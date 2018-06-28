Filter by poll type or state

Who's ahead in the national polls?

Updating average for each candidate in 2024 presidential polls, accounting for each poll's recency, sample size, methodology and house effects.

Polling averages are adjusted based on state and national polls, which means candidates' averages can shift even if no new polls have been added to this page. Read the full methodology here.

On Sept. 13, 2024, we fixed a bug in this polling average that arose after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the race on Aug. 23, 2024. See here for more details and an archived version of the previous average.

PollsterResultNet result
PollsterResult

President: general election, 2024
Nov. 1-2
2,463LV
AtlasIntel
 Harris
48%
 Harris
48%

Harris

48%

Trump

50%
50%
Trump+2
AtlasIntel
 Harris
47%
 Harris
47%

Harris

47%

Trump

49%

Stein

1%

Oliver 0%

0%

West

0%
49%
 Trump+2
TIPP Insights
 Harris
48%
 Harris
48%

Harris

48%

Trump

48%

West

1%

Stein

1%
48%
 Even
TIPP Insights
 Harris
48%
 Harris
48%

Harris

48%

Trump

48%
48%
Even
Kaplan Strategies
 Harris
47%
 Harris
47%

Harris

47%

Trump

48%
48%
Trump+1
SoCal Strategies
 Harris
49%
 Harris
49%

Harris

49%

Trump

50%
50%
Trump+1
AtlasIntel
 Harris
48%
 Harris
48%

Harris

48%

Trump

50%
50%
Trump+1
AtlasIntel
 Harris
47%
 Harris
47%

Harris

47%

Trump

49%

Stein

1%

Oliver 0%

0%
49%
 Trump+2
Echelon Insights
 Harris
50%
 Harris
50%

Harris

50%

Trump

48%
48%
Harris+2
Echelon Insights
 Harris
49%
 Harris
49%

Harris

49%

Trump

47%

Kennedy 1%

1%

Oliver 1%

1%

Stein

0%

West

0%
47%
 Harris+2
OnMessage
 Harris
45%
 Harris
45%

Harris

45%

Trump

47%
47%
Trump+2
American Pulse Research & Polling
 Harris
49%
 Harris
49%

Harris

49%

Trump

47%
47%
Harris+2
American Pulse Research & Polling
 Harris
48%
 Harris
48%

Harris

48%

Trump

46%

Kennedy 2%

2%

Stein

1%

West

1%

Oliver 0%

0%
46%
 Harris+2
Quantus Insights
 Harris
48%
 Harris
48%

Harris

48%

Trump

49%
49%
Trump+1
RABA Research
 Harris
48%
 Harris
48%

Harris

48%

Trump

44%
44%
Harris+4
TIPP Insights
 Harris
48%
 Harris
48%

Harris

48%

Trump

47%
47%
Harris+1
TIPP Insights
 Harris
48%
 Harris
48%

Harris

48%

Trump

48%

Stein

1%

West

1%
48%
 Harris+1
HarrisX
 Harris
49%
 Harris
49%

Harris

49%

Trump

48%

West

2%

Stein

1%
48%
 Harris+1
HarrisX
 Harris
48%
 Harris
48%

Harris

48%

Trump

47%

West

3%

Stein

2%
47%
 Harris+1
HarrisX
 Harris
51%
 Harris
51%

Harris

51%

Trump

49%
49%
Harris+2
HarrisX
 Harris
51%
 Harris
51%

Harris

51%

Trump

49%
49%
Harris+2
Big Data Poll
 Harris
47%
 Harris
47%

Harris

47%

Trump

47%

Stein

2%

Oliver 2%

2%

West

1%
47%
 Even
Big Data Poll
 Harris
47%
 Harris
47%

Harris

47%

Trump

48%

Oliver 2%

2%

Stein

1%

West

1%
48%
 Trump+1
Big Data Poll
 Harris
50%
 Harris
50%

Harris

50%

Trump

50%
50%
Even
Big Data Poll
 Harris
50%
 Harris
50%

Harris

50%

Trump

50%
50%
Trump+1
YouGov
 Harris
49%
 Harris
49%

Harris

49%

Trump

47%

Stein

1%

West

0%
47%
 Harris+2
YouGov
 Harris
47%
 Harris
47%

Harris

47%

Trump

46%

Stein

1%

West

0%
46%
 Harris+1
J.L. Partners
 Harris
47%
 Harris
47%

Harris

47%

Trump

50%
50%
Trump+3
J.L. Partners
 Harris
46%
 Harris
46%

Harris

46%

Trump

49%

Kennedy 1%

1%

Stein

1%

Oliver 1%

1%

West

0%
49%
 Trump+3
AtlasIntel
 Harris
48%
 Harris
48%

Harris

48%

Trump

50%
50%
Trump+2
AtlasIntel
 Harris
47%
 Harris
47%

Harris

47%

Trump

50%

Stein

1%

West

0%

Oliver 0%

0%
50%
 Trump+3
Candidate is an incumbent

Partisan types

Democratic-funded

Republican-funded

Other party-funded

Campaign poll

The position of the flag indicates whether the organization is partisan. Organizations are considered partisan if they operate on behalf of a candidate, party, campaign committee, PAC, super PAC, hybrid PAC, 501(c)(4), 501(c)(5) or 501(c)(6) organization that conducts a large majority of its political activity on behalf of one political party.

More on the polls
Read about how we use polls
Our Polls Policy And FAQs
Download the data
Download