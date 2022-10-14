shoe gif

PUBLISHED Oct. 14, 2022, at 6:00 AM

2022-23 NBA Predictions

Updated after every game and depth chart revision.

More NBA:Our preseason player projectionsRAPTOR player ratingsBuild your own team

shoe gif
Regular SeasonReg. SeasonPlayoffs
Current ratingTeamConferenceFull-strength ratingProj. RecordProj. Point Diff/GChance of Making PlayoffsMake play-offsFull-strength ratingChance of Making FinalsMake FinalsChance of Winning FinalsWin Finals
1692CelticsEast170857-25+6.097%173933%21%
1650NuggetsWest165054-28+4.996%170326%13%
1630GrizzliesWest166152-30+4.394%167617%8%
164276ersEast164250-32+3.586%167713%7%
1647HeatEast164751-31+3.687%167012%7%
1638MavericksWest163851-31+3.691%166314%6%
1618HawksEast164951-31+3.888%166411%6%
1622WarriorsWest162249-33+2.987%166013%6%
1618SunsWest162849-33+3.087%165412%5%
1640RaptorsEast164050-32+3.486%165510%5%
1611BucksEast162549-33+3.083%16559%5%
1602ClippersWest160247-35+2.281%16348%3%
1595TimberwolvesWest159547-35+2.180%16146%2%
1613NetsEast159345-37+1.566%16154%2%
1580CavaliersEast158444-38+1.364%16114%2%
1525HornetsEast156842-40+0.553%15822%0.9%
1556PelicansWest155642-40+0.359%15712%0.8%
1553KnicksEast155340-42-0.242%15521%0.4%
1525Trail BlazersWest152538-44-1.041%15391%0.3%
1503JazzWest150338-44-1.039%15020.5%0.1%
1497BullsEast153735-47-2.220%15310.3%0.1%
1470LakersWest147033-49-3.118%15060.4%<0.1%
1492PacersEast149235-47-2.418%14940.3%<0.1%
1458KingsWest145832-50-3.514%14670.2%<0.1%
1467WizardsEast146732-50-3.510%14710.1%<0.1%
1446SpursWest144730-52-4.011%14530.1%<0.1%
1373MagicEast138824-58-6.61%1390<0.1%<0.1%
1349ThunderWest138224-58-6.72%1392<0.1%<0.1%
1348PistonsEast137523-59-7.00.8%1381<0.1%<0.1%
1322RocketsWest132219-63-8.80.2%1315<0.1%<0.1%
Forecast from

Tuesday, Oct. 18

7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
76ers33%
Celtics-4.567%
Quality
96
How good
are these
two teams
Importance
17
How much will this game affect playoff odds
Overall
57
An overall
rating for
this game
10 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Lakers21%
Warriors-879%
Quality
68
 
 
 
Importance
17
 
 
 
Overall
43
 
 
 

Wednesday, Oct. 19

7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Magic42%
Pistons-258%
Quality
7
Importance
0
Overall
4
7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Wizards35%
Pacers-3.565%
Quality
42
Importance
21
Overall
32
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Bulls21%
Heat-879%
Quality
77
Importance
19
Overall
48
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Cavaliers32%
Raptors-568%
Quality
87
Importance
40
Overall
64
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Rockets10%
Hawks-13.590%
Quality
32
Importance
2
Overall
17
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Pelicans32%
Nets-568%
Quality
81
Importance
47
Overall
64
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Knicks29%
Grizzlies-5.571%
Quality
83
Importance
22
Overall
53
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Hornets49%
SpursPK51%
Quality
44
Importance
38
Overall
41
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Thunder13%
Timberwolves-11.587%
Quality
35
Importance
5
Overall
20
9 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Nuggets-1.555%
Jazz45%
Quality
78
Importance
30
Overall
54
10 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Mavericks41%
Suns-2.559%
Quality
91
Importance
18
Overall
55
10 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Trail Blazers49%
Kings-0.551%
Quality
47
Importance
49
Overall
48

Thursday, Oct. 20

7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Bucks35%
76ers-3.565%
Quality
90
Importance
27
Overall
59
10 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Clippers-259%
Lakers41%
Quality
64
Importance
38
Overall
51

Friday, Oct. 21

7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Bulls44%
Wizards-1.556%
Quality
43
Importance
25
Overall
34
7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Pelicans44%
Hornets-1.556%
Quality
67
Importance
61
Overall
64
7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Spurs32%
Pacers-4.568%
Quality
38
Importance
22
Overall
30
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Celtics45%
Heat-155%
Quality
96
Importance
20
Overall
58
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Pistons18%
Knicks-9.582%
Quality
29
Importance
9
Overall
19
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Magic13%
Hawks-11.587%
Quality
45
Importance
4
Overall
25
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Raptors43%
Nets-1.557%
Quality
90
Importance
46
Overall
68
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Grizzlies-8.580%
Rockets20%
Quality
34
Importance
2
Overall
18
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Jazz27%
Timberwolves-6.573%
Quality
70
Importance
43
Overall
57
10 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Nuggets43%
Warriors-1.557%
Quality
92
Importance
14
Overall
53
10 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Suns-0.553%
Trail Blazers47%
Quality
77
Importance
45
Overall
61

Saturday, Oct. 22

6 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Spurs14%
76ers-1186%
Quality
67
Importance
8
Overall
38
7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Celtics-981%
Magic19%
Quality
58
Importance
3
Overall
31
7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Pistons22%
Pacers-878%
Quality
20
Importance
6
Overall
13
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Cavaliers-258%
Bulls42%
Quality
66
Importance
53
Overall
60
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Rockets8%
Bucks-1592%
Quality
31
Importance
3
Overall
17
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Raptors38%
Heat-362%
Quality
93
Importance
27
Overall
60
8:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Grizzlies33%
Mavericks-4.567%
Quality
92
Importance
9
Overall
51
9 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Thunder11%
Nuggets-1389%
Quality
46
Importance
2
Overall
24
10 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Clippers-2.560%
Kings40%
Quality
62
Importance
33
Overall
48

Sunday, Oct. 23

3:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Trail Blazers47%
Lakers-153%
Quality
49
Importance
53
Overall
51
5 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Hornets27%
Hawks-673%
Quality
77
Importance
34
Overall
56
7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Jazz33%
Pelicans-4.567%
Quality
63
Importance
64
Overall
64
7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Wizards31%
Cavaliers-569%
Quality
60
Importance
33
Overall
47
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Timberwolves-776%
Thunder24%
Quality
36
Importance
11
Overall
24
8:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Kings17%
Warriors-1083%
Quality
65
Importance
11
Overall
38
10 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Suns48%
Clippers-0.552%
Quality
88
Importance
37
Overall
63

Monday, Oct. 24

7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Pacers22%
76ers-878%
Quality
75
Importance
22
Overall
49
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Magic19%
Knicks-981%
Quality
33
Importance
11
Overall
22
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Raptors39%
Heat-361%
Quality
93
Importance
24
Overall
59
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Nets37%
Grizzlies-3.563%
Quality
90
Importance
24
Overall
57
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Celtics-466%
Bulls34%
Quality
83
Importance
22
Overall
53
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Spurs26%
Timberwolves-6.574%
Quality
58
Importance
22
Overall
40
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Jazz-2.560%
Rockets40%
Quality
16
Importance
21
Overall
19
10 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Nuggets-3.564%
Trail Blazers36%
Quality
81
Importance
31
Overall
56