%
|6%
|Oilers0 pts
|Pacific
|1541
—
|99
|+25
|76%
|11%
|5%
|Bruins0 pts
|Atlantic
|1547
—
|100
|+27
|77%
|10%
|5%
|Wild0 pts
|Central
|1544
—
|100
|+27
|77%
|10%
|5%
|Flames0 pts
|Pacific
|1538
—
|99
|+23
|75%
|10%
|5%
|Penguins0 pts
|Metropolitan
|1535
—
|98
|+20
|70%
|8%
|4%
|Golden Knights0 pts
|Pacific
|1528
—
|97
|+16
|68%
|8%
|3%
|Capitals0 pts
|Metropolitan
|1526
—
|96
|+15
|65%
|6%
|3%
|Stars0 pts
|Central
|1510
—
|93
|+3
|53%
|4%
|2%
|Canucks0 pts
|Pacific
|1509
—
|93
|+4
|56%
|4%
|2%
|Islanders0 pts
|Metropolitan
|1510
—
|93
|+3
|53%
|4%
|2%
|Kings0 pts
|Pacific
|1501
—
|91
|-3
|48%
|3%
|1%
|Predators0 pts
|Central
|1506
—
|92
|0
|50%
|3%
|1%
|Jets0 pts
|Central
|1503
—
|91
|-1
|47%
|3%
|1%
|Blue Jackets0 pts
|Metropolitan
|1474
—
|85
|-20
|28%
|1%
|<1%
|Senators0 pts
|Atlantic
|1472
—
|85
|-21
|26%
|<1%
|<1%
|Sabres0 pts
|Atlantic
|1465
—
|83
|-27
|22%
|<1%
|<1%
|Kraken0 pts
|Pacific
|1453
—
|81
|-34
|18%
|<1%
|<1%
|Sharks0 pts
|Pacific
|1450
—
|80
|-35
|17%
|<1%
|<1%
|Ducks0 pts
|Pacific
|1451
—
|80
|-35
|17%
|<1%
|<1%
|Blackhawks0 pts
|Central
|1447
—
|80
|-37
|14%
|<1%
|<1%
|Devils0 pts
|Metropolitan
|1445
—
|79
|-40
|13%
|<1%
|<1%
|Red Wings0 pts
|Atlantic
|1445
—
|79
|-38
|14%
|<1%
|<1%
|Canadiens0 pts
|Atlantic
|1439
—
|78
|-43
|11%
|<1%
|<1%
|Flyers0 pts
|Metropolitan
|1437
—
|77
|-44
|10%
|<1%
|<1%
|Coyotes0 pts
|Central
|1440
—
|78
|-43
|11%
|<1%
|<1%
How this works These forecasts are based on 50,000 simulations of the rest of the season. Elo ratings are a measure of team strength based on head-to-head results, margin of victory and quality of opponent. Read more »
Design and development by Ryan Best and Elena Mejía. Edited by Maya Sweedler, Julia Wolfe and Sara Ziegler. Statistical model by Ryan Best and Neil Paine. Additional contributions by Jay Boice.
