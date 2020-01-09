Who Will Win The 2020 Democratic Primary?

Get more FiveThirtyEight
FiveThirtyEight’s model simulates the primary season thousands of times to find the most likely outcome for each candidate. The chart shows how many delegates, on average, each candidate is projected to have pledged to them at each point in the primary season, along with a range of possible delegate counts. We’re also showing the distribution of simulated final pledged delegate counts in the table, where taller bars mean a more likely outcome. Right now, many candidates, even the front-runners, wind up with tall bars close to zero — generally, those are simulations where the candidate dropped out before having a chance to accumulate many delegates.
Welcome to our new 2020 Democratic primary forecast. Predicting the primaries is a tricky business. See something you think is wrong? Send us an email.How does FiveThirtyEight forecast elections? Read our methodology »
Michigan will vote on March 10th.
Washington will vote on March 10th.
Missouri will vote on March 10th.
Mississippi will vote on March 10th.
Florida will vote on March 17th.
Illinois will vote on March 17th.
Ohio will vote on March 17th.
Arizona will vote on March 17th.
Georgia will vote on March 24th.
Wyoming will vote on April 4th.
Wisconsin will vote on April 7th.
New York will vote on April 28th.
Pennsylvania will vote on April 28th.
Maryland will vote on April 28th.
Connecticut will vote on April 28th.
Delaware will vote on April 28th.
Indiana will vote on May 5th.
Oregon will vote on May 19th.
New Jersey will vote on June 2nd.
New Mexico will vote on June 2nd.
Montana will vote on June 2nd.
Iowa voted on Feb. 3rd.
New Hampshire voted on Feb. 11th.
Nevada voted on Feb. 22nd.
South Carolina voted on Feb. 29th.
California voted on March 3rd.
Texas voted on March 3rd.
North Carolina voted on March 3rd.
Virginia voted on March 3rd.
Massachusetts voted on March 3rd.
Minnesota voted on March 3rd.
Colorado voted on March 3rd.
Tennessee voted on March 3rd.
Alabama voted on March 3rd.
Oklahoma voted on March 3rd.
Arkansas voted on March 3rd.
Utah voted on March 3rd.
Maine voted on March 3rd.
Vermont voted on March 3rd.
