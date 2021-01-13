Do Americans Support Removing Trump From Office?

Some lawmakers in Congress are calling for the invocation of the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office for his role in attempting to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election and inciting riots that lead to the storming of the capital building and disruption of vote certifying the electoral college votes. Under the 25th amendment, Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Cabinet can vote to declare Trump unfit to perform his duties and remove him from office. Pence would then serve as acting President until the end of Trump's term. Do you support or oppose this effort to remove Trump from office?