2021-22 NBA Predictions
Updated after every game and depth chart revision.
|Regular SeasonReg. Season
|Playoffs
|Current rating
|Team
|Conference
|Full-strength rating
|Proj. Record
|Proj. Point Diff/G
|Chance of Making PlayoffsMake play-offs
|Full-strength rating
|Chance of Making FinalsMake Finals
|Chance of Winning FinalsWin Finals
|1684
|Bucks
|East
|1684
|57-25
|+6.1
|99%
|1726
|36%
|22%
|1571
|Clippers
|West
|1653
|46-36
|+2.1
|77%
|1706
|20%
|11%
|1652
|76ers
|East
|1663
|53-29
|+4.8
|96%
|1686
|18%
|9%
|1651
|Suns
|West
|1642
|53-29
|+4.9
|95%
|1677
|19%
|9%
|1639
|Jazz
|West
|1645
|54-28
|+5.1
|95%
|1675
|18%
|9%
|1614
|Nets
|East
|1670
|50-32
|+3.3
|89%
|1699
|14%
|8%
|1595
|Nuggets
|West
|1633
|50-32
|+3.6
|89%
|1672
|15%
|7%
|1610
|Celtics
|East
|1610
|49-33
|+2.9
|87%
|1665
|12%
|6%
|1621
|Hawks
|East
|1616
|51-31
|+3.7
|92%
|1641
|10%
|4%
|1608
|Mavericks
|West
|1608
|49-33
|+3.2
|85%
|1629
|8%
|3%
|1602
|Trail Blazers
|West
|1605
|48-34
|+2.9
|82%
|1622
|7%
|3%
|1600
|Pelicans
|West
|1600
|48-34
|+2.6
|79%
|1620
|6%
|2%
|1546
|Heat
|East
|1563
|44-38
|+1.2
|69%
|1610
|4%
|2%
|1512
|Lakers
|West
|1541
|42-40
|+0.3
|48%
|1615
|4%
|2%
|1551
|Pacers
|East
|1553
|44-38
|+1.1
|67%
|1572
|2%
|0.7%
|1555
|Knicks
|East
|1555
|43-39
|+0.8
|63%
|1565
|2%
|0.6%
|1550
|Grizzlies
|West
|1559
|44-38
|+1.0
|59%
|1564
|2%
|0.6%
|1461
|Raptors
|East
|1536
|41-41
|-0.1
|50%
|1565
|1%
|0.5%
|1526
|Timberwolves
|West
|1526
|40-42
|-0.3
|39%
|1529
|0.7%
|0.2%
|1520
|Warriors
|West
|1494
|37-45
|-1.6
|22%
|1530
|0.5%
|0.1%
|1512
|Bulls
|East
|1503
|38-44
|-1.0
|37%
|1510
|0.4%
|<0.1%
|1498
|Wizards
|East
|1497
|38-44
|-1.2
|34%
|1509
|0.3%
|<0.1%
|1485
|Spurs
|West
|1485
|36-46
|-1.8
|21%
|1488
|0.2%
|<0.1%
|1456
|Hornets
|East
|1456
|33-49
|-2.9
|14%
|1483
|0.1%
|<0.1%
|1453
|Kings
|West
|1453
|32-50
|-3.2
|9%
|1477
|0.1%
|<0.1%
|1371
|Cavaliers
|East
|1371
|25-57
|-6.2
|1%
|1370
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
|1359
|Pistons
|East
|1359
|24-58
|-6.5
|0.9%
|1377
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
|1329
|Magic
|East
|1364
|23-59
|-6.9
|0.6%
|1357
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
|1305
|Rockets
|West
|1308
|19-63
|-8.8
|<0.1%
|1305
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
|1294
|Thunder
|West
|1294
|19-63
|-9.0
|<0.1%
|1302
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
Forecast from
Tuesday, Oct. 19
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Nets
|27%
|Bucks
|-6
|73%
Quality
94
How good
are these
two teams
Importance
11
How much will this game affect playoff odds
Overall
53
An overall
rating for
this game
|10 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Warriors
|38%
|Lakers
|-3
|62%
Quality
58
Importance
56
Overall
57
Wednesday, Oct. 20
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Bulls
|-2
|57%
|Pistons
|43%
Quality
24
Importance
20
Overall
22
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Pacers
|49%
|Hornets
|PK
|51%
Quality
51
Importance
43
Overall
47
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Celtics
|44%
|Knicks
|-1.5
|56%
Quality
80
Importance
45
Overall
63
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Wizards
|42%
|Raptors
|-2
|58%
Quality
42
Importance
68
Overall
55
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Cavaliers
|17%
|Grizzlies
|-10
|83%
Quality
32
Importance
9
Overall
21
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Rockets
|13%
|Timberwolves
|-11.5
|87%
Quality
17
Importance
5
Overall
11
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|76ers
|43%
|Pelicans
|-1.5
|57%
Quality
90
Importance
18
Overall
54
|8:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Magic
|18%
|Spurs
|-9.5
|82%
Quality
16
Importance
6
Overall
11
|9 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Thunder
|6%
|Jazz
|-17
|94%
Quality
29
Importance
0
Overall
15
|10 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Nuggets
|28%
|Suns
|-6
|72%
Quality
90
Importance
10
Overall
50
|10 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Kings
|20%
|Trail Blazers
|-9
|80%
Quality
60
Importance
12
Overall
36
Thursday, Oct. 21
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Mavericks
|34%
|Hawks
|-4
|66%
Quality
89
Importance
14
Overall
52
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Bucks
|-1.5
|55%
|Heat
|45%
Quality
88
Importance
25
Overall
57
|10 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Clippers
|44%
|Warriors
|-1.5
|56%
Quality
69
Importance
49
Overall
59
Friday, Oct. 22
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Hornets
|48%
|Cavaliers
|-0.5
|52%
Quality
18
Importance
11
Overall
15
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Pacers
|44%
|Wizards
|-1.5
|56%
Quality
60
Importance
63
Overall
62
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Knicks
|-5
|68%
|Magic
|32%
Quality
25
Importance
16
Overall
21
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Nets
|32%
|76ers
|-4.5
|68%
Quality
92
Importance
9
Overall
51
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Raptors
|20%
|Celtics
|-8.5
|80%
Quality
63
Importance
26
Overall
45
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Pelicans
|48%
|Bulls
|-0.5
|52%
Quality
72
Importance
47
Overall
60
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Thunder
|35%
|Rockets
|-3.5
|65%
Quality
1
Importance
0
Overall
1
|9 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Spurs
|19%
|Nuggets
|-9
|81%
Quality
67
Importance
16
Overall
42
|10 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Suns
|-1.5
|56%
|Lakers
|44%
Quality
80
Importance
30
Overall
55
|10 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Jazz
|-3.5
|63%
|Kings
|37%
Quality
67
Importance
11
Overall
39
Saturday, Oct. 23
|6 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Hawks
|-7
|75%
|Cavaliers
|25%
Quality
44
Importance
5
Overall
25
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Heat
|41%
|Pacers
|-2
|59%
Quality
70
Importance
61
Overall
66
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Mavericks
|-3.5
|64%
|Raptors
|36%
Quality
63
Importance
37
Overall
50
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Pistons
|23%
|Bulls
|-7.5
|77%
Quality
24
Importance
12
Overall
18
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Pelicans
|40%
|Timberwolves
|-2.5
|60%
Quality
74
Importance
54
Overall
64
|8:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Bucks
|-5
|70%
|Spurs
|30%
Quality
80
Importance
16
Overall
48
|10 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Suns
|36%
|Trail Blazers
|-3.5
|64%
Quality
91
Importance
18
Overall
55
|10:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Grizzlies
|32%
|Clippers
|-4.5
|68%
Quality
75
Importance
52
Overall
64
Sunday, Oct. 24
|4 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Hornets
|19%
|Nets
|-9
|81%
Quality
63
Importance
12
Overall
38
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Celtics
|-7
|76%
|Rockets
|24%
Quality
27
Importance
5
Overall
16
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Magic
|14%
|Knicks
|-11.5
|86%
Quality
25
Importance
7
Overall
16
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|76ers
|-9
|81%
|Thunder
|19%
Quality
30
Importance
1
Overall
16
|9 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Warriors
|46%
|Kings
|-1
|54%
Quality
45
Importance
29
Overall
37
|9:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Grizzlies
|36%
|Lakers
|-3.5
|64%
Quality
63
Importance
66
Overall
65
Monday, Oct. 25
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Celtics
|-2
|57%
|Hornets
|43%
Quality
63
Importance
24
Overall
44
|7 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Bucks
|-1
|54%
|Pacers
|46%
Quality
89
Importance
36
Overall
63
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Bulls
|38%
|Raptors
|-3
|62%
Quality
53
Importance
70
Overall
62
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Pistons
|11%
|Hawks
|-13
|89%
Quality
42
Importance
2
Overall
22
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Magic
|11%
|Heat
|-12.5
|89%
Quality
24
Importance
6
Overall
15
|7:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Wizards
|28%
|Nets
|-6
|72%
Quality
72
Importance
31
Overall
52
|8 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Pelicans
|46%
|Timberwolves
|-1
|54%
Quality
74
Importance
58
Overall
66
|9 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Cavaliers
|11%
|Nuggets
|-13
|89%
Quality
40
Importance
3
Overall
22
|10:30 p.m. Eastern
|RAPTOR spread
|Win prob.
|Score
|Trail Blazers
|40%
|Clippers
|-2.5
|60%
Quality
83
Importance
42
Overall
63
