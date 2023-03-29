Updated Mar. 29, 2023, at 6:00 AM

2023 MLB Predictions

Updated after every game.

Avg. Simulated SeasonAvg. SimulationPostseason Chances
Team
Division
Team rating
1-Week Change
RecordProj.
rec.
Run Diff.
Make PlayoffsMake
Play-
offs
Win
DivisionWin
Div.
Win World SeriesWin
W.S.
Dodgers0-0
Dodgers
NL West156194-68+12383%52%11%
Astros0-0
Astros
AL West155693-69+11380%57%10%
Yankees0-0
Yankees
AL East155692-70+10377%42%10%
Braves0-0
Braves
NL East155593-69+10878%40%9%
Mets0-0
Mets
NL East155092-70+9775%35%8%
Padres0-0
Padres
NL West154791-71+8972%34%7%
Blue Jays0-0
Blue Jays
AL East154289-73+7265%28%6%
Guardians0-0
Guardians
AL Central152988-74+5962%43%4%
Phillies0-0
Phillies
NL East153287-75+5759%20%4%
Brewers0-0
Brewers
NL Central152787-75+5561%43%4%
Rays0-0
Rays
AL East152886-76+4252%18%4%
Cardinals0-0
Cardinals
NL Central152386-76+4757%39%4%
Twins0-0
Twins
AL Central152185-77+4154%34%3%
Mariners0-0
Mariners
AL West151684-78+2344%17%3%
Angels0-0
Angels
AL West151583-79+2243%17%3%
Red Sox0-0
Red Sox
AL East150981-81-133%9%2%
Giants0-0
Giants
NL West150781-81+435%9%2%
White Sox0-0
White Sox
AL Central150181-81-334%18%2%
Rangers0-0
Rangers
AL West149779-83-1827%9%1%
Marlins0-0
Marlins
NL East149278-84-3122%4%<1%
Cubs0-0
Cubs
NL Central148577-85-3722%11%<1%
Diamondbacks0-0
Dbacks
NL West148476-86-4717%4%<1%
Orioles0-0
Orioles
AL East148575-87-5216%3%<1%
Pirates0-0
Pirates
NL Central145971-91-948%4%<1%
Reds0-0
Reds
NL Central145570-92-1027%3%<1%
Tigers0-0
Tigers
AL Central145169-93-1116%2%<1%
Royals0-0
Royals
AL Central145068-94-1175%2%<1%
Rockies0-0
Rockies
NL West144366-96-1363%<1%<1%
Athletics0-0
Athletics
AL West143965-97-1472%<1%<1%
Nationals0-0
Nationals
NL East143464-98-1602%<1%<1%
Forecast from

How this works: Elo ratings are a measure of team strength based on head-to-head results, margin of victory and quality of opponent. We’re using an Elo-based system that also accounts for starting pitchers, travel distance and rest, with an average team rating of about 1500. This forecast is based on 100,000 simulations of the season and updates after each game. Read more »

Download data. For historical team ratings, see the Complete History Of MLB.

Design and development by Jay Boice. Statistical model by Jay Boice and Nate Silver.