The Best NBA Players, According To RAPTOR Our ratings, updated daily, use play-by-play and player-tracking data to calculate each player’s individual plus-minus measurements and wins above replacement, which accounts for playing time More NBA:Player projectionsOur 2020-21 NBA predictions

RAPTOR's top five players this season, four ways RAPTOR WAR Total RAPTOR Offensive RAPTOR Defensive RAPTOR

Where every player in the NBA stands, according to RAPTOR

Offensive and defensive ratings for NBA players. Filter or search to find players.

Choose season(s) Season(s) '13-'14 '14-'15 '15-'16 '16-'17 '17-'18 '18-'19 '19-'20 '20-'21 Choose a season type Choose season type Full season Regular season Playoffs Choose a team All teams Eastern Conference Western Conference 76ers Bucks Bulls Cavaliers Celtics Clippers Grizzlies Hawks Heat Hornets Jazz Kings Knicks Lakers Magic Mavericks Nets Nuggets Pacers Pelicans Pistons Raptors Rockets Spurs Suns Thunder Timberwolves Trail Blazers Warriors Wizards Choose a position All positions Point guard (PG) Shooting guard (SG) Small forward (SF) Power forward (PF) Center (C) Years of experience Any number Rookies (year 1) Early career (years 1-4) Established (years 5-9) Veterans (years 10+) Search for a player Search Reset all Reset

Box Score RAPTOR On/Off RAPTOR Overall RAPTOR Player Team Position(s) Minutes Off. Def. Tot. Off. Def. Tot. Off. Def. Tot. WAR

No matching players were found

Player link copied to clipboard!