UPDATED Jan. 13, 2021, at 2:00 PM

Do Americans Support Removing Trump From Office?

By Aaron Bycoffe, Mary Radcliffe and Laura Bronner

An updating average of support for and opposition to removing Trump from office before the end of his term, accounting for each poll's quality, recency and sample size

We collected all the polls we could find that asked some version of a yes-or-no question about whether respondents supported removing Trump from office, though some polls also offered a “don’t know” or “no opinion” option. If the same poll asked more than one removal question (using different wording), we included both questions, but the results of those questions were averaged together, then input into the model, so the poll was not double counted.

Jan. 13, 2021, at 5:38 PM

Wednesday evening, the House passed its second resolution aimed at removing President Trump from office. But as FiveThirtyEight's Perry Bacon Jr. wrote, it was still a largely partisan affair, with only 10 Republicans joining the latest rebuke of the president. What happens next is, in many ways, anyone’s guess, but it doesn’t seem as if we’ll have an answer before Joe Biden’s inauguration next week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reported to believe that Trump has committed impeachable offenses, but McConnell has indicated that he thinks no final verdict will be reached in the impeachment trial until after Trump leaves office. Welcome, in other words, to the limbo period in the 2021 impeachment process.

Support by party

An updating average of each partisan group’s support for removing Trump from office before the end of his term, accounting for each poll’s quality, recency and sample size

The polls we included

We collected all the polls we could find that asked some version of a yes-or-no question about whether respondents supported measures that would result in Trump leaving office before the end of his term, including his resignation, use of the 25th Amendment, or impeachment and removal

