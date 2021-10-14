shoe gif

PUBLISHED Oct. 14, 2021, at 6:00 AM

2021-22 NBA Predictions

Updated after every game and depth chart revision.

Regular SeasonReg. SeasonPlayoffs
Current ratingTeamConferenceFull-strength ratingProj. RecordProj. Point Diff/GChance of Making PlayoffsMake play-offsFull-strength ratingChance of Making FinalsMake FinalsChance of Winning FinalsWin Finals
1684BucksEast168457-25+6.199%172636%22%
1571ClippersWest165346-36+2.177%170620%11%
165276ersEast166353-29+4.896%168618%9%
1651SunsWest164253-29+4.995%167719%9%
1639JazzWest164554-28+5.195%167518%9%
1614NetsEast167050-32+3.389%169914%8%
1595NuggetsWest163350-32+3.689%167215%7%
1610CelticsEast161049-33+2.987%166512%6%
1621HawksEast161651-31+3.792%164110%4%
1608MavericksWest160849-33+3.285%16298%3%
1602Trail BlazersWest160548-34+2.982%16227%3%
1600PelicansWest160048-34+2.679%16206%2%
1546HeatEast156344-38+1.269%16104%2%
1512LakersWest154142-40+0.348%16154%2%
1551PacersEast155344-38+1.167%15722%0.7%
1555KnicksEast155543-39+0.863%15652%0.6%
1550GrizzliesWest155944-38+1.059%15642%0.6%
1461RaptorsEast153641-41-0.150%15651%0.5%
1526TimberwolvesWest152640-42-0.339%15290.7%0.2%
1520WarriorsWest149437-45-1.622%15300.5%0.1%
1512BullsEast150338-44-1.037%15100.4%<0.1%
1498WizardsEast149738-44-1.234%15090.3%<0.1%
1485SpursWest148536-46-1.821%14880.2%<0.1%
1456HornetsEast145633-49-2.914%14830.1%<0.1%
1453KingsWest145332-50-3.29%14770.1%<0.1%
1371CavaliersEast137125-57-6.21%1370<0.1%<0.1%
1359PistonsEast135924-58-6.50.9%1377<0.1%<0.1%
1329MagicEast136423-59-6.90.6%1357<0.1%<0.1%
1305RocketsWest130819-63-8.8<0.1%1305<0.1%<0.1%
1294ThunderWest129419-63-9.0<0.1%1302<0.1%<0.1%
Forecast from

Tuesday, Oct. 19

7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Nets27%
Bucks-673%
Quality
94
How good
are these
two teams
Importance
11
How much will this game affect playoff odds
Overall
53
An overall
rating for
this game
10 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Warriors38%
Lakers-362%
Quality
58
 
 
 
Importance
56
 
 
 
Overall
57
 
 
 

Wednesday, Oct. 20

7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Bulls-257%
Pistons43%
Quality
24
Importance
20
Overall
22
7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Pacers49%
HornetsPK51%
Quality
51
Importance
43
Overall
47
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Celtics44%
Knicks-1.556%
Quality
80
Importance
45
Overall
63
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Wizards42%
Raptors-258%
Quality
42
Importance
68
Overall
55
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Cavaliers17%
Grizzlies-1083%
Quality
32
Importance
9
Overall
21
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Rockets13%
Timberwolves-11.587%
Quality
17
Importance
5
Overall
11
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
76ers43%
Pelicans-1.557%
Quality
90
Importance
18
Overall
54
8:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Magic18%
Spurs-9.582%
Quality
16
Importance
6
Overall
11
9 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Thunder6%
Jazz-1794%
Quality
29
Importance
0
Overall
15
10 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Nuggets28%
Suns-672%
Quality
90
Importance
10
Overall
50
10 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Kings20%
Trail Blazers-980%
Quality
60
Importance
12
Overall
36

Thursday, Oct. 21

7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Mavericks34%
Hawks-466%
Quality
89
Importance
14
Overall
52
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Bucks-1.555%
Heat45%
Quality
88
Importance
25
Overall
57
10 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Clippers44%
Warriors-1.556%
Quality
69
Importance
49
Overall
59

Friday, Oct. 22

7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Hornets48%
Cavaliers-0.552%
Quality
18
Importance
11
Overall
15
7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Pacers44%
Wizards-1.556%
Quality
60
Importance
63
Overall
62
7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Knicks-568%
Magic32%
Quality
25
Importance
16
Overall
21
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Nets32%
76ers-4.568%
Quality
92
Importance
9
Overall
51
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Raptors20%
Celtics-8.580%
Quality
63
Importance
26
Overall
45
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Pelicans48%
Bulls-0.552%
Quality
72
Importance
47
Overall
60
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Thunder35%
Rockets-3.565%
Quality
1
Importance
0
Overall
1
9 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Spurs19%
Nuggets-981%
Quality
67
Importance
16
Overall
42
10 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Suns-1.556%
Lakers44%
Quality
80
Importance
30
Overall
55
10 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Jazz-3.563%
Kings37%
Quality
67
Importance
11
Overall
39

Saturday, Oct. 23

6 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Hawks-775%
Cavaliers25%
Quality
44
Importance
5
Overall
25
7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Heat41%
Pacers-259%
Quality
70
Importance
61
Overall
66
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Mavericks-3.564%
Raptors36%
Quality
63
Importance
37
Overall
50
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Pistons23%
Bulls-7.577%
Quality
24
Importance
12
Overall
18
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Pelicans40%
Timberwolves-2.560%
Quality
74
Importance
54
Overall
64
8:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Bucks-570%
Spurs30%
Quality
80
Importance
16
Overall
48
10 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Suns36%
Trail Blazers-3.564%
Quality
91
Importance
18
Overall
55
10:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Grizzlies32%
Clippers-4.568%
Quality
75
Importance
52
Overall
64

Sunday, Oct. 24

4 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Hornets19%
Nets-981%
Quality
63
Importance
12
Overall
38
7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Celtics-776%
Rockets24%
Quality
27
Importance
5
Overall
16
7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Magic14%
Knicks-11.586%
Quality
25
Importance
7
Overall
16
7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
76ers-981%
Thunder19%
Quality
30
Importance
1
Overall
16
9 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Warriors46%
Kings-154%
Quality
45
Importance
29
Overall
37
9:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Grizzlies36%
Lakers-3.564%
Quality
63
Importance
66
Overall
65

Monday, Oct. 25

7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Celtics-257%
Hornets43%
Quality
63
Importance
24
Overall
44
7 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Bucks-154%
Pacers46%
Quality
89
Importance
36
Overall
63
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Bulls38%
Raptors-362%
Quality
53
Importance
70
Overall
62
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Pistons11%
Hawks-1389%
Quality
42
Importance
2
Overall
22
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Magic11%
Heat-12.589%
Quality
24
Importance
6
Overall
15
7:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Wizards28%
Nets-672%
Quality
72
Importance
31
Overall
52
8 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Pelicans46%
Timberwolves-154%
Quality
74
Importance
58
Overall
66
9 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Cavaliers11%
Nuggets-1389%
Quality
40
Importance
3
Overall
22
10:30 p.m. EasternRAPTOR spreadWin prob.Score
Trail Blazers40%
Clippers-2.560%
Quality
83
Importance
42
Overall
63