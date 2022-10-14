2022-23 NBA Predictions
Updated after every game and depth chart revision.
|Regular SeasonReg. Season
|Playoffs
|Current rating
|Team
|Conference
|Full-strength rating
|Proj. Record
|Proj. Point Diff/G
|Chance of Making PlayoffsMake play-offs
|Full-strength rating
|Chance of Making FinalsMake Finals
|Chance of Winning FinalsWin Finals
|1692
|Celtics
|East
|1708
|57-25
|+6.0
|97%
|1739
|33%
|21%
|1650
|Nuggets
|West
|1650
|54-28
|+4.9
|96%
|1703
|26%
|13%
|1630
|Grizzlies
|West
|1661
|52-30
|+4.3
|94%
|1676
|17%
|8%
|1642
|76ers
|East
|1642
|50-32
|+3.5
|86%
|1677
|13%
|7%
|1647
|Heat
|East
|1647
|51-31
|+3.6
|87%
|1670
|12%
|7%
|1638
|Mavericks
|West
|1638
|51-31
|+3.6
|91%
|1663
|14%
|6%
|1618
|Hawks
|East
|1649
|51-31
|+3.8
|88%
|1664
|11%
|6%
|1622
|Warriors
|West
|1622
|49-33
|+2.9
|87%
|1660
|13%
|6%
|1618
|Suns
|West
|1628
|49-33
|+3.0
|87%
|1654
|12%
|5%
|1640
|Raptors
|East
|1640
|50-32
|+3.4
|86%
|1655
|10%
|5%
|1611
|Bucks
|East
|1625
|49-33
|+3.0
|83%
|1655
|9%
|5%
|1602
|Clippers
|West
|1602
|47-35
|+2.2
|81%
|1634
|8%
|3%
|1595
|Timberwolves
|West
|1595
|47-35
|+2.1
|80%
|1614
|6%
|2%
|1613
|Nets
|East
|1593
|45-37
|+1.5
|66%
|1615
|4%
|2%
|1580
|Cavaliers
|East
|1584
|44-38
|+1.3
|64%
|1611
|4%
|2%
|1525
|Hornets
|East
|1568
|42-40
|+0.5
|53%
|1582
|2%
|0.9%
|1556
|Pelicans
|West
|1556
|42-40
|+0.3
|59%
|1571
|2%
|0.8%
|1553
|Knicks
|East
|1553
|40-42
|-0.2
|42%
|1552
|1%
|0.4%
|1525
|Trail Blazers
|West
|1525
|38-44
|-1.0
|41%
|1539
|1%
|0.3%
|1503
|Jazz
|West
|1503
|38-44
|-1.0
|39%
|1502
|0.5%
|0.1%
|1497
|Bulls
|East
|1537
|35-47
|-2.2
|20%
|1531
|0.3%
|0.1%
|1470
|Lakers
|West
|1470
|33-49
|-3.1
|18%
|1506
|0.4%
|<0.1%
|1492
|Pacers
|East
|1492
|35-47
|-2.4
|18%
|1494
|0.3%
|<0.1%
|1458
|Kings
|West
|1458
|32-50
|-3.5
|14%
|1467
|0.2%
|<0.1%
|1467
|Wizards
|East
|1467
|32-50
|-3.5
|10%
|1471
|0.1%
|<0.1%
|1446
|Spurs
|West
|1447
|30-52
|-4.0
|11%
|1453
|0.1%
|<0.1%
|1373
|Magic
|East
|1388
|24-58
|-6.6
|1%
|1390
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
|1349
|Thunder
|West
|1382
|24-58
|-6.7
|2%
|1392
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
|1348
|Pistons
|East
|1375
|23-59
|-7.0
|0.8%
|1381
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
|1322
|Rockets
|West
|1322
|19-63
|-8.8
|0.2%
|1315
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
Forecast from
Tuesday, Oct. 18
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|76ers
|33%
|Celtics
|-4.5
|67%
Quality
96
How good
are these
two teams
Importance
17
How much will this game affect playoff odds
Overall
57
An overall
rating for
this game
|10 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Lakers
|21%
|Warriors
|-8
|79%
Quality
68
Importance
17
Overall
43
Wednesday, Oct. 19
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Magic
|42%
|Pistons
|-2
|58%
Quality
7
Importance
0
Overall
4
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Wizards
|35%
|Pacers
|-3.5
|65%
Quality
42
Importance
21
Overall
32
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Bulls
|21%
|Heat
|-8
|79%
Quality
77
Importance
19
Overall
48
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Cavaliers
|32%
|Raptors
|-5
|68%
Quality
87
Importance
40
Overall
64
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Rockets
|10%
|Hawks
|-13.5
|90%
Quality
32
Importance
2
Overall
17
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Pelicans
|32%
|Nets
|-5
|68%
Quality
81
Importance
47
Overall
64
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Knicks
|29%
|Grizzlies
|-5.5
|71%
Quality
83
Importance
22
Overall
53
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Hornets
|49%
|Spurs
|PK
|51%
Quality
44
Importance
38
Overall
41
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Thunder
|13%
|Timberwolves
|-11.5
|87%
Quality
35
Importance
5
Overall
20
|9 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Nuggets
|-1.5
|55%
|Jazz
|45%
Quality
78
Importance
30
Overall
54
|10 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Mavericks
|41%
|Suns
|-2.5
|59%
Quality
91
Importance
18
Overall
55
|10 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Trail Blazers
|49%
|Kings
|-0.5
|51%
Quality
47
Importance
49
Overall
48
Thursday, Oct. 20
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Bucks
|35%
|76ers
|-3.5
|65%
Quality
90
Importance
27
Overall
59
|10 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Clippers
|-2
|59%
|Lakers
|41%
Quality
64
Importance
38
Overall
51
Friday, Oct. 21
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Bulls
|44%
|Wizards
|-1.5
|56%
Quality
43
Importance
25
Overall
34
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Pelicans
|44%
|Hornets
|-1.5
|56%
Quality
67
Importance
61
Overall
64
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Spurs
|32%
|Pacers
|-4.5
|68%
Quality
38
Importance
22
Overall
30
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Celtics
|45%
|Heat
|-1
|55%
Quality
96
Importance
20
Overall
58
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Pistons
|18%
|Knicks
|-9.5
|82%
Quality
29
Importance
9
Overall
19
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Magic
|13%
|Hawks
|-11.5
|87%
Quality
45
Importance
4
Overall
25
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Raptors
|43%
|Nets
|-1.5
|57%
Quality
90
Importance
46
Overall
68
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Grizzlies
|-8.5
|80%
|Rockets
|20%
Quality
34
Importance
2
Overall
18
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Jazz
|27%
|Timberwolves
|-6.5
|73%
Quality
70
Importance
43
Overall
57
|10 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Nuggets
|43%
|Warriors
|-1.5
|57%
Quality
92
Importance
14
Overall
53
|10 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Suns
|-0.5
|53%
|Trail Blazers
|47%
Quality
77
Importance
45
Overall
61
Saturday, Oct. 22
|6 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Spurs
|14%
|76ers
|-11
|86%
Quality
67
Importance
8
Overall
38
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Celtics
|-9
|81%
|Magic
|19%
Quality
58
Importance
3
Overall
31
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Pistons
|22%
|Pacers
|-8
|78%
Quality
20
Importance
6
Overall
13
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Cavaliers
|-2
|58%
|Bulls
|42%
Quality
66
Importance
53
Overall
60
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Rockets
|8%
|Bucks
|-15
|92%
Quality
31
Importance
3
Overall
17
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Raptors
|38%
|Heat
|-3
|62%
Quality
93
Importance
27
Overall
60
|8:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Grizzlies
|33%
|Mavericks
|-4.5
|67%
Quality
92
Importance
9
Overall
51
|9 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Thunder
|11%
|Nuggets
|-13
|89%
Quality
46
Importance
2
Overall
24
|10 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Clippers
|-2.5
|60%
|Kings
|40%
Quality
62
Importance
33
Overall
48
Sunday, Oct. 23
|3:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Trail Blazers
|47%
|Lakers
|-1
|53%
Quality
49
Importance
53
Overall
51
|5 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Hornets
|27%
|Hawks
|-6
|73%
Quality
77
Importance
34
Overall
56
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Jazz
|33%
|Pelicans
|-4.5
|67%
Quality
63
Importance
64
Overall
64
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Wizards
|31%
|Cavaliers
|-5
|69%
Quality
60
Importance
33
Overall
47
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Timberwolves
|-7
|76%
|Thunder
|24%
Quality
36
Importance
11
Overall
24
|8:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Kings
|17%
|Warriors
|-10
|83%
Quality
65
Importance
11
Overall
38
|10 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Suns
|48%
|Clippers
|-0.5
|52%
Quality
88
Importance
37
Overall
63
Monday, Oct. 24
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Pacers
|22%
|76ers
|-8
|78%
Quality
75
Importance
22
Overall
49
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Magic
|19%
|Knicks
|-9
|81%
Quality
33
Importance
11
Overall
22
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Raptors
|39%
|Heat
|-3
|61%
Quality
93
Importance
24
Overall
59
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Nets
|37%
|Grizzlies
|-3.5
|63%
Quality
90
Importance
24
Overall
57
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Celtics
|-4
|66%
|Bulls
|34%
Quality
83
Importance
22
Overall
53
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Spurs
|26%
|Timberwolves
|-6.5
|74%
Quality
58
Importance
22
Overall
40
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Jazz
|-2.5
|60%
|Rockets
|40%
Quality
16
Importance
21
Overall
19
|10 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|64%
|Trail Blazers
|36%
Quality
81
Importance
31
Overall
56
