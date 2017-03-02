Get more FiveThirtyEight
DATES
POLLSTER
|GRADE
|SAMPLE
WEIGHT
|ADJUSTED
|Feb. 27-March 1
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.92
52%
48%
46%
49%
|Feb. 27-March 1
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.92
52%
48%
47%
49%
|Feb. 25-March 1
|YouGov
|
B
|1,251
|RV
|
1.07
45%
51%
45%
52%
|Feb. 25-March 1
|YouGov
|
B
|1,500
|A
|
1.03
41%
50%
42%
52%
|Feb. 25-March 1
|YouGov
|
B
|1,500
|A
|
1.03
41%
50%
42%
52%
|Feb. 26-28
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.94
43%
52%
43%
50%
|Feb. 26-28
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.94
43%
52%
44%
50%
|Feb. 23-27
|Ipsos
|
A-
|573
|LV
|
1.40
47%
48%
46%
48%
|Feb. 23-27
|Ipsos
|
A-
|1,807
|A
|
2.30
46%
48%
44%
49%
|Feb. 23-27
|Ipsos
|
A-
|1,807
|A
|
2.30
46%
48%
45%
49%
|Feb. 24-26
|Morning Consult
|2,000
|RV
|
0.85
50%
45%
48%
47%
|Feb. 24-26
|Morning Consult
|2,000
|RV
|
0.85
50%
45%
47%
48%
|Feb. 22-26
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.35
51%
49%
46%
50%
|Feb. 22-26
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.35
51%
49%
45%
50%
|Feb. 23-25
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.49
41%
54%
41%
52%
|Feb. 23-25
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.49
41%
54%
42%
52%
|Feb. 17-23
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|9,657
|RV
|
0.64
45%
54%
44%
52%
|Feb. 17-23
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|10,639
|A
|
0.46
44%
54%
42%
53%
|Feb. 17-23
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|10,639
|A
|
0.46
44%
54%
43%
52%
|Feb. 21-22
|Public Policy Polling
|
B+
|941
|RV
|
1.25
45%
48%
45%
48%
|Feb. 21-22
|Public Policy Polling
|
B+
|941
|RV
|
1.25
45%
48%
45%
48%
|Feb. 20-22
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.45
43%
52%
43%
50%
|Feb. 20-22
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.45
43%
52%
44%
50%
|Feb. 18-22
|YouGov
|
B
|1,198
|RV
|
0.88
48%
48%
48%
49%
|Feb. 18-22
|Ipsos
|
A-
|452
|LV
|
0.72
44%
49%
44%
49%
|Feb. 18-22
|Ipsos
|
A-
|1,524
|A
|
1.33
46%
47%
44%
48%
|Feb. 18-22
|NBC News/Wall Street Journal
|
A-
|1,000
|A
|
1.70
44%
48%
44%
49%
|Feb. 18-22
|YouGov
|
B
|1,500
|A
|
0.80
43%
46%
44%
48%
|Feb. 18-22
|YouGov
|
B
|1,500
|A
|
0.80
43%
46%
44%
48%
|Feb. 18-22
|NBC News/Wall Street Journal
|
A-
|1,000
|A
|
1.70
44%
48%
44%
49%
|Feb. 18-22
|Ipsos
|
A-
|1,524
|A
|
1.33
46%
47%
45%
47%
|Feb. 19-21
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.36
51%
49%
46%
50%
|Feb. 19-21
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.36
51%
49%
45%
50%
|Feb. 17-21
|CBS News/New York Times
|
A-
|1,280
|A
|
1.81
39%
51%
40%
51%
|Feb. 17-21
|CBS News/New York Times
|
A-
|1,280
|A
|
1.81
39%
51%
41%
51%
|Feb. 16-21
|Quinnipiac University
|
A-
|1,323
|RV
|
1.82
38%
55%
41%
54%
|Feb. 16-21
|Quinnipiac University
|
A-
|1,323
|RV
|
1.82
38%
55%
40%
54%
|Feb. 17-20
|American Research Group
|
C+
|1,100
|A
|
1.10
43%
51%
43%
51%
|Feb. 17-20
|American Research Group
|
C+
|1,100
|A
|
1.10
43%
51%
43%
51%
|Feb. 17-19
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.43
42%
53%
42%
51%
|Feb. 17-19
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.43
42%
53%
43%
51%
|Feb. 16-19
|Morning Consult
|2,013
|RV
|
0.72
49%
44%
47%
46%
|Feb. 16-19
|Morning Consult
|2,013
|RV
|
0.72
49%
44%
46%
47%
|Feb. 15-19
|Marist College
|
A
|864
|RV
|
1.66
41%
49%
42%
49%
|Feb. 15-19
|Marist College
|
A
|864
|RV
|
1.66
41%
49%
42%
49%
|Feb. 13-19
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|11,512
|A
|
0.41
43%
54%
41%
53%
|Feb. 13-19
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|11,512
|A
|
0.41
43%
54%
42%
52%
|Feb. 17-18
|YouGov
|
B
|1,000
|A
|
0.53
41%
47%
42%
49%
|Feb. 17-18
|YouGov
|
B
|1,000
|A
|
0.53
41%
47%
42%
49%
|Feb. 15-17
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.38
51%
49%
46%
50%
|Feb. 15-17
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.38
51%
49%
45%
50%
|Feb. 13-17
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|8,416
|RV
|
0.47
47%
53%
46%
51%
|Feb. 13-17
|Ipsos
|
A-
|708
|LV
|
0.72
46%
51%
45%
51%
|Feb. 13-17
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|9,163
|A
|
0.33
45%
53%
43%
52%
|Feb. 13-17
|Ipsos
|
A-
|2,512
|A
|
1.16
45%
51%
43%
52%
|Feb. 13-17
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|9,163
|A
|
0.33
45%
53%
44%
51%
|Feb. 13-17
|Ipsos
|
A-
|2,512
|A
|
1.16
45%
51%
44%
51%
|Feb. 14-16
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.43
38%
56%
38%
54%
|Feb. 14-16
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.43
38%
56%
39%
54%
|Feb. 12-14
|YouGov
|
B
|1,100
|RV
|
0.76
46%
49%
46%
50%
|Feb. 12-14
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.42
53%
47%
48%
48%
|Feb. 12-14
|YouGov
|
B
|1,500
|A
|
0.78
43%
47%
44%
49%
|Feb. 12-14
|YouGov
|
B
|1,500
|A
|
0.78
43%
47%
44%
49%
|Feb. 12-14
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.42
53%
47%
47%
48%
|Feb. 11-13
|Fox News/Anderson Robbins Research/Shaw & Company Research
|
A
|1,013
|RV
|
1.75
48%
47%
47%
48%
|Feb. 11-13
|Harris Interactive
|
C-
|2,148
|RV
|
1.12
48%
52%
47%
51%
|Feb. 11-13
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.42
40%
54%
40%
52%
|Feb. 11-13
|Harris Interactive
|
C-
|2,148
|RV
|
1.12
48%
52%
47%
52%
|Feb. 11-13
|Fox News/Anderson Robbins Research/Shaw & Company Research
|
A
|1,013
|RV
|
1.75
48%
47%
47%
48%
|Feb. 11-13
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.42
40%
54%
41%
52%
|Feb. 8-12
|Ipsos
|
A-
|573
|LV
|
0.66
48%
47%
48%
47%
|Feb. 8-12
|Ipsos
|
A-
|1,774
|A
|
1.05
46%
48%
45%
49%
|Feb. 8-12
|Ipsos
|
A-
|1,774
|A
|
1.05
46%
48%
45%
49%
|Feb. 7-12
|Pew Research Center
|
B+
|1,246
|RV
|
1.73
42%
54%
43%
53%
|Feb. 7-12
|Pew Research Center
|
B+
|1,503
|A
|
1.93
39%
56%
40%
55%
|Feb. 7-12
|Pew Research Center
|
B+
|1,503
|A
|
1.93
39%
56%
41%
54%
|Feb. 6-12
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|8,571
|RV
|
0.50
46%
53%
45%
51%
|Feb. 6-12
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|9,349
|A
|
0.40
46%
53%
44%
52%
|Feb. 6-12
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|9,349
|A
|
0.40
46%
53%
45%
51%
|Feb. 9-10
|Morning Consult
|1,791
|RV
|
0.61
49%
45%
47%
47%
|Feb. 9-10
|Morning Consult
|1,791
|RV
|
0.61
49%
45%
46%
48%
|Feb. 8-10
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.42
41%
53%
41%
51%
|Feb. 8-10
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.42
41%
53%
42%
51%
|Feb. 7-9
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.38
52%
48%
47%
49%
|Feb. 7-9
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.38
52%
48%
46%
49%
|Feb. 7-8
|Public Policy Polling
|
B+
|712
|RV
|
0.85
43%
53%
43%
53%
|Feb. 7-8
|Public Policy Polling
|
B+
|712
|RV
|
0.85
43%
53%
43%
53%
|Feb. 5-7
|YouGov
|
B
|1,315
|RV
|
0.85
44%
49%
44%
50%
|Feb. 5-7
|YouGov
|
B
|1,500
|A
|
0.83
41%
48%
42%
50%
|Feb. 5-7
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.43
43%
52%
43%
50%
|Feb. 5-7
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.43
43%
52%
44%
50%
|Feb. 5-7
|YouGov
|
B
|1,500
|A
|
0.83
41%
48%
42%
50%
|Feb. 3-7
|Ipsos
|
A-
|597
|LV
|
0.90
48%
48%
47%
48%
|Feb. 3-7
|Ipsos
|
A-
|1,900
|A
|
1.39
48%
48%
46%
48%
|Feb. 3-7
|Ipsos
|
A-
|1,900
|A
|
1.39
48%
48%
46%
48%
|Feb. 5-6
|Emerson College
|
B
|617
|RV
|
0.95
48%
47%
47%
48%
|Feb. 5-6
|Emerson College
|
B
|617
|RV
|
0.95
48%
47%
47%
48%
|Feb. 2-6
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.45
53%
47%
48%
48%
|Feb. 2-6
|Quinnipiac University
|
A-
|1,155
|RV
|
1.52
42%
51%
45%
50%
|Feb. 2-6
|Quinnipiac University
|
A-
|1,155
|RV
|
1.52
42%
51%
44%
50%
|Feb. 2-6
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.45
53%
47%
47%
48%
|Jan. 30-Feb. 5
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|8,447
|RV
|
0.57
47%
52%
46%
50%
|Jan. 30-Feb. 5
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|9,219
|A
|
0.52
46%
52%
44%
51%
|Jan. 30-Feb. 5
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|9,219
|A
|
0.52
46%
52%
45%
50%
|Feb. 2-4
|Zogby Interactive/JZ Analytics
|
C-
|860
|LV
|
0.84
47%
43%
47%
45%
|Feb. 2-4
|Morning Consult
|2,070
|RV
|
0.67
47%
46%
45%
48%
|Feb. 2-4
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.44
42%
53%
42%
51%
|Feb. 2-4
|Morning Consult
|2,070
|RV
|
0.67
47%
46%
44%
49%
|Feb. 2-4
|Zogby Interactive/JZ Analytics
|
C-
|860
|LV
|
0.84
47%
43%
46%
45%
|Feb. 2-4
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.44
42%
53%
43%
51%
|Feb. 1-2
|CBS News/New York Times
|
A-
|1,019
|A
|
1.53
40%
48%
41%
48%
|Feb. 1-2
|CBS News/New York Times
|
A-
|1,019
|A
|
1.53
40%
48%
42%
48%
|Jan. 31-Feb. 2
|CNN/Opinion Research Corp.
|
A-
|1,002
|A
|
1.62
44%
53%
44%
52%
|Jan. 31-Feb. 2
|CNN/Opinion Research Corp.
|
A-
|1,002
|A
|
1.62
44%
53%
44%
52%
|Jan. 29-Feb. 2
|Ipsos
|
A-
|1,126
|LV
|
1.13
48%
46%
47%
46%
|Jan. 29-Feb. 2
|Ipsos
|
A-
|3,154
|A
|
1.66
45%
47%
44%
48%
|Jan. 29-Feb. 2
|Ipsos
|
A-
|3,154
|A
|
1.66
45%
47%
44%
48%
|Jan. 27-Feb. 2
|IBD/TIPP
|
A-
|885
|A
|
1.48
42%
48%
42%
48%
|Jan. 27-Feb. 2
|IBD/TIPP
|
A-
|885
|A
|
1.48
42%
48%
43%
48%
|Jan. 30-Feb. 1
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.56
53%
47%
48%
48%
|Jan. 30-Feb. 1
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.45
43%
52%
43%
50%
|Jan. 30-Feb. 1
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.56
53%
47%
47%
48%
|Jan. 30-Feb. 1
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.45
43%
52%
44%
50%
|Jan. 30-31
|Public Policy Polling
|
B+
|725
|RV
|
0.81
47%
49%
47%
49%
|Jan. 30-31
|Public Policy Polling
|
B+
|725
|RV
|
0.81
47%
49%
47%
49%
|Jan. 28-31
|YouGov
|
B
|1,278
|RV
|
0.78
47%
45%
47%
46%
|Jan. 28-31
|YouGov
|
B
|1,500
|A
|
0.80
43%
44%
44%
46%
|Jan. 28-31
|YouGov
|
B
|1,500
|A
|
0.80
43%
44%
44%
46%
|Jan. 26-30
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|3,949
|RV
|
0.38
49%
50%
48%
48%
|Jan. 26-30
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|4,444
|A
|
0.37
48%
50%
46%
49%
|Jan. 26-30
|SurveyMonkey
|
C-
|4,444
|A
|
0.37
48%
50%
47%
48%
|Jan. 27-29
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.49
43%
50%
43%
48%
|Jan. 27-29
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.49
43%
50%
44%
48%
|Jan. 25-29
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.46
53%
47%
48%
48%
|Jan. 25-29
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.46
53%
47%
47%
48%
|Jan. 26-28
|Morning Consult
|1,991
|RV
|
0.66
49%
41%
47%
43%
|Jan. 26-28
|Morning Consult
|1,991
|RV
|
0.66
49%
41%
46%
44%
|Jan. 24-28
|Ipsos
|
A-
|573
|LV
|
0.75
47%
46%
46%
46%
|Jan. 24-28
|Ipsos
|
A-
|1,684
|A
|
1.31
45%
46%
44%
47%
|Jan. 24-28
|Ipsos
|
A-
|1,684
|A
|
1.31
45%
46%
44%
46%
|Jan. 24-26
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.56
45%
48%
45%
46%
|Jan. 24-26
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.56
45%
48%
46%
46%
|Jan. 23-25
|YouGov
|
B
|2,312
|RV
|
1.47
43%
39%
43%
40%
|Jan. 23-25
|YouGov
|
B
|2,692
|A
|
1.52
41%
35%
42%
37%
|Jan. 23-25
|YouGov
|
B
|2,692
|A
|
1.52
41%
35%
42%
37%
|Jan. 20-25
|Quinnipiac University
|
A-
|1,190
|RV
|
1.66
36%
44%
39%
43%
|Jan. 20-25
|Quinnipiac University
|
A-
|1,190
|RV
|
1.66
36%
44%
38%
43%
|Jan. 23-24
|Public Policy Polling
|
B+
|1,043
|RV
|
1.20
44%
44%
44%
44%
|Jan. 23-24
|Public Policy Polling
|
B+
|1,043
|RV
|
1.20
44%
44%
44%
44%
|Jan. 22-24
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.20
57%
43%
52%
44%
|Jan. 22-24
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.20
57%
43%
51%
44%
|Jan. 21-23
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.44
45%
46%
45%
44%
|Jan. 21-23
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.44
45%
46%
46%
44%
|Jan. 20-22
|Morning Consult
|1,992
|RV
|
0.80
46%
37%
44%
39%
|Jan. 20-22
|Morning Consult
|1,992
|RV
|
0.80
46%
37%
43%
40%
Key
= NEW
A = ALL ADULTS
RV = REGISTERED VOTERS
LV = LIKELY VOTERS
V = VOTERS