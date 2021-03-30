Updated Mar. 30, 2021, at 10:00 AM

2021 MLB Predictions

Updated after every game.

Avg. Simulated SeasonAvg. SimulationPostseason Chances
Team
Division
Team rating
1-Week Change
RecordProj.
rec.
Run Diff.
Make PlayoffsMake
Play-
offs
Win
DivisionWin
Div.
Win World SeriesWin
W.S.
Dodgers0-0
Dodgers
NL West1599103-59+21194%72%25%
Yankees0-0
Yankees
AL East157297-65+14783%60%14%
Padres0-0
Padres
NL West156194-68+12075%26%9%
Astros0-0
Astros
AL West155293-69+10773%59%8%
Mets0-0
Mets
NL East154088-74+6755%36%5%
Twins0-0
Twins
AL Central153890-72+8564%47%6%
Braves0-0
Braves
NL East153487-75+5549%30%4%
Rays0-0
Rays
AL East153388-74+6351%21%4%
Nationals0-0
Nationals
NL East152084-78+2837%20%3%
Blue Jays0-0
Blue Jays
AL East151984-78+2434%11%2%
Brewers0-0
Brewers
NL Central151885-77+3845%34%3%
White Sox0-0
White Sox
AL Central151685-77+3642%25%2%
Indians0-0
Indians
AL Central151384-78+2838%22%2%
Athletics0-0
Athletics
AL West151384-78+2336%19%2%
Angels0-0
Angels
AL West150982-80+830%16%2%
Cubs0-0
Cubs
NL Central150682-80+932%22%2%
Phillies0-0
Phillies
NL East150680-82-723%12%1%
Red Sox0-0
Red Sox
AL East150480-82-923%7%1%
Cardinals0-0
Cardinals
NL Central150382-80+631%21%1%
Reds0-0
Reds
NL Central150381-81+430%21%1%
Diamondbacks0-0
Dbacks
NL West148976-86-4612%1%<1%
Giants0-0
Giants
NL West148174-88-649%1%<1%
Royals0-0
Royals
AL Central147074-88-6510%5%<1%
Mariners0-0
Mariners
AL West146973-89-788%3%<1%
Marlins0-0
Marlins
NL East146470-92-1044%2%<1%
Rangers0-0
Rangers
AL West146070-92-985%2%<1%
Tigers0-0
Tigers
AL Central144668-94-1203%1%<1%
Rockies0-0
Rockies
NL West144365-97-1521%<1%<1%
Orioles0-0
Orioles
AL East143663-99-164<1%<1%<1%
Pirates0-0
Pirates
NL Central143464-98-1532%1%<1%
Forecast from

How this works: Elo ratings are a measure of team strength based on head-to-head results, margin of victory and quality of opponent. We’re using an Elo-based system that also accounts for starting pitchers, travel distance and rest, with an average team rating of about 1500. This forecast is based on 100,000 simulations of the season and updates after each game. Read more »

Download data. For historical team ratings, see the Complete History Of MLB.

Design and development by Jay Boice. Statistical model by Jay Boice and Nate Silver.

Comments