Build An NBA Contender With Our Roster-Shuffling Machine Move players around and make “trades” to change FiveThirtyEight’s NBA predictions. More NBA:2022-23 NBA predictionsOur RAPTOR player ratings

How would adding a superstar change your favorite team’s title chances? Could a specific role player be the missing piece for a certain squad? Use this team-building tool to tinker with a roster by “trading” and dropping players — with as many teams as you want, free of salary cap constraints — and watch teams move around in our RAPTOR-based playoff predictions.

How would adding a superstar change your favorite team’s chances of winning it all? Could a specific role player be the missing piece for a certain squad? Use this team-building tool to tinker with a roster by adding and dropping players — for as many teams as you want, free of salary cap constraints — and watch the team’s RAPTOR-based playoff predictions move around. Team projections are influenced by how many minutes we think each player should play, and what share of those minutes they’ll miss due to injury. You can also simulate a full season without any injuries to see how your moves would have affected the league if they had been in place from the start.