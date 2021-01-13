Do Americans Support Removing Trump From Office?

Get more FiveThirtyEight
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Do Not Sell My Info
- Your California Privacy Rights
- Children's Online Privacy Policy
- Interest-Based Ads
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Wednesday evening, the House passed its second resolution aimed at removing President Trump from office. But as FiveThirtyEight's Perry Bacon Jr. wrote, it was still a largely partisan affair, with only 10 Republicans joining the latest rebuke of the president. What happens next is, in many ways, anyone’s guess, but it doesn’t seem as if we’ll have an answer before Joe Biden’s inauguration next week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reported to believe that Trump has committed impeachable offenses, but McConnell has indicated that he thinks no final verdict will be reached in the impeachment trial until after Trump leaves office. Welcome, in other words, to the limbo period in the 2021 impeachment process.
|Pollster
|Sample
|Yes
|No
|Margin
Jan. 11-12
As you may know, this week the House of Representatives may consider impeaching Donald Trump, alleging: inciting violence against the government of the United States. Would you favor or oppose Donald Trump being impeached on these charges?
impeach
B
|YouGov
|1,521adults
|55%
|45%
|Yes +10
impeach
|Yes
|No
|1,521adults
55%
45%
|Yes +10
|384Republicans
15%
85%
|No +70
|487Democrats
88%
12%
|Yes +76
|485independents
54%
46%
|Yes +8
Jan. 10-12
Do you think President Trump should resign?
resign
B
|YouGov
|1,500adults
|48%
|42%
|Yes +6
resign
|Yes
|No
|1,500adults
48%
42%
|Yes +6
|340Republicans
13%
81%
|No +68
|562Democrats
83%
10%
|Yes +73
|597independents
43%
43%
|Even
Jan. 10-12
Do you think President Trump should be removed from office?
generic_remove
B
|YouGov
|1,500adults
|48%
|44%
|Yes +4
generic_remove
|Yes
|No
|1,500adults
48%
44%
|Yes +4
|340Republicans
9%
85%
|No +76
|560Democrats
87%
8%
|Yes +79
|595independents
43%
47%
|No +4
Jan. 8-11
Do you support or oppose the US House of Representatives impeaching President Trump for a second time? If impeached, President Trump would have a trial in the US Senate where Senators would listen to evidence and decided whether or not to remove President Trump from office.
impeach
B
|YouGov
|18,985adults
|59%
|32%
|Yes +27
impeach
|Yes
|No
|18,985adults
59%
32%
|Yes +27
Jan. 8-11
Do you believe President Trump should resign from office before his term expires on January 20th?
resign
B/C
|Morning Consult
|1,996registered voters
|55%
|38%
|Yes +17
resign
|Yes
|No
|1,996registered voters
55%
38%
|Yes +17
|595Republicans
19%
76%
|No +57
|813Democrats
86%
10%
|Yes +76
|588independents
50%
38%
|Yes +12
Jan. 8-11
As you may know, the Constitution gives the House of Representatives the sole power to impeach the president. Once a president is impeached by the House of Representatives, the Senate has the sole power to legally try the president and, if convicted, remove the president from office. Would you approve or disapprove of the House of Representatives impeaching President Trump?
impeach
B/C
|Morning Consult
|1,996registered voters
|52%
|41%
|Yes +11
impeach
|Yes
|No
|1,996registered voters
52%
41%
|Yes +11
|595Republicans
12%
82%
|No +70
|813Democrats
86%
10%
|Yes +75
|588independents
45%
40%
|Yes +4
Jan. 8-11
Do you support or oppose Trump being removed from office before his term ends on January 20th?
generic_remove
|Global Strategy Group/GBAO/Navigator Research
|1,000registered voters
|53%
|40%
|Yes +13
generic_remove
|Yes
|No
|1,000registered voters
53%
40%
|Yes +13
Jan. 8-11
Some lawmakers in Congress are calling for President Trump to be impeached for his role in attempting to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election and inciting riots that lead to the storming of the capital building and disruption of vote certifying the electoral college votes. Do you support or oppose this effort to impeach Trump?
impeach
B-
|Data for Progress
|1,233likely voters
|52%
|46%
|Yes +6
impeach
|Yes
|No
|1,233likely voters
52%
46%
|Yes +6
|463Republican voters
17%
81%
|No +64
|483Democrat voters
87%
12%
|Yes +75
|287independent voters
49%
48%
|Yes +2
Jan. 8-11
Some lawmakers in Congress are calling for the invocation of the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office for his role in attempting to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election and inciting riots that lead to the storming of the capital building and disruption of vote certifying the electoral college votes. Under the 25th amendment, Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Cabinet can vote to declare Trump unfit to perform his duties and remove him from office. Pence would then serve as acting President until the end of Trump's term. Do you support or oppose this effort to remove Trump from office?
25th_amendment
B-
|Data for Progress
|1,233likely voters
|52%
|45%
|Yes +7
25th_amendment
|Yes
|No
|1,233likely voters
52%
45%
|Yes +7
|463Republican voters
17%
79%
|No +62
|483Democrat voters
88%
11%
|Yes +77
|287independent voters
46%
48%
|No +2
Jan. 9-10
Some lawmakers in Congress are calling for President Trump to be impeached for his role in attempting to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election and inciting riots that lead to the storming of the capital building and disruption of vote certifying the electoral college votes. Do you support or oppose this effort to impeach Trump?
impeach
B-
|Data for Progress
|1,129likely voters
|53%
|42%
|Yes +11
impeach
|Yes
|No
|1,129likely voters
53%
42%
|Yes +11
|421Republican voters
19%
79%
|No +60
|455Democrat voters
83%
11%
|Yes +72
|253independent voters
55%
40%
|Yes +15
Jan. 7-10
Do you think that President Trump should resign as president, or don't you think so?
resign
B+
|Quinnipiac University
|1,239registered voters
|53%
|43%
|Yes +10
resign
|Yes
|No
|1,239registered voters
53%
43%
|Yes +10
|322Republicans
17%
81%
|No +64
|396Democrats
87%
10%
|Yes +77
|409independents
54%
40%
|Yes +14
Jan. 7-10
Do you think that President Trump should be removed from office, or don't you think so?
generic_remove
B+
|Quinnipiac University
|1,239registered voters
|52%
|45%
|Yes +7
generic_remove
|Yes
|No
|1,239registered voters
52%
45%
|Yes +7
|322Republicans
10%
87%
|No +77
|396Democrats
89%
9%
|Yes +80
|409independents
55%
43%
|Yes +12
Jan. 8-9
Do you think Donald Trump should or should not be removed from office before his term ends?
generic_remove
B-
|Ipsos
|570adults
|56%
|43%
|Yes +13
generic_remove
|Yes
|No
|570adults
56%
43%
|Yes +13
Jan. 7-8
Do you believe Donald Trump should resign as President?
resign
C-
|Change Research
|1,116likely voters
|50%
|46%
|Yes +4
resign
|Yes
|No
|1,116likely voters
50%
46%
|Yes +4
Jan. 7-8
Do you support or oppose the Congress impeaching President Trump and removing him from office for inciting the events at the Capitol?
impeach
C-
|Change Research
|1,116likely voters
|51%
|47%
|Yes +4
impeach
|Yes
|No
|1,116likely voters
51%
47%
|Yes +4
Jan. 7-8
Do you support or oppose having the Cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump and replace him with Vice President Pence for the remainder of his term because he is unfit for office?
25th_amendment
C-
|Change Research
|1,116likely voters
|52%
|48%
|Yes +4
25th_amendment
|Yes
|No
|1,116likely voters
52%
48%
|Yes +4
Jan. 6-8
Do you think President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, or not?
impeach
B
|YouGov
|1,000registered voters
|47%
|41%
|Yes +6
impeach
|Yes
|No
|1,000registered voters
47%
41%
|Yes +6
|212Republicans
10%
81%
|No +71
|358Democrats
86%
9%
|Yes +77
|422independents
41%
41%
|Even
Jan. 7
Do you think steps should or should not be taken to remove President Trump from office before his term is up?
generic_remove
A+
|Marist College
|875adults
|48%
|49%
|No +1
generic_remove
|Yes
|No
|875adults
48%
49%
|No +1
Jan. 7
Some are saying that constitutional actions should be taken to immediately remove Trump from office, which would put Vice President Mike Pence in charge until President Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20th. Others are saying Trump should finish the rest of his term. How much do you agree or disagree that constitutional actions should be taken to immediately remove Trump from office?
generic_remove
|Avalanche Insights
|2,009adults
|58%
|34%
|Yes +24
generic_remove
|Yes
|No
|2,009adults
58%
34%
|Yes +24
Jan. 6-7
As you may know, the first step toward removing a president from office is impeachment. Do you believe Congress should or should not begin impeachment proceedings to remove President Trump from office?
impeach
B/C
|Morning Consult
|1,986registered voters
|44%
|43%
|Yes +1
impeach
|Yes
|No
|1,986registered voters
44%
43%
|Yes +1
|657Republicans
14%
76%
|No +62
|803Democrats
72%
16%
|Yes +56
|526independents
38%
44%
|No +6
Jan. 6-7
As you may know, the 25th Amendment of the Constitution dictates that the Vice President, with the approval of a majority of Cabinet secretaries, can take steps to remove the president from office due to an inability 'to discharge the powers and duties of his office.' Based on the events that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday (January 6th), do you think Vice President Pence and the Cabinet secretaries in the Trump administration should invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office?
25th_amendment
B/C
|Morning Consult
|1,986registered voters
|49%
|37%
|Yes +12
25th_amendment
|Yes
|No
|1,986registered voters
49%
37%
|Yes +12
|657Republicans
18%
71%
|No +53
|803Democrats
77%
12%
|Yes +65
|526independents
45%
35%
|Yes +10
Jan. 6-7
Do you agree or disagree with the following statements… Donald Trump should be immediately removed from office for promoting this unrest
generic_remove
B-
|Ipsos
|536adults
|51%
|39%
|Yes +12
generic_remove
|Yes
|No
|536adults
51%
39%
|Yes +12
|137Republicans
15%
80%
|No +65
|169Democrats
86%
11%
|Yes +75
|230independents
49%
33%
|Yes +16
Jan. 6-7
Do you think there are grounds for impeaching President Trump because of how he handled today's pro-Trump rally that broke into the U.S. Capitol and its aftermath, or is there no basis for impeaching him?
impeach
C
|Harris Insights & Analytics
|964registered voters
|49%
|51%
|No +2
impeach
|Yes
|No
|964registered voters
49%
51%
|No +2
|347Republicans
19%
81%
|No +62
|357Democrats
77%
23%
|Yes +54
|241independents
52%
48%
|Yes +4
Jan. 6-7
Should Vice President Mike Pence work with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office or not?
25th_amendment
C
|Harris Insights & Analytics
|964registered voters
|49%
|51%
|No +2
25th_amendment
|Yes
|No
|964registered voters
49%
51%
|No +2
|347Republicans
20%
80%
|No +60
|357Democrats
80%
20%
|Yes +60
|241independents
47%
53%
|No +6
Jan. 6
Do you agree or disagree with the following statements… Donald Trump should be immediately removed from office for promoting this unrest
generic_remove
B-
|Ipsos
|500adults
|51%
|36%
|Yes +15
generic_remove
|Yes
|No
|500adults
51%
36%
|Yes +15
Comments