Global Club Soccer Rankings

How 426 international club teams compare by Soccer Power Index, updated after each match.

Upcoming matches
league-logo
Premier League
2017-18 season
8/26
Bournemouth
15%
20%
Man. City
64%
8/26
Crystal Palace
46%
27%
Swansea City
27%
8/26
Man. United
75%
17%
Leicester City
7%
league-logo
La Liga
2017-18 season
8/25
Real Sociedad
48%
26%
Villarreal
26%
8/25
Real Betis
48%
26%
Celta Vigo
26%
8/26
Alavés
19%
21%
Barcelona
61%
league-logo
Bundesliga
2017-18 season
8/25
1. FC Cologne
52%
27%
Hamburger SV
22%
8/26
Werder Bremen
15%
17%
Bayern Munich
68%
8/26
Dortmund
76%
16%
Hertha BSC
8%
league-logo
Serie A
2017-18 season
8/26
Benevento
34%
31%
Bologna
35%
8/26
Genoa
14%
22%
Juventus
64%
8/26
Roma
51%
23%
Inter Milan
26%
league-logo
Ligue 1
2017-18 season
8/25
PSG
85%
11%
St Étienne
4%
8/26
Nantes
29%
25%
Lyon
45%
8/26
Toulouse
47%
29%
Rennes
24%
league-logo
MLS
2017 season
8/23
Toronto FC
68%
20%
Philadelphia
12%
8/23
FC Dallas
50%
26%
Houston
24%
8/23
Vancouver
43%
26%
Seattle
31%
league-logo
NWSL
2017 season
8/26
Kansas City
37%
26%
Orlando
37%
8/26
Seattle
42%
25%
Portland
34%
8/26
Washington
40%
26%
Chicago
33%
league-logo
Liga MX
2017-18 Apertura season
8/22
Pachuca
51%
28%
Veracruz
21%
8/22
Querétaro
42%
30%
Tijuana
28%
8/22
Pumas UNAM
44%
29%
Morelia
27%
league-logo
Brasileirão
2017 season
8/23
Chapecoense
35%
29%
Corinthians
36%
8/26
Fluminense
56%
25%
Vasco da Gama
19%
8/26
Corinthians
69%
21%
Atlético
10%
league-logo
Superliga
2017 season
8/25
Tigre
35%
29%
Vélez Sarsfield
36%
8/25
Banfield
46%
29%
Belgrano
25%
8/26
Talleres
33%
30%
Lanús
37%
league-logo
Primeira Liga
2017-18 season
8/25
Belenenses
45%
31%
Vitória
25%
8/26
Paços de Ferreira
42%
27%
Guimarães
31%
8/26
Rio Ave
18%
26%
Benfica
57%
league-logo
Eredivisie
2017-18 season
8/25
NAC Breda
49%
25%
Sparta Rotterdam
25%
8/26
Vitesse
45%
25%
AZ Alkmaar
30%
8/26
PEC Zwolle
43%
25%
Twente
32%
league-logo
Premier League
2017-18 season
8/25
Anzhi
28%
32%
Ufa
40%
8/26
Rubin Kazan
66%
22%
Tosno
12%
8/26
Lokomotiv
47%
28%
Ural
25%
league-logo
Süper Lig
2017-18 season
8/25
Galatasaray
59%
22%
Sivasspor
19%
8/25
Alanyaspor
41%
23%
Karabükspor
37%
8/26
Beşiktaş
77%
15%
Bursaspor
8%
league-logo
Super League
2017-18 season
8/26
Lugano
38%
26%
Thun
36%
8/26
Lausanne-Sport
37%
24%
Grasshoppers
39%
8/27
Sion
27%
26%
Basel
47%
league-logo
Bundesliga
2017-18 season
8/26
Wolfsberger AC
51%
27%
St. Pölten
22%
8/26
Rapid Vienna
66%
21%
LASK Linz
13%
8/27
Sturm Graz
27%
24%
RB Salzburg
49%
league-logo
Allsvenskan
2017 season
8/26
Eskilstuna
30%
25%
Hammarby
44%
8/27
AIK
50%
28%
Djurgårdens IF
22%
8/27
Malmö
57%
22%
IFK Göteborg
21%
league-logo
Eliteserien
2017 season
9/9
Brann
68%
20%
Sogndal
12%
9/10
Haugesund
51%
24%
Lillestrøm
25%
9/10
Strømsgodset
30%
25%
Rosenborg
45%
league-logo
Premiership
2017-18 season
8/26
Celtic
75%
17%
St Johnstone
8%
8/26
Partick Thistle
19%
24%
Aberdeen
57%
8/26
Motherwell
34%
26%
Hearts
40%
league-logo
Championship
2017-18 season
8/25
Bristol City
38%
28%
Aston Villa
35%
8/25
Hull City
63%
21%
Bolton
16%
8/26
Middlesbrough
58%
26%
Preston
16%
league-logo
La Liga 2
2017-18 season
8/25
Albacete
37%
29%
Córdoba
34%
8/26
Rayo Vallecano
54%
27%
Numancia
19%
8/26
Almería
51%
27%
Oviedo
22%
league-logo
2. Bundesliga
2017-18 season
8/25
Greuther Fürth
24%
27%
Ingolstadt
48%
8/25
MSV Duisburg
23%
27%
Darmstadt 98
50%
8/26
Erzgebirge Aue
32%
30%
1. FC Nürnberg
38%
league-logo
Serie B
2017-18 season
8/25
Parma
79%
15%
Cremonese
6%
8/26
Ternana
23%
28%
Empoli
49%
8/26
Palermo
50%
31%
Spezia
19%
league-logo
Ligue 2
2017-18 season
8/25
Nîmes
30%
33%
Le Havre
37%
8/25
Brest
36%
30%
Nancy
34%
8/25
Valenciennes
44%
36%
Niort
21%
Team rating
Rank1-week changeteamCountryLeagueoff.def.spi
1
Real Madrid
Spain La Liga
3.5
0.5
93.5
2
Bayern Munich
Germany Bundesliga
3.4
0.5
92.6
3
Barcelona
Spain La Liga
3.3
0.5
92.6
4
PSG
France Ligue 1
3.0
0.5
89.5
5
Juventus
Italy Serie A
2.6
0.5
87.0
6
Dortmund
Germany Bundesliga
2.8
0.6
86.5
7
Man. City
England Premier League
2.6
0.6
84.5
8
+1
Man. United
England Premier League
2.4
0.5
84.3
9
+3
Chelsea
England Premier League
2.5
0.7
82.0
10
-2
Atlético Madrid
Spain La Liga
2.2
0.5
81.9
11
Napoli
Italy Serie A
2.6
0.7
81.7
12
-2
Roma
Italy Serie A
2.6
0.8
81.5
13
Monaco
France Ligue 1
2.5
0.7
81.5
14
Tottenham
England Premier League
2.3
0.6
80.4
15
Arsenal
England Premier League
2.5
0.9
78.0
16
Inter Milan
Italy Serie A
2.5
0.8
78.0
17
+3
Benfica
Portugal Primeira Liga
2.1
0.7
76.7
18
+1
Liverpool
England Premier League
2.3
0.8
76.5
19
-2
Athletic Bilbao
Spain La Liga
2.0
0.6
76.2
20
-2
Sevilla
Spain La Liga
2.1
0.7
76.0
21
+5
AC Milan
Italy Serie A
2.2
0.8
75.3
22
+1
Hoffenheim
Germany Bundesliga
2.1
0.7
74.8
23
+2
Leverkusen
Germany Bundesliga
2.3
0.9
74.5
24
-2
RB Leipzig
Germany Bundesliga
2.1
0.8
74.0
25
-4
Villarreal
Spain La Liga
2.0
0.7
74.0
26
+1
Real Sociedad
Spain La Liga
2.1
0.8
73.8
27
+1
Porto
Portugal Primeira Liga
2.0
0.7
73.8
28
-4
Lyon
France Ligue 1
2.2
0.9
73.4
29
+2
Schalke 04
Germany Bundesliga
2.0
0.8
72.5
30
Zenit
Russia Premier League
2.0
0.8
72.4
31
+3
Eibar
Spain La Liga
1.9
0.7
72.4
32
-3
Gladbach
Germany Bundesliga
2.1
0.8
72.3
33
+2
Valencia
Spain La Liga
2.0
0.8
71.1
34
-2
Alavés
Spain La Liga
1.8
0.7
71.0
35
-2
Lazio
Italy Serie A
2.1
0.9
70.5
36
+1
CSKA Moscow
Russia Premier League
1.8
0.7
70.4
37
+2
Leganés
Spain La Liga
1.8
0.7
70.3
38
-2
Marseille
France Ligue 1
1.9
0.8
70.1
39
-1
Atalanta
Italy Serie A
1.9
0.8
69.9
40
+7
Sporting
Portugal Primeira Liga
1.9
0.8
69.6
41
Werder Bremen
Germany Bundesliga
2.2
1.0
69.5
42
+1
1. FC Cologne
Germany Bundesliga
1.9
0.8
69.3
43
+1
Espanyol
Spain La Liga
1.7
0.7
68.8
44
-4
Málaga
Spain La Liga
1.8
0.8
68.6
45
+5
RB Salzburg
Austria Bundesliga
2.1
1.0
68.2
46
-4
Wolfsburg
Germany Bundesliga
1.8
0.8
68.2
47
+1
Everton
England Premier League
1.9
0.9
67.6
48
+3
Eintracht
Germany Bundesliga
1.7
0.8
67.5
49
Real Betis
Spain La Liga
1.8
0.8
67.0
50
-4
Celta Vigo
Spain La Liga
1.9
0.9
66.5
51
-6
Mainz
Germany Bundesliga
1.8
0.9
66.5
52
+3
Bordeaux
France Ligue 1
1.8
0.9
66.4
53
+1
Hertha BSC
Germany Bundesliga
1.8
0.9
66.0
54
-2
Deportivo
Spain La Liga
1.7
0.8
65.4
55
+1
Ajax
Netherlands Eredivisie
2.1
1.1
65.1
56
-3
Fiorentina
Italy Serie A
1.9
1.0
64.8
57
+7
PSV
Netherlands Eredivisie
2.2
1.3
64.6
58
-1
Rostov
Russia Premier League
1.5
0.7
64.3
59
Beşiktaş
Turkey Süper Lig
1.9
1.1
64.2
60
+3
Nice
France Ligue 1
1.7
0.9
64.1
61
Celtic
Scotland Premiership
2.1
1.2
64.0
62
-2
Southampton
England Premier League
1.7
0.9
64.0
63
-5
SC Freiburg
Germany Bundesliga
1.8
1.0
63.6
64
+28
Rubin Kazan
Russia Premier League
1.7
0.9
63.6
65
-3
Torino
Italy Serie A
1.9
1.1
63.4
66
+9
Lokomotiv
Russia Premier League
1.6
0.9
63.0
67
+5
Leicester City
England Premier League
1.8
1.0
62.9
68
-2
Las Palmas
Spain La Liga
1.8
1.0
62.9
69
-1
Hamburger SV
Germany Bundesliga
1.7
0.9
62.8
70
FC Augsburg
Germany Bundesliga
1.7
0.9
62.7
71
Krasnodar
Russia Premier League
1.6
0.9
62.6
72
-7
Sassuolo
Italy Serie A
1.8
1.1
62.1
73
+1
Angers
France Ligue 1
1.6
0.9
61.7
74
-7
Spartak Moscow
Russia Premier League
1.8
1.1
61.6
75
-6
Basel
Switzerland Super League
1.9
1.2
61.2
76
-3
Burnley
England Premier League
1.7
1.0
60.8
77
-1
Stoke City
England Premier League
1.6
0.9
60.7
78
+2
Galatasaray
Turkey Süper Lig
1.9
1.2
60.6
79
+4
Getafe
Spain La Liga
1.6
0.9
60.4
80
-3
Sampdoria
Italy Serie A
1.7
1.1
60.3
81
-3
Boca Juniors
Argentina Superliga
1.6
1.0
59.8
82
+2
West Ham
England Premier League
1.8
1.1
59.5
83
+2
Sporting Gijón
Spain La Liga 2
1.6
1.0
59.4
84
-5
Ural
Russia Premier League
1.5
0.9
59.4
85
+1
St Étienne
France Ligue 1
1.5
0.9
59.3
86
+4
Feyenoord
Netherlands Eredivisie
1.9
1.3
58.9
87
+2
Toulouse
France Ligue 1
1.5
0.9
58.8
88
-6
Corinthians
Brazil Brasileirão
1.4
0.9
58.5
89
+16
Levante
Spain La Liga
1.5
1.0
57.9
90
-2
Udinese
Italy Serie A
1.6
1.0
57.8
91
+2
Cagliari
Italy Serie A
1.7
1.2
57.7
92
+10
West Brom
England Premier League
1.5
0.9
57.5
93
+22
Watford
England Premier League
1.6
1.1
57.5
94
+1
VfB Stuttgart
Germany Bundesliga
1.7
1.2
57.5
95
+8
Nantes
France Ligue 1
1.5
1.0
57.3
96
+15
Girona
Spain La Liga
1.6
1.1
57.2
97
-1
Rennes
France Ligue 1
1.4
0.9
56.8
98
-11
Lille
France Ligue 1
1.5
1.0
56.7
99
+9
Cruzeiro
Brazil Brasileirão
1.4
0.9
56.7
100
+9
Genoa
Italy Serie A
1.5
1.0
56.7
101
-3
Fenerbahçe
Turkey Süper Lig
1.7
1.2
56.6
102
-1
Crystal Palace
England Premier League
1.6
1.1
56.6
103
+4
Flamengo
Brazil Brasileirão
1.5
1.0
56.5
104
-4
Montpellier
France Ligue 1
1.5
1.0
56.4
105
-11
Grêmio
Brazil Brasileirão
1.4
0.9
56.3
106
-2
Guingamp
France Ligue 1
1.5
1.1
56.0
107
+3
River Plate
Argentina Superliga
1.5
1.0
55.5
108
+4
Bologna
Italy Serie A
1.4
1.0
55.5
109
-12
Bournemouth
England Premier League
1.6
1.2
55.4
110
-29
Ingolstadt
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.6
1.2
55.3
111
+3
Young Boys
Switzerland Super League
1.6
1.2
55.3
112
+7
Chievo
Italy Serie A
1.5
1.1
55.3
113
-14
Swansea City
England Premier League
1.5
1.1
54.8
114
+15
Lorient
France Ligue 2
1.4
1.0
54.8
115
+16
Caen
France Ligue 1
1.4
1.0
54.7
116
+6
Dijon FCO
France Ligue 1
1.5
1.1
54.6
117
+4
Tigres UANL
Mexico Liga MX
1.4
1.0
54.4
118
+9
Hannover 96
Germany Bundesliga
1.5
1.1
54.4
119
-1
Independiente
Argentina Superliga
1.3
0.9
54.2
120
-14
Palmeiras
Brazil Brasileirão
1.4
1.0
54.2
121
+3
Darmstadt 98
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.6
1.2
54.2
122
-31
Malmö
Sweden Allsvenskan
1.7
1.3
54.1
123
Racing
Argentina Superliga
1.5
1.2
53.4
124
-4
Dinamo Moscow
Russia Premier League
1.4
1.1
53.4
125
Lanús
Argentina Superliga
1.3
0.9
53.4
126
+2
Monterrey
Mexico Liga MX
1.5
1.1
53.2
127
+6
Braga
Portugal Primeira Liga
1.5
1.1
53.1
128
-12
Akhmat Grozny
Russia Premier League
1.5
1.2
53.0
129
+3
Santos
Brazil Brasileirão
1.3
0.9
52.8
130
-17
Başakşehir
Turkey Süper Lig
1.5
1.2
52.8
131
-1
Estudiantes
Argentina Superliga
1.3
1.0
52.7
132
+4
Ufa
Russia Premier League
1.1
0.8
52.5
133
-16
Rosenborg
Norway Eliteserien
1.7
1.4
52.3
134
+1
Akhisar Belediye
Turkey Süper Lig
1.5
1.3
52.2
135
-1
Defensa y Justicia
Argentina Superliga
1.2
0.9
52.1
136
+2
Empoli
Italy Serie B
1.5
1.2
51.5
137
+18
Austria Vienna
Austria Bundesliga
1.7
1.5
51.4
138
+2
São Paulo
Brazil Brasileirão
1.4
1.2
51.2
139
+2
Newcastle
England Premier League
1.4
1.1
51.2
140
-14
Crotone
Italy Serie A
1.3
1.1
51.2
141
-2
Atlético Mineiro
Brazil Brasileirão
1.4
1.1
51.1
142
Middlesbrough
England Championship
1.3
1.1
50.7
143
+9
Atlético-PR
Brazil Brasileirão
1.3
1.1
50.6
144
-7
Osasuna
Spain La Liga 2
1.5
1.3
50.5
145
+3
Kasımpaşa
Turkey Süper Lig
1.5
1.3
50.4
146
+4
Utrecht
Netherlands Eredivisie
1.6
1.4
50.2
147
-1
San Lorenzo
Argentina Superliga
1.3
1.1
50.2
148
+6
AZ Alkmaar
Netherlands Eredivisie
1.8
1.6
50.0
149
-5
Granada
Spain La Liga 2
1.4
1.2
50.0
150
+3
SPAL
Italy Serie A
1.3
1.1
49.9
151
-6
Metz
France Ligue 1
1.4
1.2
49.7
152
+10
Sturm Graz
Austria Bundesliga
1.6
1.4
49.0
153
-4
Sport Recife
Brazil Brasileirão
1.3
1.2
48.9
154
+4
Fluminense
Brazil Brasileirão
1.3
1.2
48.6
155
+5
Rio Ave
Portugal Primeira Liga
1.2
1.1
48.6
156
Rosario Central
Argentina Superliga
1.2
1.1
48.5
157
-6
Le Havre
France Ligue 2
1.2
1.0
48.5
158
-15
Sunderland
England Championship
1.4
1.2
48.4
159
+8
Trabzonspor
Turkey Süper Lig
1.4
1.2
48.3
160
-1
Parma
Italy Serie B
1.4
1.3
48.2
161
Olimpo
Argentina Superliga
1.2
1.1
47.9
162
+12
Thun
Switzerland Super League
1.6
1.5
47.9
163
+1
Estoril
Portugal Primeira Liga
1.3
1.2
47.5
164
+12
Vitesse
Netherlands Eredivisie
1.6
1.5
47.5
165
-18
Hull City
England Championship
1.5
1.4
47.4
166
+5
Rayo Vallecano
Spain La Liga 2
1.4
1.3
47.3
167
-1
Vélez Sarsfield
Argentina Superliga
1.2
1.1
47.1
168
-5
Huddersfield
England Premier League
1.3
1.2
47.0
169
+40
AIK
Sweden Allsvenskan
1.2
1.1
47.0
170
-13
Rapid Vienna
Austria Bundesliga
1.5
1.5
46.9
171
+18
Toronto FC
USA Major League Soccer
1.5
1.4
46.8
172
+5
Botafogo
Brazil Brasileirão
1.2
1.2
46.7
173
-4
Banfield
Argentina Superliga
1.3
1.2
46.6
174
+17
Brann
Norway Eliteserien
1.5
1.5
46.5
175
-5
Pescara
Italy Serie B
1.4
1.4
46.5
176
-11
Zürich
Switzerland Super League
1.3
1.3
46.5
177
+11
Sivasspor
Turkey Süper Lig
1.3
1.3
46.4
178
+2
Tenerife
Spain La Liga 2
1.1
1.1
46.4
179
+37
Konyaspor
Turkey Süper Lig
1.3
1.2
46.3
180
-5
Cruz Azul
Mexico Liga MX
1.2
1.2
46.3
181
-13
Troyes
France Ligue 1
1.4
1.3
46.3
182
-9
Verona
Italy Serie A
1.2
1.2
46.2
183
+3
Club América
Mexico Liga MX
1.3
1.3
46.1
184
+3
Vitória
Brazil Brasileirão
1.3
1.3
46.0
185
-3
Marítimo
Portugal Primeira Liga
1.2
1.1
45.8
186
-7
Antalyaspor
Turkey Süper Lig
1.4
1.4
45.7
187
+14
Chapecoense
Brazil Brasileirão
1.2
1.2
45.7
188
-16
Brighton
England Premier League
1.2
1.2
45.6
189
-5
Benevento
Italy Serie A
1.2
1.2
45.5
190
+17
Arsenal Tula
Russia Premier League
1.2
1.1
45.4
191
-6
Godoy Cruz
Argentina Superliga
1.1
1.1
45.2
192
-9
Djurgårdens IF
Sweden Allsvenskan
1.4
1.4
45.0
193
+7
Pachuca
Mexico Liga MX
1.3
1.3
45.0
194
+4
Reus
Spain La Liga 2
0.7
0.7
44.9
195
+11
Cardiff City
England Championship
1.2
1.2
44.9
196
-18
Amkar Perm
Russia Premier League
1.0
1.0
44.9
197
-7
Colón
Argentina Superliga
1.0
1.0
44.7
198
-2
Luzern
Switzerland Super League
1.5
1.5
44.7
199
-2
Talleres
Argentina Superliga
1.2
1.2
44.4
200
+18
Almería
Spain La Liga 2
1.2
1.2
44.4
201
+40
Karabükspor
Turkey Süper Lig
1.3
1.4
44.3
202
-3
Gimnasia
Argentina Superliga
1.0
1.0
44.1
203
-9
IFK Göteborg
Sweden Allsvenskan
1.4
1.5
44.0
204
-12
Ponte Preta
Brazil Brasileirão
1.1
1.1
43.9
205
+3
Strasbourg
France Ligue 1
1.3
1.4
43.7
206
+22
Bahía
Brazil Brasileirão
1.2
1.3
43.6
207
-12
Nancy
France Ligue 2
1.1
1.2
43.5
208
-6
1. FC Nürnberg
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.3
1.4
43.3
209
+2
Huracán
Argentina Superliga
1.0
1.1
43.0
210
-29
Guimarães
Portugal Primeira Liga
1.3
1.4
42.8
211
-7
Santos Laguna
Mexico Liga MX
1.3
1.5
42.8
212
+8
BK Häcken
Sweden Allsvenskan
1.1
1.2
42.8
213
Palermo
Italy Serie B
1.2
1.3
42.8
214
+32
Cádiz
Spain La Liga 2
1.2
1.3
42.6
215
-5
Tosno
Russia Premier League
1.1
1.2
42.6
216
-13
Toluca
Mexico Liga MX
1.2
1.3
42.6
217
-2
León
Mexico Liga MX
1.3
1.5
42.4
218
+5
Belgrano
Argentina Superliga
1.0
1.1
42.3
219
Atlas
Mexico Liga MX
1.2
1.3
42.2
220
-8
IF Elfsborg
Sweden Allsvenskan
1.5
1.7
42.2
221
+1
Sion
Switzerland Super League
1.2
1.3
42.0
222
-8
Aberdeen
Scotland Premiership
1.3
1.5
41.9
223
+9
Newell's Old Boys
Argentina Superliga
1.1
1.2
41.8
224
-3
Huesca
Spain La Liga 2
1.1
1.3
41.7
225
+11
Alcorcón
Spain La Liga 2
1.0
1.1
41.7
226
+13
1. FC Union Berlin
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.4
1.6
41.7
227
-1
Norwich City
England Championship
1.4
1.6
41.6
228
-23
Valladolid
Spain La Liga 2
1.2
1.4
41.6
229
+25
Sheffield Wed.
England Championship
1.1
1.3
41.5
230
-3
Coritiba
Brazil Brasileirão
1.1
1.2
41.5
231
-1
Zaragoza
Spain La Liga 2
1.1
1.3
41.4
232
-39
Gençlerbirliği
Turkey Süper Lig
1.1
1.3
41.2
233
+16
Aston Villa
England Championship
1.2
1.4
41.2
234
+9
Heracles
Netherlands Eredivisie
1.5
1.7
41.1
235
-18
Vasco da Gama
Brazil Brasileirão
1.1
1.2
41.1
236
-5
Fulham
England Championship
1.3
1.5
41.1
237
-3
FC St. Pauli
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.2
1.4
41.0
238
+24
Derby County
England Championship
1.2
1.4
40.9
239
-2
Portimonense
Portugal Primeira Liga
1.2
1.3
40.9
240
+8
Arsenal
Argentina Superliga
1.2
1.4
40.8
241
-1
BTSV
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.2
1.4
40.8
242
-17
Molde
Norway Eliteserien
1.3
1.6
40.8
243
-10
Moreirense
Portugal Primeira Liga
1.1
1.3
40.8
244
+8
Kayserispor
Turkey Süper Lig
1.3
1.5
40.7
245
+5
Temperley
Argentina Superliga
1.1
1.2
40.7
246
-8
Alanyaspor
Turkey Süper Lig
1.6
1.9
40.6
247
-5
Paços de Ferreira
Portugal Primeira Liga
1.1
1.3
40.5
248
+31
Reims
France Ligue 2
1.0
1.2
40.4
249
-2
Lugano
Switzerland Super League
1.2
1.4
40.3
250
+8
SKA-Khabarovsk
Russia Premier League
1.0
1.2
40.3
251
-22
Córdoba
Spain La Liga 2
1.2
1.4
40.2
252
-1
Wolverhampton
England Championship
1.2
1.4
40.2
253
-18
Gimnástic
Spain La Liga 2
1.1
1.3
40.2
254
+1
Tigre
Argentina Superliga
1.1
1.3
40.0
255
-11
Guadalajara
Mexico Liga MX
1.1
1.3
40.0
256
-3
Chaves
Portugal Primeira Liga
1.1
1.4
39.8
257
-12
Belenenses
Portugal Primeira Liga
1.0
1.3
39.6
258
+17
Numancia
Spain La Liga 2
1.0
1.2
39.5
259
+2
NYCFC
USA Major League Soccer
1.4
1.7
39.4
260
+7
Atlético Tucumán
Argentina Superliga
1.1
1.4
39.1
261
+10
Arminia Bielefeld
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.2
1.5
39.1
262
+15
Feirense
Portugal Primeira Liga
1.1
1.3
39.0
263
+3
Tondela
Portugal Primeira Liga
1.1
1.4
39.0
264
+32
Leeds United
England Championship
1.1
1.4
38.9
265
-6
Pumas UNAM
Mexico Liga MX
1.2
1.4
38.9
266
+14
Necaxa
Mexico Liga MX
1.0
1.3
38.9
267
-11
NY Red Bulls
USA Major League Soccer
1.2
1.5
38.9
268
+14
Querétaro
Mexico Liga MX
1.1
1.4
38.7
269
+3
Carpi
Italy Serie B
0.9
1.1
38.7
270
-2
Boavista
Portugal Primeira Liga
0.9
1.2
38.7
271
+40
SV Sandhausen
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.1
1.4
38.6
272
+6
Tijuana
Mexico Liga MX
1.1
1.3
38.6
273
-3
Atlético
Brazil Brasileirão
1.1
1.4
38.5
274
+30
Grasshoppers
Switzerland Super League
1.3
1.6
38.5
275
-15
1. FCK
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.1
1.4
38.5
276
+8
QPR
England Championship
1.1
1.4
38.3
277
-1
Brentford
England Championship
1.3
1.7
38.1
278
+16
Puebla
Mexico Liga MX
1.1
1.4
38.0
279
-15
Rangers
Scotland Premiership
1.2
1.6
38.0
280
+44
Hammarby
Sweden Allsvenskan
1.2
1.5
38.0
281
+4
Argentinos Juniors
Argentina Superliga
0.9
1.2
37.9
282
-1
Seattle
USA Major League Soccer
1.2
1.5
37.9
283
-14
Oviedo
Spain La Liga 2
1.2
1.5
37.9
284
+3
Groningen
Netherlands Eredivisie
1.5
1.9
37.8
285
+1
San Martín
Argentina Superliga
1.0
1.3
37.8
286
+2
Unión
Argentina Superliga
1.0
1.3
37.7
287
+2
Vitória
Portugal Primeira Liga
1.0
1.3
37.7
288
-15
Morelia
Mexico Liga MX
1.0
1.4
37.7
289
-32
Twente
Netherlands Eredivisie
1.4
1.8
37.7
290
-27
IK Sirius
Sweden Allsvenskan
1.2
1.6
37.5
291
+1
Patronato
Argentina Superliga
1.0
1.3
37.3
292
+18
Bursaspor
Turkey Süper Lig
1.2
1.6
37.2
293
+20
Fortuna
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.1
1.5
37.2
294
+20
IFK Norrköping
Sweden Allsvenskan
1.2
1.6
37.2
295
-71
Anzhi
Russia Premier League
1.1
1.4
37.1
296
+30
Brest
France Ligue 2
1.1
1.5
37.0
297
Lugo
Spain La Liga 2
1.0
1.3
36.9
298
-5
Heerenveen
Netherlands Eredivisie
1.5
1.9
36.9
299
VfL Bochum
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.2
1.6
36.8
300
Amiens
France Ligue 1
1.1
1.5
36.8
301
-27
Greuther Fürth
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.1
1.5
36.7
302
+4
Cesena
Italy Serie B
1.0
1.4
36.6
303
St. Gallen
Switzerland Super League
1.2
1.6
36.4
304
-6
Veracruz
Mexico Liga MX
1.0
1.4
36.4
305
-15
Nîmes
France Ligue 2
1.0
1.4
36.3
306
-15
Sarpsborg
Norway Eliteserien
1.1
1.5
36.2
307
+13
Sochaux
France Ligue 2
1.0
1.4
36.2
308
+7
Sporting KC
USA Major League Soccer
0.9
1.3
36.1
309
+3
Perugia
Italy Serie B
0.9
1.3
36.1
310
-2
Bristol City
England Championship
1.2
1.6
35.8
311
+8
Preston
England Championship
1.1
1.5
35.8
312
+9
Nottm Forest
England Championship
1.2
1.6
35.7
313
-8
1. FC Heidenheim
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.1
1.6
35.7
314
-49
Östersunds FK
Sweden Allsvenskan
1.2
1.7
35.4
315
-20
Mattersburg
Austria Bundesliga
1.1
1.6
35.4
316
+22
Barcelona B
Spain La Liga 2
1.4
1.9
35.3
317
+24
Lorca
Spain La Liga 2
1.1
1.5
35.2
318
PEC Zwolle
Netherlands Eredivisie
1.4
1.9
35.2
319
-2
Avaí
Brazil Brasileirão
0.9
1.4
35.1
320
-4
FC Dallas
USA Major League Soccer
1.1
1.5
34.9
321
+1
Atlanta
USA Major League Soccer
1.1
1.6
34.8
322
+7
Portland
USA Major League Soccer
1.3
1.8
34.8
323
-40
Chicago
USA Major League Soccer
1.2
1.7
34.8
324
+19
Haugesund
Norway Eliteserien
1.1
1.5
34.8
325
+9
Valenciennes
France Ligue 2
0.8
1.2
34.7
326
-3
Rheindorf Altach
Austria Bundesliga
1.0
1.4
34.7
327
+17
Wolfsberger AC
Austria Bundesliga
0.9
1.4
34.7
328
-3
Strømsgodset
Norway Eliteserien
1.1
1.6
34.6
329
-2
Spezia
Italy Serie B
0.8
1.2
34.5
330
-21
Admira
Austria Bundesliga
1.2
1.8
34.5
331
-30
Dynamo Dresden
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.2
1.7
34.4
332
+7
Erzgebirge Aue
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.0
1.5
34.3
333
-2
Houston
USA Major League Soccer
1.1
1.6
34.2
334
-6
Reading
England Championship
1.1
1.6
34.1
335
-2
Ipswich Town
England Championship
1.1
1.6
34.0
336
-1
New England
USA Major League Soccer
1.2
1.7
33.9
337
-30
Lens
France Ligue 2
1.1
1.7
33.9
338
+4
MSV Duisburg
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.1
1.6
33.9
339
-2
Frosinone
Italy Serie B
1.0
1.5
33.8
340
-8
Ajaccio
France Ligue 2
0.9
1.4
33.7
341
-5
Lobos BUAP
Mexico Liga MX
1.1
1.7
33.4
342
-40
Örebro SK
Sweden Allsvenskan
1.2
1.8
33.3
343
+5
Lillestrøm
Norway Eliteserien
1.3
1.9
33.1
344
+3
St Johnstone
Scotland Premiership
1.0
1.6
32.8
345
+12
Albacete
Spain La Liga 2
1.0
1.6
32.7
346
+19
Holstein Kiel
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.1
1.7
32.5
347
-17
Clermont
France Ligue 2
0.9
1.4
32.4
348
+4
Vancouver
USA Major League Soccer
1.1
1.7
32.3
349
+2
Birmingham
England Championship
1.0
1.6
32.1
350
+4
Novara
Italy Serie B
1.0
1.6
32.0
351
-2
Göztepe
Turkey Süper Lig
1.0
1.5
31.9
352
+10
AC Ajaccio
France Ligue 2
0.9
1.4
31.9
353
-13
Cultural Leonesa
Spain La Liga 2
1.0
1.6
31.8
354
-9
Aalesund
Norway Eliteserien
1.2
1.9
31.7
355
+18
Montreal
USA Major League Soccer
1.2
1.8
31.7
356
-10
Yeni Malatyaspor
Turkey Süper Lig
1.0
1.6
31.6
357
-4
Niort
France Ligue 2
0.9
1.4
31.6
358
-8
Desportivo Aves
Portugal Primeira Liga
0.9
1.5
31.5
359
+1
Cittadella
Italy Serie B
1.0
1.7
31.4
360
+3
Bari
Italy Serie B
0.9
1.4
31.3
361
+17
Orléans
France Ligue 2
1.0
1.6
31.3
362
+2
Virtus Entella
Italy Serie B
0.9
1.5
31.1
363
-7
Excelsior
Netherlands Eredivisie
1.2
1.9
30.9
364
+2
Ternana
Italy Serie B
0.9
1.5
30.8
365
-7
St. Pölten
Austria Bundesliga
1.1
1.8
30.8
366
-11
Lausanne-Sport
Switzerland Super League
1.2
1.9
30.8
367
-6
Vålerenga
Norway Eliteserien
0.9
1.6
30.7
368
-9
Osmanlıspor
Turkey Süper Lig
1.0
1.7
30.7
369
-2
Columbus
USA Major League Soccer
1.1
1.8
30.7
370
+4
Millwall
England Championship
1.0
1.7
30.5
371
-3
Chacarita
Argentina Superliga
1.1
1.8
30.5
372
+11
VVV-Venlo
Netherlands Eredivisie
1.1
1.8
30.2
373
-3
Bolton
England Championship
1.0
1.8
29.9
374
+1
Brescia
Italy Serie B
1.0
1.8
29.7
375
-3
Real Salt Lake
USA Major League Soccer
1.1
1.8
29.6
376
-7
ADO Den Haag
Netherlands Eredivisie
1.1
1.9
29.4
377
-6
Burton Albion
England Championship
1.0
1.7
29.3
378
-1
Philadelphia
USA Major League Soccer
1.0
1.7
29.1
379
+3
Sheffield United
England Championship
0.9
1.7
28.9
380
+22
Jahn Regensburg
Germany 2. Bundesliga
1.1
1.9
28.8
381
-2
Salernitana
Italy Serie B
0.9
1.6
28.7
382
-2
LA Galaxy
USA Major League Soccer
1.0
1.8
28.6
383
+8
Sevilla Atlético
Spain La Liga 2
1.1
2.0
28.5
384
-3
Pro Vercelli
Italy Serie B
0.8
1.5
28.5
385
+14
Stabæk
Norway Eliteserien
1.2
2.1
28.1
386
-1
Ascoli
Italy Serie B
0.9
1.6
28.1
387
+2
Tours
France Ligue 2
1.0
1.8
27.9
388
-4
Barnsley
England Championship
1.0
1.8
27.4
389
-3
LASK Linz
Austria Bundesliga
0.9
1.7
27.3
390
+3
Halmstads BK
Sweden Allsvenskan
0.9
1.7
27.1
391
-15
Auxerre
France Ligue 2
0.8
1.6
27.0
392
-5
Sandefjord
Norway Eliteserien
1.0
1.9
26.9
393
+3
Avellino
Italy Serie B
0.9
1.7
26.6
394
+3
Odd
Norway Eliteserien
0.8
1.6
26.6
395
-7
NAC Breda
Netherlands Eredivisie
1.1
2.1
26.6
396
-2
Hearts
Scotland Premiership
0.8
1.7
26.5
397
+13
Kalmar FF
Sweden Allsvenskan
0.9
1.8
26.4
398
-8
Willem II
Netherlands Eredivisie
0.9
1.8
26.3
399
-1
Viking
Norway Eliteserien
1.0
1.9
25.9
400
Orlando City
USA Major League Soccer
0.8
1.7
25.6
401
-6
Roda JC
Netherlands Eredivisie
1.0
2.1
25.5
402
+6
Sogndal
Norway Eliteserien
0.8
1.8
25.2
403
D.C. United
USA Major League Soccer
0.9
1.8
25.1
404
+5
Châteauroux
France Ligue 2
0.8
1.7
25.0
405
-13
Bourg-en-Bresse
France Ligue 2
1.0
2.0
25.0
407
-2
Foggia
Italy Serie B
0.8
1.8
24.3
406
Venezia
Italy Serie B
0.8
1.8
24.3
408
+12
Eskilstuna
Sweden Allsvenskan
0.8
1.9
24.0
409
-2
Paris FC
France Ligue 2
0.7
1.7
23.8
410
+2
San Jose
USA Major League Soccer
0.8
1.8
23.7
411
-10
Ross County
Scotland Premiership
0.9
1.9
23.7
412
+2
US Quevilly
France Ligue 2
0.8
1.8
23.4
413
Sparta Rotterdam
Netherlands Eredivisie
1.0
2.1
23.4
414
-3
Colorado
USA Major League Soccer
0.7
1.6
23.1
415
-11
Kristiansund
Norway Eliteserien
0.9
2.1
22.9
416
+5
Hamilton Accies
Scotland Premiership
0.7
1.8
22.4
417
Jönköping
Sweden Allsvenskan
0.8
1.8
22.4
418
Motherwell
Scotland Premiership
0.9
2.1
22.1
419
Tromsø
Norway Eliteserien
0.9
2.0
21.6
420
-5
Hibernian
Scotland Premiership
0.7
2.0
19.9
421
-5
GIF Sundsvall
Sweden Allsvenskan
0.7
1.9
19.8
422
+1
Minnesota
USA Major League Soccer
0.8
2.1
19.5
423
-1
Cremonese
Italy Serie B
0.7
2.0
19.3
424
Partick Thistle
Scotland Premiership
0.6
1.9
18.0
425
Kilmarnock
Scotland Premiership
0.6
1.9
16.4
426
Dundee
Scotland Premiership
0.6
2.2
14.5

