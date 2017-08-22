Global Club Soccer Rankings

Get more FiveThirtyEight
8/26
Bournemouth
|15%
20%
Man. City
|64%
8/26
Crystal Palace
|46%
27%
Swansea City
|27%
8/26
Man. United
|75%
17%
Leicester City
|7%
8/25
Real Sociedad
|48%
26%
Villarreal
|26%
8/25
Real Betis
|48%
26%
Celta Vigo
|26%
8/26
Alavés
|19%
21%
Barcelona
|61%
8/25
1. FC Cologne
|52%
27%
Hamburger SV
|22%
8/26
Werder Bremen
|15%
17%
Bayern Munich
|68%
8/26
Dortmund
|76%
16%
Hertha BSC
|8%
8/26
Benevento
|34%
31%
Bologna
|35%
8/26
Genoa
|14%
22%
Juventus
|64%
8/26
Roma
|51%
23%
Inter Milan
|26%
8/25
PSG
|85%
11%
St Étienne
|4%
8/26
Nantes
|29%
25%
Lyon
|45%
8/26
Toulouse
|47%
29%
Rennes
|24%
8/23
Toronto FC
|68%
20%
Philadelphia
|12%
8/23
FC Dallas
|50%
26%
Houston
|24%
8/23
Vancouver
|43%
26%
Seattle
|31%
8/26
Kansas City
|37%
26%
Orlando
|37%
8/26
Seattle
|42%
25%
Portland
|34%
8/26
Washington
|40%
26%
Chicago
|33%
8/22
Pachuca
|51%
28%
Veracruz
|21%
8/22
Querétaro
|42%
30%
Tijuana
|28%
8/22
Pumas UNAM
|44%
29%
Morelia
|27%
8/23
Chapecoense
|35%
29%
Corinthians
|36%
8/26
Fluminense
|56%
25%
Vasco da Gama
|19%
8/26
Corinthians
|69%
21%
Atlético
|10%
8/25
Tigre
|35%
29%
Vélez Sarsfield
|36%
8/25
Banfield
|46%
29%
Belgrano
|25%
8/26
Talleres
|33%
30%
Lanús
|37%
8/25
Belenenses
|45%
31%
Vitória
|25%
8/26
Paços de Ferreira
|42%
27%
Guimarães
|31%
8/26
Rio Ave
|18%
26%
Benfica
|57%
8/25
NAC Breda
|49%
25%
Sparta Rotterdam
|25%
8/26
Vitesse
|45%
25%
AZ Alkmaar
|30%
8/26
PEC Zwolle
|43%
25%
Twente
|32%
8/25
Anzhi
|28%
32%
Ufa
|40%
8/26
Rubin Kazan
|66%
22%
Tosno
|12%
8/26
Lokomotiv
|47%
28%
Ural
|25%
8/25
Galatasaray
|59%
22%
Sivasspor
|19%
8/25
Alanyaspor
|41%
23%
Karabükspor
|37%
8/26
Beşiktaş
|77%
15%
Bursaspor
|8%
8/26
Lugano
|38%
26%
Thun
|36%
8/26
Lausanne-Sport
|37%
24%
Grasshoppers
|39%
8/27
Sion
|27%
26%
Basel
|47%
8/26
Wolfsberger AC
|51%
27%
St. Pölten
|22%
8/26
Rapid Vienna
|66%
21%
LASK Linz
|13%
8/27
Sturm Graz
|27%
24%
RB Salzburg
|49%
8/26
Eskilstuna
|30%
25%
Hammarby
|44%
8/27
AIK
|50%
28%
Djurgårdens IF
|22%
8/27
Malmö
|57%
22%
IFK Göteborg
|21%
9/9
Brann
|68%
20%
Sogndal
|12%
9/10
Haugesund
|51%
24%
Lillestrøm
|25%
9/10
Strømsgodset
|30%
25%
Rosenborg
|45%
8/26
Celtic
|75%
17%
St Johnstone
|8%
8/26
Partick Thistle
|19%
24%
Aberdeen
|57%
8/26
Motherwell
|34%
26%
Hearts
|40%
8/25
Bristol City
|38%
28%
Aston Villa
|35%
8/25
Hull City
|63%
21%
Bolton
|16%
8/26
Middlesbrough
|58%
26%
Preston
|16%
8/25
Albacete
|37%
29%
Córdoba
|34%
8/26
Rayo Vallecano
|54%
27%
Numancia
|19%
8/26
Almería
|51%
27%
Oviedo
|22%
8/25
Greuther Fürth
|24%
27%
Ingolstadt
|48%
8/25
MSV Duisburg
|23%
27%
Darmstadt 98
|50%
8/26
Erzgebirge Aue
|32%
30%
1. FC Nürnberg
|38%
8/25
Parma
|79%
15%
Cremonese
|6%
8/26
Ternana
|23%
28%
Empoli
|49%
8/26
Palermo
|50%
31%
Spezia
|19%
8/25
Nîmes
|30%
33%
Le Havre
|37%
8/25
Brest
|36%
30%
Nancy
|34%
8/25
Valenciennes
|44%
36%
Niort
|21%
|Team rating
|Rank
|1-week change
|team
|Country
|League
|off.
|def.
|spi
|1
Real Madrid
|Spain
|
3.5
0.5
|93.5
|2
Bayern Munich
|Germany
|
3.4
0.5
|92.6
|3
Barcelona
|Spain
|
3.3
0.5
|92.6
|4
PSG
|France
|
3.0
0.5
|89.5
|5
Juventus
|Italy
|
2.6
0.5
|87.0
|6
Dortmund
|Germany
|
2.8
0.6
|86.5
|7
Man. City
|England
|
2.6
0.6
|84.5
|8
+1
Man. United
|England
|
2.4
0.5
|84.3
|9
+3
Chelsea
|England
|
2.5
0.7
|82.0
|10
-2
Atlético Madrid
|Spain
|
2.2
0.5
|81.9
|11
Napoli
|Italy
|
2.6
0.7
|81.7
|12
-2
Roma
|Italy
|
2.6
0.8
|81.5
|13
Monaco
|France
|
2.5
0.7
|81.5
|14
Tottenham
|England
|
2.3
0.6
|80.4
|15
Arsenal
|England
|
2.5
0.9
|78.0
|16
Inter Milan
|Italy
|
2.5
0.8
|78.0
|17
+3
Benfica
|Portugal
|
2.1
0.7
|76.7
|18
+1
Liverpool
|England
|
2.3
0.8
|76.5
|19
-2
Athletic Bilbao
|Spain
|
2.0
0.6
|76.2
|20
-2
Sevilla
|Spain
|
2.1
0.7
|76.0
|21
+5
AC Milan
|Italy
|
2.2
0.8
|75.3
|22
+1
Hoffenheim
|Germany
|
2.1
0.7
|74.8
|23
+2
Leverkusen
|Germany
|
2.3
0.9
|74.5
|24
-2
RB Leipzig
|Germany
|
2.1
0.8
|74.0
|25
-4
Villarreal
|Spain
|
2.0
0.7
|74.0
|26
+1
Real Sociedad
|Spain
|
2.1
0.8
|73.8
|27
+1
Porto
|Portugal
|
2.0
0.7
|73.8
|28
-4
Lyon
|France
|
2.2
0.9
|73.4
|29
+2
Schalke 04
|Germany
|
2.0
0.8
|72.5
|30
Zenit
|Russia
|
2.0
0.8
|72.4
|31
+3
Eibar
|Spain
|
1.9
0.7
|72.4
|32
-3
Gladbach
|Germany
|
2.1
0.8
|72.3
|33
+2
Valencia
|Spain
|
2.0
0.8
|71.1
|34
-2
Alavés
|Spain
|
1.8
0.7
|71.0
|35
-2
Lazio
|Italy
|
2.1
0.9
|70.5
|36
+1
CSKA Moscow
|Russia
|
1.8
0.7
|70.4
|37
+2
Leganés
|Spain
|
1.8
0.7
|70.3
|38
-2
Marseille
|France
|
1.9
0.8
|70.1
|39
-1
Atalanta
|Italy
|
1.9
0.8
|69.9
|40
+7
Sporting
|Portugal
|
1.9
0.8
|69.6
|41
Werder Bremen
|Germany
|
2.2
1.0
|69.5
|42
+1
1. FC Cologne
|Germany
|
1.9
0.8
|69.3
|43
+1
Espanyol
|Spain
|
1.7
0.7
|68.8
|44
-4
Málaga
|Spain
|
1.8
0.8
|68.6
|45
+5
RB Salzburg
|Austria
|
2.1
1.0
|68.2
|46
-4
Wolfsburg
|Germany
|
1.8
0.8
|68.2
|47
+1
Everton
|England
|
1.9
0.9
|67.6
|48
+3
Eintracht
|Germany
|
1.7
0.8
|67.5
|49
Real Betis
|Spain
|
1.8
0.8
|67.0
|50
-4
Celta Vigo
|Spain
|
1.9
0.9
|66.5
|51
-6
Mainz
|Germany
|
1.8
0.9
|66.5
|52
+3
Bordeaux
|France
|
1.8
0.9
|66.4
|53
+1
Hertha BSC
|Germany
|
1.8
0.9
|66.0
|54
-2
Deportivo
|Spain
|
1.7
0.8
|65.4
|55
+1
Ajax
|Netherlands
|
2.1
1.1
|65.1
|56
-3
Fiorentina
|Italy
|
1.9
1.0
|64.8
|57
+7
PSV
|Netherlands
|
2.2
1.3
|64.6
|58
-1
Rostov
|Russia
|
1.5
0.7
|64.3
|59
Beşiktaş
|Turkey
|
1.9
1.1
|64.2
|60
+3
Nice
|France
|
1.7
0.9
|64.1
|61
Celtic
|Scotland
|
2.1
1.2
|64.0
|62
-2
Southampton
|England
|
1.7
0.9
|64.0
|63
-5
SC Freiburg
|Germany
|
1.8
1.0
|63.6
|64
+28
Rubin Kazan
|Russia
|
1.7
0.9
|63.6
|65
-3
Torino
|Italy
|
1.9
1.1
|63.4
|66
+9
Lokomotiv
|Russia
|
1.6
0.9
|63.0
|67
+5
Leicester City
|England
|
1.8
1.0
|62.9
|68
-2
Las Palmas
|Spain
|
1.8
1.0
|62.9
|69
-1
Hamburger SV
|Germany
|
1.7
0.9
|62.8
|70
FC Augsburg
|Germany
|
1.7
0.9
|62.7
|71
Krasnodar
|Russia
|
1.6
0.9
|62.6
|72
-7
Sassuolo
|Italy
|
1.8
1.1
|62.1
|73
+1
Angers
|France
|
1.6
0.9
|61.7
|74
-7
Spartak Moscow
|Russia
|
1.8
1.1
|61.6
|75
-6
Basel
|Switzerland
|
1.9
1.2
|61.2
|76
-3
Burnley
|England
|
1.7
1.0
|60.8
|77
-1
Stoke City
|England
|
1.6
0.9
|60.7
|78
+2
Galatasaray
|Turkey
|
1.9
1.2
|60.6
|79
+4
Getafe
|Spain
|
1.6
0.9
|60.4
|80
-3
Sampdoria
|Italy
|
1.7
1.1
|60.3
|81
-3
Boca Juniors
|Argentina
|
1.6
1.0
|59.8
|82
+2
West Ham
|England
|
1.8
1.1
|59.5
|83
+2
Sporting Gijón
|Spain
|
1.6
1.0
|59.4
|84
-5
Ural
|Russia
|
1.5
0.9
|59.4
|85
+1
St Étienne
|France
|
1.5
0.9
|59.3
|86
+4
Feyenoord
|Netherlands
|
1.9
1.3
|58.9
|87
+2
Toulouse
|France
|
1.5
0.9
|58.8
|88
-6
Corinthians
|Brazil
|
1.4
0.9
|58.5
|89
+16
Levante
|Spain
|
1.5
1.0
|57.9
|90
-2
Udinese
|Italy
|
1.6
1.0
|57.8
|91
+2
Cagliari
|Italy
|
1.7
1.2
|57.7
|92
+10
West Brom
|England
|
1.5
0.9
|57.5
|93
+22
Watford
|England
|
1.6
1.1
|57.5
|94
+1
VfB Stuttgart
|Germany
|
1.7
1.2
|57.5
|95
+8
Nantes
|France
|
1.5
1.0
|57.3
|96
+15
Girona
|Spain
|
1.6
1.1
|57.2
|97
-1
Rennes
|France
|
1.4
0.9
|56.8
|98
-11
Lille
|France
|
1.5
1.0
|56.7
|99
+9
Cruzeiro
|Brazil
|
1.4
0.9
|56.7
|100
+9
Genoa
|Italy
|
1.5
1.0
|56.7
|101
-3
Fenerbahçe
|Turkey
|
1.7
1.2
|56.6
|102
-1
Crystal Palace
|England
|
1.6
1.1
|56.6
|103
+4
Flamengo
|Brazil
|
1.5
1.0
|56.5
|104
-4
Montpellier
|France
|
1.5
1.0
|56.4
|105
-11
Grêmio
|Brazil
|
1.4
0.9
|56.3
|106
-2
Guingamp
|France
|
1.5
1.1
|56.0
|107
+3
River Plate
|Argentina
|
1.5
1.0
|55.5
|108
+4
Bologna
|Italy
|
1.4
1.0
|55.5
|109
-12
Bournemouth
|England
|
1.6
1.2
|55.4
|110
-29
Ingolstadt
|Germany
|
1.6
1.2
|55.3
|111
+3
Young Boys
|Switzerland
|
1.6
1.2
|55.3
|112
+7
Chievo
|Italy
|
1.5
1.1
|55.3
|113
-14
Swansea City
|England
|
1.5
1.1
|54.8
|114
+15
Lorient
|France
|
1.4
1.0
|54.8
|115
+16
Caen
|France
|
1.4
1.0
|54.7
|116
+6
Dijon FCO
|France
|
1.5
1.1
|54.6
|117
+4
Tigres UANL
|Mexico
|
1.4
1.0
|54.4
|118
+9
Hannover 96
|Germany
|
1.5
1.1
|54.4
|119
-1
Independiente
|Argentina
|
1.3
0.9
|54.2
|120
-14
Palmeiras
|Brazil
|
1.4
1.0
|54.2
|121
+3
Darmstadt 98
|Germany
|
1.6
1.2
|54.2
|122
-31
Malmö
|Sweden
|
1.7
1.3
|54.1
|123
Racing
|Argentina
|
1.5
1.2
|53.4
|124
-4
Dinamo Moscow
|Russia
|
1.4
1.1
|53.4
|125
Lanús
|Argentina
|
1.3
0.9
|53.4
|126
+2
Monterrey
|Mexico
|
1.5
1.1
|53.2
|127
+6
Braga
|Portugal
|
1.5
1.1
|53.1
|128
-12
Akhmat Grozny
|Russia
|
1.5
1.2
|53.0
|129
+3
Santos
|Brazil
|
1.3
0.9
|52.8
|130
-17
Başakşehir
|Turkey
|
1.5
1.2
|52.8
|131
-1
Estudiantes
|Argentina
|
1.3
1.0
|52.7
|132
+4
Ufa
|Russia
|
1.1
0.8
|52.5
|133
-16
Rosenborg
|Norway
|
1.7
1.4
|52.3
|134
+1
Akhisar Belediye
|Turkey
|
1.5
1.3
|52.2
|135
-1
Defensa y Justicia
|Argentina
|
1.2
0.9
|52.1
|136
+2
Empoli
|Italy
|
1.5
1.2
|51.5
|137
+18
Austria Vienna
|Austria
|
1.7
1.5
|51.4
|138
+2
São Paulo
|Brazil
|
1.4
1.2
|51.2
|139
+2
Newcastle
|England
|
1.4
1.1
|51.2
|140
-14
Crotone
|Italy
|
1.3
1.1
|51.2
|141
-2
Atlético Mineiro
|Brazil
|
1.4
1.1
|51.1
|142
Middlesbrough
|England
|
1.3
1.1
|50.7
|143
+9
Atlético-PR
|Brazil
|
1.3
1.1
|50.6
|144
-7
Osasuna
|Spain
|
1.5
1.3
|50.5
|145
+3
Kasımpaşa
|Turkey
|
1.5
1.3
|50.4
|146
+4
Utrecht
|Netherlands
|
1.6
1.4
|50.2
|147
-1
San Lorenzo
|Argentina
|
1.3
1.1
|50.2
|148
+6
AZ Alkmaar
|Netherlands
|
1.8
1.6
|50.0
|149
-5
Granada
|Spain
|
1.4
1.2
|50.0
|150
+3
SPAL
|Italy
|
1.3
1.1
|49.9
|151
-6
Metz
|France
|
1.4
1.2
|49.7
|152
+10
Sturm Graz
|Austria
|
1.6
1.4
|49.0
|153
-4
Sport Recife
|Brazil
|
1.3
1.2
|48.9
|154
+4
Fluminense
|Brazil
|
1.3
1.2
|48.6
|155
+5
Rio Ave
|Portugal
|
1.2
1.1
|48.6
|156
Rosario Central
|Argentina
|
1.2
1.1
|48.5
|157
-6
Le Havre
|France
|
1.2
1.0
|48.5
|158
-15
Sunderland
|England
|
1.4
1.2
|48.4
|159
+8
Trabzonspor
|Turkey
|
1.4
1.2
|48.3
|160
-1
Parma
|Italy
|
1.4
1.3
|48.2
|161
Olimpo
|Argentina
|
1.2
1.1
|47.9
|162
+12
Thun
|Switzerland
|
1.6
1.5
|47.9
|163
+1
Estoril
|Portugal
|
1.3
1.2
|47.5
|164
+12
Vitesse
|Netherlands
|
1.6
1.5
|47.5
|165
-18
Hull City
|England
|
1.5
1.4
|47.4
|166
+5
Rayo Vallecano
|Spain
|
1.4
1.3
|47.3
|167
-1
Vélez Sarsfield
|Argentina
|
1.2
1.1
|47.1
|168
-5
Huddersfield
|England
|
1.3
1.2
|47.0
|169
+40
AIK
|Sweden
|
1.2
1.1
|47.0
|170
-13
Rapid Vienna
|Austria
|
1.5
1.5
|46.9
|171
+18
Toronto FC
|USA
|
1.5
1.4
|46.8
|172
+5
Botafogo
|Brazil
|
1.2
1.2
|46.7
|173
-4
Banfield
|Argentina
|
1.3
1.2
|46.6
|174
+17
Brann
|Norway
|
1.5
1.5
|46.5
|175
-5
Pescara
|Italy
|
1.4
1.4
|46.5
|176
-11
Zürich
|Switzerland
|
1.3
1.3
|46.5
|177
+11
Sivasspor
|Turkey
|
1.3
1.3
|46.4
|178
+2
Tenerife
|Spain
|
1.1
1.1
|46.4
|179
+37
Konyaspor
|Turkey
|
1.3
1.2
|46.3
|180
-5
Cruz Azul
|Mexico
|
1.2
1.2
|46.3
|181
-13
Troyes
|France
|
1.4
1.3
|46.3
|182
-9
Verona
|Italy
|
1.2
1.2
|46.2
|183
+3
Club América
|Mexico
|
1.3
1.3
|46.1
|184
+3
Vitória
|Brazil
|
1.3
1.3
|46.0
|185
-3
Marítimo
|Portugal
|
1.2
1.1
|45.8
|186
-7
Antalyaspor
|Turkey
|
1.4
1.4
|45.7
|187
+14
Chapecoense
|Brazil
|
1.2
1.2
|45.7
|188
-16
Brighton
|England
|
1.2
1.2
|45.6
|189
-5
Benevento
|Italy
|
1.2
1.2
|45.5
|190
+17
Arsenal Tula
|Russia
|
1.2
1.1
|45.4
|191
-6
Godoy Cruz
|Argentina
|
1.1
1.1
|45.2
|192
-9
Djurgårdens IF
|Sweden
|
1.4
1.4
|45.0
|193
+7
Pachuca
|Mexico
|
1.3
1.3
|45.0
|194
+4
Reus
|Spain
|
0.7
0.7
|44.9
|195
+11
Cardiff City
|England
|
1.2
1.2
|44.9
|196
-18
Amkar Perm
|Russia
|
1.0
1.0
|44.9
|197
-7
Colón
|Argentina
|
1.0
1.0
|44.7
|198
-2
Luzern
|Switzerland
|
1.5
1.5
|44.7
|199
-2
Talleres
|Argentina
|
1.2
1.2
|44.4
|200
+18
Almería
|Spain
|
1.2
1.2
|44.4
|201
+40
Karabükspor
|Turkey
|
1.3
1.4
|44.3
|202
-3
Gimnasia
|Argentina
|
1.0
1.0
|44.1
|203
-9
IFK Göteborg
|Sweden
|
1.4
1.5
|44.0
|204
-12
Ponte Preta
|Brazil
|
1.1
1.1
|43.9
|205
+3
Strasbourg
|France
|
1.3
1.4
|43.7
|206
+22
Bahía
|Brazil
|
1.2
1.3
|43.6
|207
-12
Nancy
|France
|
1.1
1.2
|43.5
|208
-6
1. FC Nürnberg
|Germany
|
1.3
1.4
|43.3
|209
+2
Huracán
|Argentina
|
1.0
1.1
|43.0
|210
-29
Guimarães
|Portugal
|
1.3
1.4
|42.8
|211
-7
Santos Laguna
|Mexico
|
1.3
1.5
|42.8
|212
+8
BK Häcken
|Sweden
|
1.1
1.2
|42.8
|213
Palermo
|Italy
|
1.2
1.3
|42.8
|214
+32
Cádiz
|Spain
|
1.2
1.3
|42.6
|215
-5
Tosno
|Russia
|
1.1
1.2
|42.6
|216
-13
Toluca
|Mexico
|
1.2
1.3
|42.6
|217
-2
León
|Mexico
|
1.3
1.5
|42.4
|218
+5
Belgrano
|Argentina
|
1.0
1.1
|42.3
|219
Atlas
|Mexico
|
1.2
1.3
|42.2
|220
-8
IF Elfsborg
|Sweden
|
1.5
1.7
|42.2
|221
+1
Sion
|Switzerland
|
1.2
1.3
|42.0
|222
-8
Aberdeen
|Scotland
|
1.3
1.5
|41.9
|223
+9
Newell's Old Boys
|Argentina
|
1.1
1.2
|41.8
|224
-3
Huesca
|Spain
|
1.1
1.3
|41.7
|225
+11
Alcorcón
|Spain
|
1.0
1.1
|41.7
|226
+13
1. FC Union Berlin
|Germany
|
1.4
1.6
|41.7
|227
-1
Norwich City
|England
|
1.4
1.6
|41.6
|228
-23
Valladolid
|Spain
|
1.2
1.4
|41.6
|229
+25
Sheffield Wed.
|England
|
1.1
1.3
|41.5
|230
-3
Coritiba
|Brazil
|
1.1
1.2
|41.5
|231
-1
Zaragoza
|Spain
|
1.1
1.3
|41.4
|232
-39
Gençlerbirliği
|Turkey
|
1.1
1.3
|41.2
|233
+16
Aston Villa
|England
|
1.2
1.4
|41.2
|234
+9
Heracles
|Netherlands
|
1.5
1.7
|41.1
|235
-18
Vasco da Gama
|Brazil
|
1.1
1.2
|41.1
|236
-5
Fulham
|England
|
1.3
1.5
|41.1
|237
-3
FC St. Pauli
|Germany
|
1.2
1.4
|41.0
|238
+24
Derby County
|England
|
1.2
1.4
|40.9
|239
-2
Portimonense
|Portugal
|
1.2
1.3
|40.9
|240
+8
Arsenal
|Argentina
|
1.2
1.4
|40.8
|241
-1
BTSV
|Germany
|
1.2
1.4
|40.8
|242
-17
Molde
|Norway
|
1.3
1.6
|40.8
|243
-10
Moreirense
|Portugal
|
1.1
1.3
|40.8
|244
+8
Kayserispor
|Turkey
|
1.3
1.5
|40.7
|245
+5
Temperley
|Argentina
|
1.1
1.2
|40.7
|246
-8
Alanyaspor
|Turkey
|
1.6
1.9
|40.6
|247
-5
Paços de Ferreira
|Portugal
|
1.1
1.3
|40.5
|248
+31
Reims
|France
|
1.0
1.2
|40.4
|249
-2
Lugano
|Switzerland
|
1.2
1.4
|40.3
|250
+8
SKA-Khabarovsk
|Russia
|
1.0
1.2
|40.3
|251
-22
Córdoba
|Spain
|
1.2
1.4
|40.2
|252
-1
Wolverhampton
|England
|
1.2
1.4
|40.2
|253
-18
Gimnástic
|Spain
|
1.1
1.3
|40.2
|254
+1
Tigre
|Argentina
|
1.1
1.3
|40.0
|255
-11
Guadalajara
|Mexico
|
1.1
1.3
|40.0
|256
-3
Chaves
|Portugal
|
1.1
1.4
|39.8
|257
-12
Belenenses
|Portugal
|
1.0
1.3
|39.6
|258
+17
Numancia
|Spain
|
1.0
1.2
|39.5
|259
+2
NYCFC
|USA
|
1.4
1.7
|39.4
|260
+7
Atlético Tucumán
|Argentina
|
1.1
1.4
|39.1
|261
+10
Arminia Bielefeld
|Germany
|
1.2
1.5
|39.1
|262
+15
Feirense
|Portugal
|
1.1
1.3
|39.0
|263
+3
Tondela
|Portugal
|
1.1
1.4
|39.0
|264
+32
Leeds United
|England
|
1.1
1.4
|38.9
|265
-6
Pumas UNAM
|Mexico
|
1.2
1.4
|38.9
|266
+14
Necaxa
|Mexico
|
1.0
1.3
|38.9
|267
-11
NY Red Bulls
|USA
|
1.2
1.5
|38.9
|268
+14
Querétaro
|Mexico
|
1.1
1.4
|38.7
|269
+3
Carpi
|Italy
|
0.9
1.1
|38.7
|270
-2
Boavista
|Portugal
|
0.9
1.2
|38.7
|271
+40
SV Sandhausen
|Germany
|
1.1
1.4
|38.6
|272
+6
Tijuana
|Mexico
|
1.1
1.3
|38.6
|273
-3
Atlético
|Brazil
|
1.1
1.4
|38.5
|274
+30
Grasshoppers
|Switzerland
|
1.3
1.6
|38.5
|275
-15
1. FCK
|Germany
|
1.1
1.4
|38.5
|276
+8
QPR
|England
|
1.1
1.4
|38.3
|277
-1
Brentford
|England
|
1.3
1.7
|38.1
|278
+16
Puebla
|Mexico
|
1.1
1.4
|38.0
|279
-15
Rangers
|Scotland
|
1.2
1.6
|38.0
|280
+44
Hammarby
|Sweden
|
1.2
1.5
|38.0
|281
+4
Argentinos Juniors
|Argentina
|
0.9
1.2
|37.9
|282
-1
Seattle
|USA
|
1.2
1.5
|37.9
|283
-14
Oviedo
|Spain
|
1.2
1.5
|37.9
|284
+3
Groningen
|Netherlands
|
1.5
1.9
|37.8
|285
+1
San Martín
|Argentina
|
1.0
1.3
|37.8
|286
+2
Unión
|Argentina
|
1.0
1.3
|37.7
|287
+2
Vitória
|Portugal
|
1.0
1.3
|37.7
|288
-15
Morelia
|Mexico
|
1.0
1.4
|37.7
|289
-32
Twente
|Netherlands
|
1.4
1.8
|37.7
|290
-27
IK Sirius
|Sweden
|
1.2
1.6
|37.5
|291
+1
Patronato
|Argentina
|
1.0
1.3
|37.3
|292
+18
Bursaspor
|Turkey
|
1.2
1.6
|37.2
|293
+20
Fortuna
|Germany
|
1.1
1.5
|37.2
|294
+20
IFK Norrköping
|Sweden
|
1.2
1.6
|37.2
|295
-71
Anzhi
|Russia
|
1.1
1.4
|37.1
|296
+30
Brest
|France
|
1.1
1.5
|37.0
|297
Lugo
|Spain
|
1.0
1.3
|36.9
|298
-5
Heerenveen
|Netherlands
|
1.5
1.9
|36.9
|299
VfL Bochum
|Germany
|
1.2
1.6
|36.8
|300
Amiens
|France
|
1.1
1.5
|36.8
|301
-27
Greuther Fürth
|Germany
|
1.1
1.5
|36.7
|302
+4
Cesena
|Italy
|
1.0
1.4
|36.6
|303
St. Gallen
|Switzerland
|
1.2
1.6
|36.4
|304
-6
Veracruz
|Mexico
|
1.0
1.4
|36.4
|305
-15
Nîmes
|France
|
1.0
1.4
|36.3
|306
-15
Sarpsborg
|Norway
|
1.1
1.5
|36.2
|307
+13
Sochaux
|France
|
1.0
1.4
|36.2
|308
+7
Sporting KC
|USA
|
0.9
1.3
|36.1
|309
+3
Perugia
|Italy
|
0.9
1.3
|36.1
|310
-2
Bristol City
|England
|
1.2
1.6
|35.8
|311
+8
Preston
|England
|
1.1
1.5
|35.8
|312
+9
Nottm Forest
|England
|
1.2
1.6
|35.7
|313
-8
1. FC Heidenheim
|Germany
|
1.1
1.6
|35.7
|314
-49
Östersunds FK
|Sweden
|
1.2
1.7
|35.4
|315
-20
Mattersburg
|Austria
|
1.1
1.6
|35.4
|316
+22
Barcelona B
|Spain
|
1.4
1.9
|35.3
|317
+24
Lorca
|Spain
|
1.1
1.5
|35.2
|318
PEC Zwolle
|Netherlands
|
1.4
1.9
|35.2
|319
-2
Avaí
|Brazil
|
0.9
1.4
|35.1
|320
-4
FC Dallas
|USA
|
1.1
1.5
|34.9
|321
+1
Atlanta
|USA
|
1.1
1.6
|34.8
|322
+7
Portland
|USA
|
1.3
1.8
|34.8
|323
-40
Chicago
|USA
|
1.2
1.7
|34.8
|324
+19
Haugesund
|Norway
|
1.1
1.5
|34.8
|325
+9
Valenciennes
|France
|
0.8
1.2
|34.7
|326
-3
Rheindorf Altach
|Austria
|
1.0
1.4
|34.7
|327
+17
Wolfsberger AC
|Austria
|
0.9
1.4
|34.7
|328
-3
Strømsgodset
|Norway
|
1.1
1.6
|34.6
|329
-2
Spezia
|Italy
|
0.8
1.2
|34.5
|330
-21
Admira
|Austria
|
1.2
1.8
|34.5
|331
-30
Dynamo Dresden
|Germany
|
1.2
1.7
|34.4
|332
+7
Erzgebirge Aue
|Germany
|
1.0
1.5
|34.3
|333
-2
Houston
|USA
|
1.1
1.6
|34.2
|334
-6
Reading
|England
|
1.1
1.6
|34.1
|335
-2
Ipswich Town
|England
|
1.1
1.6
|34.0
|336
-1
New England
|USA
|
1.2
1.7
|33.9
|337
-30
Lens
|France
|
1.1
1.7
|33.9
|338
+4
MSV Duisburg
|Germany
|
1.1
1.6
|33.9
|339
-2
Frosinone
|Italy
|
1.0
1.5
|33.8
|340
-8
Ajaccio
|France
|
0.9
1.4
|33.7
|341
-5
Lobos BUAP
|Mexico
|
1.1
1.7
|33.4
|342
-40
Örebro SK
|Sweden
|
1.2
1.8
|33.3
|343
+5
Lillestrøm
|Norway
|
1.3
1.9
|33.1
|344
+3
St Johnstone
|Scotland
|
1.0
1.6
|32.8
|345
+12
Albacete
|Spain
|
1.0
1.6
|32.7
|346
+19
Holstein Kiel
|Germany
|
1.1
1.7
|32.5
|347
-17
Clermont
|France
|
0.9
1.4
|32.4
|348
+4
Vancouver
|USA
|
1.1
1.7
|32.3
|349
+2
Birmingham
|England
|
1.0
1.6
|32.1
|350
+4
Novara
|Italy
|
1.0
1.6
|32.0
|351
-2
Göztepe
|Turkey
|
1.0
1.5
|31.9
|352
+10
AC Ajaccio
|France
|
0.9
1.4
|31.9
|353
-13
Cultural Leonesa
|Spain
|
1.0
1.6
|31.8
|354
-9
Aalesund
|Norway
|
1.2
1.9
|31.7
|355
+18
Montreal
|USA
|
1.2
1.8
|31.7
|356
-10
Yeni Malatyaspor
|Turkey
|
1.0
1.6
|31.6
|357
-4
Niort
|France
|
0.9
1.4
|31.6
|358
-8
Desportivo Aves
|Portugal
|
0.9
1.5
|31.5
|359
+1
Cittadella
|Italy
|
1.0
1.7
|31.4
|360
+3
Bari
|Italy
|
0.9
1.4
|31.3
|361
+17
Orléans
|France
|
1.0
1.6
|31.3
|362
+2
Virtus Entella
|Italy
|
0.9
1.5
|31.1
|363
-7
Excelsior
|Netherlands
|
1.2
1.9
|30.9
|364
+2
Ternana
|Italy
|
0.9
1.5
|30.8
|365
-7
St. Pölten
|Austria
|
1.1
1.8
|30.8
|366
-11
Lausanne-Sport
|Switzerland
|
1.2
1.9
|30.8
|367
-6
Vålerenga
|Norway
|
0.9
1.6
|30.7
|368
-9
Osmanlıspor
|Turkey
|
1.0
1.7
|30.7
|369
-2
Columbus
|USA
|
1.1
1.8
|30.7
|370
+4
Millwall
|England
|
1.0
1.7
|30.5
|371
-3
Chacarita
|Argentina
|
1.1
1.8
|30.5
|372
+11
VVV-Venlo
|Netherlands
|
1.1
1.8
|30.2
|373
-3
Bolton
|England
|
1.0
1.8
|29.9
|374
+1
Brescia
|Italy
|
1.0
1.8
|29.7
|375
-3
Real Salt Lake
|USA
|
1.1
1.8
|29.6
|376
-7
ADO Den Haag
|Netherlands
|
1.1
1.9
|29.4
|377
-6
Burton Albion
|England
|
1.0
1.7
|29.3
|378
-1
Philadelphia
|USA
|
1.0
1.7
|29.1
|379
+3
Sheffield United
|England
|
0.9
1.7
|28.9
|380
+22
Jahn Regensburg
|Germany
|
1.1
1.9
|28.8
|381
-2
Salernitana
|Italy
|
0.9
1.6
|28.7
|382
-2
LA Galaxy
|USA
|
1.0
1.8
|28.6
|383
+8
Sevilla Atlético
|Spain
|
1.1
2.0
|28.5
|384
-3
Pro Vercelli
|Italy
|
0.8
1.5
|28.5
|385
+14
Stabæk
|Norway
|
1.2
2.1
|28.1
|386
-1
Ascoli
|Italy
|
0.9
1.6
|28.1
|387
+2
Tours
|France
|
1.0
1.8
|27.9
|388
-4
Barnsley
|England
|
1.0
1.8
|27.4
|389
-3
LASK Linz
|Austria
|
0.9
1.7
|27.3
|390
+3
Halmstads BK
|Sweden
|
0.9
1.7
|27.1
|391
-15
Auxerre
|France
|
0.8
1.6
|27.0
|392
-5
Sandefjord
|Norway
|
1.0
1.9
|26.9
|393
+3
Avellino
|Italy
|
0.9
1.7
|26.6
|394
+3
Odd
|Norway
|
0.8
1.6
|26.6
|395
-7
NAC Breda
|Netherlands
|
1.1
2.1
|26.6
|396
-2
Hearts
|Scotland
|
0.8
1.7
|26.5
|397
+13
Kalmar FF
|Sweden
|
0.9
1.8
|26.4
|398
-8
Willem II
|Netherlands
|
0.9
1.8
|26.3
|399
-1
Viking
|Norway
|
1.0
1.9
|25.9
|400
Orlando City
|USA
|
0.8
1.7
|25.6
|401
-6
Roda JC
|Netherlands
|
1.0
2.1
|25.5
|402
+6
Sogndal
|Norway
|
0.8
1.8
|25.2
|403
D.C. United
|USA
|
0.9
1.8
|25.1
|404
+5
Châteauroux
|France
|
0.8
1.7
|25.0
|405
-13
Bourg-en-Bresse
|France
|
1.0
2.0
|25.0
|407
-2
Foggia
|Italy
|
0.8
1.8
|24.3
|406
Venezia
|Italy
|
0.8
1.8
|24.3
|408
+12
Eskilstuna
|Sweden
|
0.8
1.9
|24.0
|409
-2
Paris FC
|France
|
0.7
1.7
|23.8
|410
+2
San Jose
|USA
|
0.8
1.8
|23.7
|411
-10
Ross County
|Scotland
|
0.9
1.9
|23.7
|412
+2
US Quevilly
|France
|
0.8
1.8
|23.4
|413
Sparta Rotterdam
|Netherlands
|
1.0
2.1
|23.4
|414
-3
Colorado
|USA
|
0.7
1.6
|23.1
|415
-11
Kristiansund
|Norway
|
0.9
2.1
|22.9
|416
+5
Hamilton Accies
|Scotland
|
0.7
1.8
|22.4
|417
Jönköping
|Sweden
|
0.8
1.8
|22.4
|418
Motherwell
|Scotland
|
0.9
2.1
|22.1
|419
Tromsø
|Norway
|
0.9
2.0
|21.6
|420
-5
Hibernian
|Scotland
|
0.7
2.0
|19.9
|421
-5
GIF Sundsvall
|Sweden
|
0.7
1.9
|19.8
|422
+1
Minnesota
|USA
|
0.8
2.1
|19.5
|423
-1
Cremonese
|Italy
|
0.7
2.0
|19.3
|424
Partick Thistle
|Scotland
|
0.6
1.9
|18.0
|425
Kilmarnock
|Scotland
|
0.6
1.9
|16.4
|426
Dundee
|Scotland
|
0.6
2.2
|14.5
