Global Club Soccer Rankings

England team spi rating qualify for UCL win league Man. United 6 pts 84.3 80% 31% Man. City 4 pts 84.5 76% 25% Chelsea 3 pts 82.0 65% 17% See all for Premier League

Spain team spi rating qualify for UCL win league Real Madrid 3 pts 93.5 98% 55% Barcelona 3 pts 92.6 97% 41% Atlético Madrid 1 pt 81.9 45% 2% See all for La Liga

Germany team spi rating qualify for UCL win league Bayern Munich 3 pts 92.6 98% 73% Dortmund 3 pts 86.5 85% 20% Hoffenheim 3 pts 74.8 33% 2% See all for Bundesliga

Italy team spi rating qualify for UCL win league Juventus 3 pts 87.0 90% 45% Roma 3 pts 81.5 72% 18% Napoli 3 pts 81.7 70% 18% See all for Serie A

France team spi rating qualify for UCL win league PSG 9 pts 89.5 98% 74% Monaco 9 pts 81.5 82% 20% Lyon 7 pts 73.4 40% 3% See all for Ligue 1

USA team spi rating supporters’ shield win league Toronto FC 50 pts 46.8 80% 28% NYCFC 46 pts 39.4 11% 10% Seattle 40 pts 37.9 1% 10% See all for MLS

USA team spi rating make playoffs win league North Carolina 39 pts 56.2 >99% 42% Portland 34 pts 53.8 98% 26% Orlando 29 pts 52.5 77% 15% See all for NWSL

Mexico team spi rating make playoffs win league Monterrey 13 pts 53.2 97% 20% Tigres UANL 8 pts 54.4 83% 19% Club América 12 pts 46.1 85% 10% See all for Liga MX

Brazil team spi rating win league Corinthians 47 pts 58.5 74% Grêmio 40 pts 56.3 17% Santos 37 pts 52.8 4% See all for Brasileirão

Argentina team spi rating win league Boca Juniors 0 pts 59.8 20% River Plate 0 pts 55.5 11% Independiente 0 pts 54.2 9% See all for Superliga

Portugal team spi rating qualify for UCL win league Benfica 9 pts 76.7 77% 47% Porto 9 pts 73.8 66% 32% Sporting 9 pts 69.6 48% 19% See all for Primeira Liga

Netherlands team spi rating qualify for UCL win league PSV 6 pts 64.6 62% 37% Ajax 3 pts 65.1 53% 28% Feyenoord 6 pts 58.9 41% 20% See all for Eredivisie

Russia team spi rating qualify for UCL win league Zenit 19 pts 72.4 85% 54% CSKA Moscow 13 pts 70.4 53% 15% Lokomotiv 16 pts 63.0 36% 9% See all for Premier League

Turkey team spi rating qualify for UCL win league Beşiktaş 4 pts 64.2 54% 34% Galatasaray 6 pts 60.6 44% 26% Fenerbahçe 2 pts 56.6 21% 9% See all for Süper Lig

Switzerland team spi rating qualify for UCL win league Basel 10 pts 61.2 72% 49% Young Boys 10 pts 55.3 50% 25% Zürich 11 pts 46.5 25% 10% See all for Super League

Austria team spi rating qualify for UCL win league RB Salzburg 13 pts 68.2 94% 79% Sturm Graz 15 pts 49.0 51% 13% Austria Vienna 7 pts 51.4 29% 5% See all for Bundesliga

Sweden team spi rating qualify for UCL win league Malmö 46 pts 54.1 93% 93% AIK 35 pts 47.0 3% 3% Djurgårdens IF 36 pts 45.0 3% 3% See all for Allsvenskan

Norway team spi rating qualify for UCL win league Rosenborg 41 pts 52.3 83% 83% Brann 34 pts 46.5 11% 11% Sarpsborg 35 pts 36.2 4% 4% See all for Eliteserien

Scotland team spi rating qualify for UCL win league Celtic 9 pts 64.0 86% 86% Aberdeen 9 pts 41.9 8% 8% Rangers 4 pts 38.0 2% 2% See all for Premiership

England Tier 2 team spi rating promoted win league Middlesbrough 6 pts 50.7 38% 17% Cardiff City 12 pts 44.9 33% 14% Sunderland 5 pts 48.4 31% 13% See all for Championship

Spain Tier 2 team spi rating promoted win league Sporting Gijón 1 pt 59.4 64% 37% Osasuna 1 pt 50.5 34% 12% Rayo Vallecano 3 pts 47.3 28% 10% See all for La Liga 2

Germany Tier 2 team spi rating promoted win league Darmstadt 98 7 pts 54.2 60% 36% Ingolstadt 0 pts 55.3 39% 16% 1. FC Union Berlin 7 pts 41.7 24% 9% See all for 2. Bundesliga

Italy Tier 2 team spi rating promoted win league Empoli 0 pts 51.5 58% 30% Parma 0 pts 48.2 46% 19% Pescara 0 pts 46.5 43% 18% See all for Serie B