PUBLISHED Aug. 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM

What Redistricting Looks Like In Every State

An updating tracker of proposed congressional maps — and whether they might benefit Democrats or Republicans in the 2022 midterms and beyond.

partisan lean of districts:
New maps
Majority
Old maps
There are 2 Democratic-leaning seats and 4 Republican-leaning seats in the new maps so far.Change from old maps: None.

The latest with redistricting

Aug. 9, 2021

Arguably the most important factor in the 2022 midterm elections will be congressional redistricting. Where will each party gain power? Lose power? And will the new districts even be drawn in time for next year’s primaries? Right now, though, the redistricting process is behind schedule due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Census Bureau says that it will now release the block-level data necessary for redistricting on Aug. 12, which will likely set off a redistricting scramble. Many states face early constitutional or statutory deadlines to finalize their new maps — including some that are impossibly early, inspiring certain states to seek legal extensions in court. One state, Colorado, has even gone ahead and drawn a draft of a congressional map using population estimates from 2019. (The lines will have to be adjusted with 2020 data before becoming official.) Several other state legislatures, meanwhile, will reconvene later this year to belatedly redraw their districts. We at FiveThirtyEight will be tracking the whole redistricting process, from proposed maps to final maps, so watch this space for updates!

Latest updates
Icon of the Minnesota state boundaries
Minnesota
Aug. 7
The Senate Redistricting Committee will take public testimony on issues related to redistricting on Aug. 9, 2021.
Icon of the United States
National
Aug. 5
The Census Bureau will release redistricting data on Aug. 12, 2021 on its FTP server. The Bureau will hold a news conference that day at 1 p.m. EDT to discuss the data and to provide initial analysis.
Icon of the South Carolina state boundaries
South Carolina
Aug. 3
South Carolina's Senate Judiciary Redistricting Subcommittee will hold meetings in Greenville, Florence, and Beaufort during the week of Aug. 2 to gather public input regarding proposed state and congressional maps.

June 23, 2021

Colorado — Preliminary plan Proposed

Our latest coverage

When we can expect new state maps
Final deadlines for each state to have approved congressional maps, including how far along it is in the process and how red or blue its current districts are based on partisan lean
Partisan lean
StateDeadlineStatusOld mapNew map
Icon of the Alabama state boundariesAlabamaJan. 28, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Arizona state boundariesArizonaJan. 1, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Arkansas state boundariesArkansasFeb. 22, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the California state boundariesCaliforniaDec. 27, 2021No maps proposed
Icon of the Colorado state boundariesColoradoDec. 15, 2021Map proposed
Icon of the Connecticut state boundariesConnecticutFeb. 15, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Florida state boundariesFloridaJune 13, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Georgia state boundariesGeorgiaMarch 7, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Hawaii state boundariesHawaiiFeb. 27, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Idaho state boundariesIdahoFeb. 28, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Illinois state boundariesIllinoisMarch 7, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Indiana state boundariesIndianaJan. 5, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Iowa state boundariesIowaFeb. 28, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Kansas state boundariesKansasJune 1, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Kentucky state boundariesKentuckyNov. 3, 2021No maps proposed
Icon of the Louisiana state boundariesLouisianaJuly 22, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Maine state boundariesMaineMarch 15, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Maryland state boundariesMarylandFeb. 22, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Massachusetts state boundariesMassachusettsFeb. 15, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Michigan state boundariesMichiganDec. 31, 2021No maps proposed
Icon of the Minnesota state boundariesMinnesotaFeb. 15, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Mississippi state boundariesMississippiJan. 1, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Missouri state boundariesMissouriFeb. 22, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Montana state boundariesMontanaNov. 10, 2021No maps proposed
Icon of the Nebraska state boundariesNebraskaJan. 5, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Nevada state boundariesNevadaMarch 7, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the New Hampshire state boundariesNew HampshireJune 1, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the New Jersey state boundariesNew JerseyJan. 18, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the New Mexico state boundariesNew MexicoFeb. 1, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the New York state boundariesNew YorkApril 4, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the North Carolina state boundariesNorth CarolinaDec. 6, 2021No maps proposed
Icon of the Ohio state boundariesOhioNov. 30, 2021No maps proposed
Icon of the Oklahoma state boundariesOklahomaApril 13, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Oregon state boundariesOregonFeb. 8, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Pennsylvania state boundariesPennsylvaniaFeb. 15, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Rhode Island state boundariesRhode IslandJune 27, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the South Carolina state boundariesSouth CarolinaMarch 16, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Tennessee state boundariesTennesseeApril 7, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Texas state boundariesTexasDec. 13, 2021No maps proposed
Icon of the Utah state boundariesUtahMarch 10, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Virginia state boundariesVirginiaOct. 11, 2021No maps proposed
Icon of the Washington state boundariesWashingtonApril 30, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the West Virginia state boundariesWest VirginiaJan. 10, 2022No maps proposed
Icon of the Wisconsin state boundariesWisconsinApril 15, 2022No maps proposed