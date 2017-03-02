PUBLISHED 12:30 PM EST | Mar 2, 2017

How unpopular is Donald Trump?

How unpopular
is Donald Trump?

An updating calculation of the president's approval rating, accounting for each poll's quality, recency, sample size and partisan lean. How this works »

All polls

KEY

ESTIMATE

PROJECTION

90% OF POLLS PROJECTED TO FALL IN THIS RANGE

DATES
POLLSTER
GRADESAMPLE
WEIGHT
APPROVE
DISAPPROVE
ADJUSTED
Feb. 27-March 1 Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
C+
1,500LV
0.92
52%
48%
46%
49%
Feb. 25-March 1 YouGov
B
1,500A
1.03
41%
50%
42%
52%
Feb. 26-28 Gallup
B-
1,500A
0.94
43%
52%
44%
50%
Feb. 23-27 Ipsos
A-
1,807A
2.30
46%
48%
45%
49%
Feb. 24-26 Morning Consult 2,000RV
0.85
50%
45%
47%
48%
Feb. 22-26 Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
C+
1,500LV
0.35
51%
49%
45%
50%
Feb. 23-25 Gallup
B-
1,500A
0.49
41%
54%
42%
52%
Feb. 17-23 SurveyMonkey
C-
10,639A
0.46
44%
54%
43%
52%
Feb. 21-22 Public Policy Polling
B+
941RV
1.25
45%
48%
45%
48%
Feb. 20-22 Gallup
B-
1,500A
0.45
43%
52%
44%
50%
Feb. 18-22 YouGov
B
1,500A
0.80
43%
46%
44%
48%
Feb. 18-22 NBC News/Wall Street Journal
A-
1,000A
1.70
44%
48%
44%
49%
Feb. 18-22 Ipsos
A-
1,524A
1.33
46%
47%
45%
47%
Feb. 19-21 Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
C+
1,500LV
0.36
51%
49%
45%
50%
Feb. 17-21 CBS News/New York Times
A-
1,280A
1.81
39%
51%
41%
51%
Feb. 16-21 Quinnipiac University
A-
1,323RV
1.82
38%
55%
40%
54%
Feb. 17-20 American Research Group
C+
1,100A
1.10
43%
51%
43%
51%
Feb. 17-19 Gallup
B-
1,500A
0.43
42%
53%
43%
51%
Feb. 16-19 Morning Consult 2,013RV
0.72
49%
44%
46%
47%
Feb. 15-19 Marist College
A
864RV
1.66
41%
49%
42%
49%
Feb. 13-19 SurveyMonkey
C-
11,512A
0.41
43%
54%
42%
52%
Feb. 17-18 YouGov
B
1,000A
0.53
41%
47%
42%
49%
Feb. 15-17 Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
C+
1,500LV
0.38
51%
49%
45%
50%
Feb. 13-17 SurveyMonkey
C-
9,163A
0.33
45%
53%
44%
51%
Feb. 13-17 Ipsos
A-
2,512A
1.16
45%
51%
44%
51%
Feb. 14-16 Gallup
B-
1,500A
0.43
38%
56%
39%
54%
Feb. 12-14 YouGov
B
1,500A
0.78
43%
47%
44%
49%
Feb. 12-14 Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
C+
1,500LV
0.42
53%
47%
47%
48%
Feb. 11-13 Harris Interactive
C-
2,148RV
1.12
48%
52%
47%
52%
Feb. 11-13 Fox News/Anderson Robbins Research/Shaw & Company Research
A
1,013RV
1.75
48%
47%
47%
48%
Feb. 11-13 Gallup
B-
1,500A
0.42
40%
54%
41%
52%
Feb. 8-12 Ipsos
A-
1,774A
1.05
46%
48%
45%
49%
Feb. 7-12 Pew Research Center
B+
1,503A
1.93
39%
56%
41%
54%
Feb. 6-12 SurveyMonkey
C-
9,349A
0.40
46%
53%
45%
51%
Feb. 9-10 Morning Consult 1,791RV
0.61
49%
45%
46%
48%
Feb. 8-10 Gallup
B-
1,500A
0.42
41%
53%
42%
51%
Feb. 7-9 Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
C+
1,500LV
0.38
52%
48%
46%
49%
Feb. 7-8 Public Policy Polling
B+
712RV
0.85
43%
53%
43%
53%
Feb. 5-7 Gallup
B-
1,500A
0.43
43%
52%
44%
50%
Feb. 5-7 YouGov
B
1,500A
0.83
41%
48%
42%
50%
Feb. 3-7 Ipsos
A-
1,900A
1.39
48%
48%
46%
48%
Feb. 5-6 Emerson College
B
617RV
0.95
48%
47%
47%
48%
Feb. 2-6 Quinnipiac University
A-
1,155RV
1.52
42%
51%
44%
50%
Feb. 2-6 Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
C+
1,500LV
0.45
53%
47%
47%
48%
Jan. 30-Feb. 5 SurveyMonkey
C-
9,219A
0.52
46%
52%
45%
50%
Feb. 2-4 Morning Consult 2,070RV
0.67
47%
46%
44%
49%
Feb. 2-4 Zogby Interactive/JZ Analytics
C-
860LV
0.84
47%
43%
46%
45%
Feb. 2-4 Gallup
B-
1,500A
0.44
42%
53%
43%
51%
Feb. 1-2 CBS News/New York Times
A-
1,019A
1.53
40%
48%
42%
48%
Jan. 31-Feb. 2 CNN/Opinion Research Corp.
A-
1,002A
1.62
44%
53%
44%
52%
Jan. 29-Feb. 2 Ipsos
A-
3,154A
1.66
45%
47%
44%
48%
Jan. 27-Feb. 2 IBD/TIPP
A-
885A
1.48
42%
48%
43%
48%
Jan. 30-Feb. 1 Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
C+
1,500LV
0.56
53%
47%
47%
48%
Jan. 30-Feb. 1 Gallup
B-
1,500A
0.45
43%
52%
44%
50%
Jan. 30-31 Public Policy Polling
B+
725RV
0.81
47%
49%
47%
49%
Jan. 28-31 YouGov
B
1,500A
0.80
43%
44%
44%
46%
Jan. 26-30 SurveyMonkey
C-
4,444A
0.37
48%
50%
47%
48%
Jan. 27-29 Gallup
B-
1,500A
0.49
43%
50%
44%
48%
Jan. 25-29 Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
C+
1,500LV
0.46
53%
47%
47%
48%
Jan. 26-28 Morning Consult 1,991RV
0.66
49%
41%
46%
44%
Jan. 24-28 Ipsos
A-
1,684A
1.31
45%
46%
44%
46%
Jan. 24-26 Gallup
B-
1,500A
0.56
45%
48%
46%
46%
Jan. 23-25 YouGov
B
2,692A
1.52
41%
35%
42%
37%
Jan. 20-25 Quinnipiac University
A-
1,190RV
1.66
36%
44%
38%
43%
Jan. 23-24 Public Policy Polling
B+
1,043RV
1.20
44%
44%
44%
44%
Jan. 22-24 Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
C+
1,500LV
0.20
57%
43%
51%
44%
Jan. 21-23 Gallup
B-
1,500A
0.44
45%
46%
46%
44%
Jan. 20-22 Morning Consult 1,992RV
0.80
46%
37%
43%
40%

Key

= NEW

A = ALL ADULTS

RV = REGISTERED VOTERS

LV = LIKELY VOTERS

V = VOTERS

