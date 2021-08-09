What Redistricting Looks Like In Every State
An updating tracker of proposed congressional maps — and whether they might benefit Democrats or Republicans in the 2022 midterms and beyond.
The latest with redistricting
Arguably the most important factor in the 2022 midterm elections will be congressional redistricting. Where will each party gain power? Lose power? And will the new districts even be drawn in time for next year’s primaries? Right now, though, the redistricting process is behind schedule due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Census Bureau says that it will now release the block-level data necessary for redistricting on Aug. 12, which will likely set off a redistricting scramble. Many states face early constitutional or statutory deadlines to finalize their new maps — including some that are impossibly early, inspiring certain states to seek legal extensions in court. One state, Colorado, has even gone ahead and drawn a draft of a congressional map using population estimates from 2019. (The lines will have to be adjusted with 2020 data before becoming official.) Several other state legislatures, meanwhile, will reconvene later this year to belatedly redraw their districts. We at FiveThirtyEight will be tracking the whole redistricting process, from proposed maps to final maps, so watch this space for updates!
June 23, 2021
|Partisan lean
|State
|Deadline
|Status
|Old map
|New map
|Alabama
|Jan. 28, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Arizona
|Jan. 1, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Arkansas
|Feb. 22, 2022
|No maps proposed
|California
|Dec. 27, 2021
|No maps proposed
|Colorado
|Dec. 15, 2021
|Map proposed
|Connecticut
|Feb. 15, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Florida
|June 13, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Georgia
|March 7, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Hawaii
|Feb. 27, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Idaho
|Feb. 28, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Illinois
|March 7, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Indiana
|Jan. 5, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Iowa
|Feb. 28, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Kansas
|June 1, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Kentucky
|Nov. 3, 2021
|No maps proposed
|Louisiana
|July 22, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Maine
|March 15, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Maryland
|Feb. 22, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Massachusetts
|Feb. 15, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Michigan
|Dec. 31, 2021
|No maps proposed
|Minnesota
|Feb. 15, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Mississippi
|Jan. 1, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Missouri
|Feb. 22, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Montana
|Nov. 10, 2021
|No maps proposed
|Nebraska
|Jan. 5, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Nevada
|March 7, 2022
|No maps proposed
|New Hampshire
|June 1, 2022
|No maps proposed
|New Jersey
|Jan. 18, 2022
|No maps proposed
|New Mexico
|Feb. 1, 2022
|No maps proposed
|New York
|April 4, 2022
|No maps proposed
|North Carolina
|Dec. 6, 2021
|No maps proposed
|Ohio
|Nov. 30, 2021
|No maps proposed
|Oklahoma
|April 13, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Oregon
|Feb. 8, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Pennsylvania
|Feb. 15, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Rhode Island
|June 27, 2022
|No maps proposed
|South Carolina
|March 16, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Tennessee
|April 7, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Texas
|Dec. 13, 2021
|No maps proposed
|Utah
|March 10, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Virginia
|Oct. 11, 2021
|No maps proposed
|Washington
|April 30, 2022
|No maps proposed
|West Virginia
|Jan. 10, 2022
|No maps proposed
|Wisconsin
|April 15, 2022
|No maps proposed
