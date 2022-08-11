What If Democrats — Or Republicans — Had Won Every Redistricting Battle?

With control of Congress at stake for potentially 10 years, the 2021-22 redistricting process was a pitched battle between the two parties. Both sides fought hard to install maps favorable to them, but in the end, their efforts largely came out in the wash. The new national congressional map that emerged largely preserved the (Republican-leaning) balance of power that existed at the end of last decade.

But what if it had turned out differently? What if Democrats or Republicans — or even nonpartisan reformers — had won every redistricting battle this cycle? How different would the national congressional map look?

We don’t have to imagine. Thanks to the FiveThirtyEight redistricting tracker, we have a record of 365 potential congressional maps that were officially proposed this past year. And we can use the best Democratic, best Republican and most competitive proposal from every state to picture what each side’s best-case scenario was this redistricting cycle.

To be clear, this isn’t what the national map for the House of Representatives would look like if one party had had free rein to gerrymander in every state. (We already did that project.) Instead, these are the best maps for each side that theoretically could have resulted from the redistricting process as it actually played out. Curious what these alternative political universes would look like? Use the interactive below to toggle between them:

It goes without saying that a Democratic proposal would never realistically pass a Republican-controlled legislature, or vice versa. But looking at actual maps that were proposed does reveal some fundamental truths about redistricting and each side’s constraints this cycle. For example, on Earth 2, where Democrats got everything they wanted, the party was still held back by the fact that they didn’t control the redistricting process in enough states. Meanwhile, on Earth 3, Republicans drew themselves some cutthroat gerrymanders — but bizarrely, it wound up resulting in more safely Democratic districts too. Let’s take a trip into the multiverse, shall we?

What if Republicans had passed their best maps? Majority Majority On the other hand, imagine a world where the state supreme courts of North Carolina and Ohio had let Republicans enact their most egregious gerrymanders, or where the redistricting commissions in Michigan and New York had passed some of their early, Republican-favorable drafts. In this best-case scenario for the GOP, we’d be looking at 227 red seats nationwide and only 174 blue seats. This is so much better for Republicans than the Democrats’ dream scenario is for Democrats (a map with 215 blue seats and 185 red seats). What’s more, the median congressional seat on the GOP map would have a partisan lean of R+7 — enough to put control of the House mostly out of reach for Democrats. Again, this asymmetry reflects that, between political geography and having control of more map-drawing entities, conditions were simply better for Republicans this redistricting cycle. But paradoxically, there’s one way in which the Republican dream map is good for Democrats: It creates two more solidly blue seats than the Democratic dream map does (149 versus 147). That may seem counterintuitive, but it illustrates the tried-and-true gerrymandering technique of “packing” — i.e., packing as many of your opponent’s voters as possible into the smallest number of districts. For example, the most pro-Republican map of Pennsylvania created five solidly Democratic districts in order to make the other 12 winnable for Republicans. The other striking thing about the Republican best-case-scenario map is how it’s only a few good Republican maps away from the national map we actually got. It has only 19 more Republican-leaning seats and 13 fewer Democratic-leaning seats than the real map, reflecting how a lot of things went right for Republicans in redistricting this year (even if it could have gone even better). For instance, the party’s best maps in Texas and Florida (two of the three states with the most congressional districts) were very close to the ones that eventually passed.