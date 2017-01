Tracking Congress In The Age Of Trump

Member ▲ ▼

Party ▲ ▼

State ▲ ▼

Trump’s share of the vote in the 2016 election minus Clinton’s Trump margin ▲ ▼ Trump’s share of the vote in the 2016 election minus Clinton’s

How often a member is expected to support Trump based on Trump’s 2016 margin Predicted score ▲ ▼ How often a member is expected to support Trump based on Trump’s 2016 margin

How often a member votes in line with Trump's position Trump score ▲ ▼ How often a member votes in line with Trump's position